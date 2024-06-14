Stephen Colbert and Whoopi Goldberg met with the Pope at the Vatican. It is not a joke.

At the audience, Francis repeatedly cited the “Prayer for Good Humor” attributed to Saint Thomas More, which he said he had prayed for 40 years. “Do you know that sentence? You should know,” he said.

He also shook hands with everyone present.

“I said, ‘Thank you for inviting me and God bless you,’” Ms. Louis-Dreyfus later recounted. “And he said, ‘God bless you,’ so that was something.” She added: “He spoke wonderfully; I mean, they gave us a translation. So I really think the comments from him were wonderful.”

Whoopi Goldberg, who joked that she the pope offered cameo in the movie “Sister Act 3” during a meeting with him last year (“he seems to be a bit of a fan,” she said at the time) said that this visit had been “very quick and really loving.” and it made me happy.”

Some of the comedians at Friday’s event have been involved in projects that have caught the attention of Catholics, including Mr. Rock, who played Rufus, “the 13th apostle,” in the 1999 film “Dogma,” which some Christian groups criticized it for being disrespectful and blasphemous. in a interview at that timethe comedian defended the film by saying, “You are more disrespectful to God if you get up in arms about this.”

At the end of the audience, Francis blessed those present. “Continue to encourage people, especially those who find it most difficult to look at life with hope,” he told them. “Help us, with a smile, to see reality with its contradictions and to dream of a better world!”

The pontiff then returned to more serious topics: he traveled to southern Italy to join the Group of 7 summit, a meeting of leaders of the world’s richest large democracies, in a discussion about the implications of artificial intelligence.