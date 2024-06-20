Stonehenge sprinkled with orange dust in climate protest

Two climate activists were arrested in England after sprinkling orange powder on the Stone Henge monoliths in what they said was an attempt to draw attention to the climate impact of fossil fuels. The attack on the prehistoric site occurred on Wednesday when the stones would attract people’s attention marking the arrival of the summer solstice in the northern hemisphere.
The organization that oversees the Stonehenge prehistoric site in England said Thursday it had removed the bright orange dust ahead of preparations for the important day at the site.
According to Nick Merriman, chief executive of English Heritage, a charity that manages Stonehenge, there appeared to be no visible damage to the stones. But, he said in a statement, “that in no way means that there has been no harm, from the very act of having to clean the stones to the distress caused to those for whom Stonehenge has spiritual meaning.”
The dust was quickly removed over fears that it could damage the rare lichen that grows on ancient stones, or that exposure to water could turn the colored dust into streaks, potentially causing permanent damage, English Heritage said.
Police in Wiltshire, England, said officers arrested two people who used fire extinguishers to spray orange powder at Stonehenge on Wednesday.
In a declarationJust Stop Oil, a British group that wants to prevent new oil and gas licences, said it had “decorated” Stonehenge with powder paint and demanded that the next British government work with other governments “to end the drilling and burning of oil.” , gas and coal by 2030”.
The site was chosen to attract as much attention as possible, said Ben Larsen, a Just Stop Oil protester and supporter of the organization. “Look what our ancestors left us 5,000 years ago: this beautiful monument,” he said in a telephone interview. “What do we leave to our descendants?”
The summer solstice, which took place on Thursday, is the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere, with most of Britain seeing around 17 hours of daylight. It is also an important day in the religious calendar of the spiritual movement known as Druidism.
Every year, thousands of people flock to Stonehenge to watch the short night turn into day. It is one of the few days when the rope barriers that traditionally keep people away from the nearly 5,000-year-old stones are removed.
Adrian Rooke, a practicing druid, said the act of vandalism was a disruption to this year’s joyful celebrations. “Some people found it very personally upsetting,” Rooke, 66, said in a telephone interview. “It’s a bit like someone spray-painting St. Paul’s Cathedral. “It means a lot to so many people.”
(Mr. Rooke added that he understood the spirit of the protest, if not the method.)
Top British politicians were quick to condemn the climate protesters. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the group “a disgrace.” Keir Starmer, Labor Party leader and Sunak’s opponent in next month’s election, called Just Stop Oil “pathetic”.
The two protesters arrested on Wednesday, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 70s, faced charges of criminal damage, dissuading a person from carrying out a lawful activity and damaging an ancient monument, which could lead to up to two years in prison. prison.
Protesters and activists have periodically used the Stonehenge site to hold demonstrations, although few have received as much media coverage as the Just Stop Oil protest.
In recent years, the group has made headlines for vandalizing museums.
At the National Gallery in London, protesters from the group have wielded hammers against the work of Diego Velázquez.Rokeby Venus” and splashed cans of tomato soup on Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers.”
And on Thursday, Just Stop Oil also took its protests to another part of Britain, saying two other protesters had covered Taylor Swift’s private jet in orange paint at a London airport.
Rooke said he would celebrate the solstice at a local stone circle in Somerset with a smaller group of friends, a tradition they started once Stonehenge became too busy.
At Stonehenge there is music, drums and partying, he said, “that’s fine, but my intention is to witness the sunrise.”