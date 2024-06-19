South Africa runs out of insulin pens as global supply shifts to weight loss drugs

South Africa’s public health care system has run out of human insulin pens it provides to people with diabetes, as the pharmaceutical industry shifts production priorities toward blockbuster weight-loss drugs that use a device similar for its administration.

Novo Nordisk, the company that has supplied South Africa with human insulin pens for a decade, chose not to renew its contract, which expired last month. No other company has bid for the contract: to supply 14 million pens over the next three years, at about $2 per pen.

“Current manufacturing capacity limitations mean that patients in some countries, including South Africa, may have limited access to our human insulin pens,” said Novo Nordisk spokesperson Ambre James-Brown. The company did not respond to questions about which other countries are affected.

Nordisk The drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, widely prescribed in the United States for weight loss, are sold in single-use pens produced by many of the same contract manufacturers who make multidose insulin pens. A monthly supply of Ozempic in the United States costs about $1,000, much more than insulin.