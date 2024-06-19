South Africa runs out of insulin pens as global supply shifts to weight loss drugs

South Africa’s public health care system has run out of human insulin pens it provides to people with diabetes, as the pharmaceutical industry shifts production priorities toward blockbuster weight-loss drugs that use a device similar for its administration.
Novo Nordisk, the company that has supplied South Africa with human insulin pens for a decade, chose not to renew its contract, which expired last month. No other company has bid for the contract: to supply 14 million pens over the next three years, at about $2 per pen.
“Current manufacturing capacity limitations mean that patients in some countries, including South Africa, may have limited access to our human insulin pens,” said Novo Nordisk spokesperson Ambre James-Brown. The company did not respond to questions about which other countries are affected.
Nordisk The drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, widely prescribed in the United States for weight loss, are sold in single-use pens produced by many of the same contract manufacturers who make multidose insulin pens. A monthly supply of Ozempic in the United States costs about $1,000, much more than insulin.
Novo Nordisk dominates the global insulin pen market and has supplied South Africa since 2014. Eli Lilly, the other major producer, has indicated in recent months who is struggling to keep up with the significant demand for his weight loss drug Zepbound.
“This is due to global demand for Ozempic and these medicines,” said Khadija Jamaloodien, director of sector procurement at South Africa’s health service. “They are shifting the focus toward the most profitable line.”
Novo Nordisk continues to supply human insulin in vials to South Africa, where more than four million people live with diabetes, but the pens are considered much easier to use and more accurate.
A pen with a dial can be set to dispense a set amount of insulin, and the tip of the needle can be quickly jabbed into the skin. Insulin from a vial must be drawn with a syringe and the patient or a caregiver must confirm the dose and then inject it.
The vial system was phased out for most South Africans in 2014. But recently, South Africa’s National Department of Health instructed doctors that they should teach patients how to use insulin vials and syringes instead of pens.
“Insulin vials and syringes are outdated and difficult to use,” a national association of specialist doctors who treat diabetes said in a public letter to the government when the switch to vials was announced. “They negatively contribute to both the quality of life of people with diabetes and ongoing poor medication adherence, leading to costly long-term diabetes complications.”
Muhammed Adnan Malek, 19, a university student from the city of Zeeland in northwestern South Africa, has used public health insulin pens to treat his type 1 diabetes for nine years.
“I’ve never used it in syringes, so when I heard this news, I asked an 80-year-old man with diabetes I know what it’s like, and he told me it’s very difficult because it’s difficult to give the exact dose,” said Mr. – Malek said. “With insulin, if you have one unit more or less, it really has an effect. If you overdose, you suffer hypoglycemia and it can lead to coma and death.”
Jamaloodien’s office has instructed doctors to reserve the small remaining stock of pens for people who will have the most difficulty using vials and syringes: young children, the elderly and the visually impaired.
When 22-year-old university student Boitumelo Molema went to his regular clinic in Mafikeng town a few days ago to pick up a monthly supply of five pens, he learned they were out of stock. She visited two more clinics, neither of which had supplies, before going to a private clinic and purchasing them for the equivalent of $10 each. It will struggle to cover that cost, she said. (Private clinics buy small volumes through wholesalers who deal with companies.)
Ms James-Brown, a spokesperson for Novo Nordisk, said the company alerted South Africa last year that it would not bid for the next contract for human insulin pens.
Jamaloodien, of the South African health service, said the company only told the government there would be a “supply restriction” but not that it was going to exit completely. That, he said, was not clear until the hiring process was completed in January. After that, his department was slow to issue a new bid to try to find another provider, due to staffing limitations, and has been struggling to try to fill the void, he said.
Novo Nordisk began making pens in 1985 and these, or pumps, are the standard of care for type 1 diabetics in industrialized countries. They are also used by rich people in low-income countries.
But South Africa is a rarity among low-income countries, the only one that has, so far, supplied insulin pens to the public health service.
Eighty percent of people with diabetes live in low- and middle-income countries.
Drugs known as GLP-1, such as Ozempic, which are now routinely used to treat diabetes in high-income countries, are not included in the World Health Organization’s list of essential medicines or in guidelines for diabetes treatment in low- and middle-income countries. income countries.
Novo Nordisk has a insulin access policy, according to which it supplies insulin for $3 a vial to low- and middle-income countries, and for $2 a vial to humanitarian groups such as Doctors Without Borders or MSF. The company signed an agreement last year with South African pharmaceutical company Aspen Pharmacare to manufacture human insulin there, with the goal of producing 60 million vials by 2026.
MSF also hears from doctors in crisis areas, such as Gaza and Ukraine, where patients who can no longer obtain their usual pens are finding it difficult to regain access to vials and syringes. In the dark, without electricity, it’s not that difficult to measure insulin in a pen, which clicks to indicate the increments it’s being dispensed, said Leena Menghaney, who works with MSF’s Access campaign, but it’s much harder to confirm a dose in a syringe. .