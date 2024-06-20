Stonehenge sprinkled with orange dust in climate protest

Two climate activists were arrested in England after sprinkling orange powder on the Stone Henge monoliths in what they said was an attempt to draw attention to the climate impact of fossil fuels. The attack on the prehistoric site occurred on Wednesday when the stones would attract people’s attention marking the arrival of the summer solstice in the northern hemisphere.

The organization that oversees the Stonehenge prehistoric site in England said Thursday it had removed the bright orange dust ahead of preparations for the important day at the site.

According to Nick Merriman, chief executive of English Heritage, a charity that manages Stonehenge, there appeared to be no visible damage to the stones. But, he said in a statement, “that in no way means that there has been no harm, from the very act of having to clean the stones to the distress caused to those for whom Stonehenge has spiritual meaning.”

The dust was quickly removed over fears that it could damage the rare lichen that grows on ancient stones, or that exposure to water could turn the colored dust into streaks, potentially causing permanent damage, English Heritage said.