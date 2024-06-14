South Africa is getting closer to electing a leader, but unity is elusive

Entering a new era of unpredictable politics, South Africa’s newly elected Parliament met for the first time on Friday as lawmakers prepared to elect the country’s next president after last month’s national election.
The long-ruling African National Congress, which failed to win an outright majority for the first time since coming to power after the end of apartheid, was expected to form a delicate alliance with rival parties, clearing the way for the election of Cyril Ramaphosa. president for a second term.
The two weeks after the election were marked by turbulent negotiations between the ANC, which Ramaphosa leads, and rival political parties. The process has exposed deep fissures within the ANC and wider society.
The president’s party had governed with comfortable majorities since the end of apartheid in 1994, but its popularity has plummeted and it won only 40 percent of the vote in the most recent election, reflecting the widespread discontent of a continental power that fight against economic stagnation, high unemployment and entrenched poverty.
Having lost its dominance in Parliament, the ANC involved the broad spectrum of parties that won seats in the National Assembly, seeking to create what it calls a government of national unity that would give everyone a role in the government.
The ANC has sought to allay South Africans’ fears that the absence of a single dominant party at the national level for the first time in the democratic era would lead to political chaos, something that has plagued municipalities under shared leadership.
“The fundamental question is how to move South Africa forward,” said Fikile Mbalula, a top ANC official, on the eve of the first session of the newly elected Parliament. “The majority of political parties in our country believe that this moment requires working together.”
But even before the 400 members of Parliament met on Friday at a convention center along the Atlantic coast in Cape Town, sharp divisions had opened up in the new political landscape.
The election’s surprise party, uMkhonto weSizwe, led by former president and ANC leader Jacob Zuma, was expected to boycott the opening of Parliament after winning 58 seats, the third most of any party.
The party, known as MK, performed better than any first-year party in the democratic era. But Zuma has claimed, without providing evidence, that the election was rigged and that his party won far more than the nearly 15 percent the electoral commission says it received.
MK has demanded that Ramaphosa, who was Zuma’s deputy before the two had a bitter falling out, resign if the ANC wants him to join a government coalition. ANC officials have described that demand as impossible.
The Economic Freedom Fighters, the fourth largest party, which also has its roots as a splinter group from the ANC, also appeared to be rejecting the call for a unity government.
Party leader Julius Malema, who was an ANC youth firebrand before being expelled in 2012, has said he would refuse to join a coalition that included the second-largest party, the Democratic Alliance. The Democratic Alliance has predominantly white leadership and has proposed ending affirmative action laws and other policies that encourage black business ownership.
“We reject this government,” Malema said, arguing that the Democratic Alliance promoted racist policies and “white supremacy.”
Instead of joining the ANC’s unity effort, Malema’s party has teamed up with five others in what they call the progressive caucus.
Resistance to the Democratic Alliance, which received almost 22 percent of the vote, also came from within the ANC. Some members have openly rebelled, as well as partners in the labor and business community, arguing that the Democratic Alliance would seek to impede or even roll back efforts to undo apartheid’s persistent racial disparities.
The rejection forced ANC leaders to walk a delicate line, as they sought to avoid alienating the party’s black voter base while also selling the idea that partnering with the Democratic Alliance would be a sensible move for the country.
The Democratic Alliance embraces free market capitalism, an approach that some ANC leaders believe would help the economy and attract investors. This contrasts with some of the more aggressive wealth redistribution policies promoted by MK and the Economic Freedom Fighters, such as the nationalization of banks and the confiscation of land from white owners without offering compensation.
Although last year he vowed never to work with the ANC in government, the Democratic Alliance was one of the parties most eager to participate in a unity coalition. Its leaders had said it was important to prevent what they called during the election campaign an “apocalyptic coalition” between the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters.
“We approached each other in a positive and constructive way, and they have done so too,” said Tony León, who was part of the Democratic Alliance negotiating team.
To soften the blowback, ANC leaders sold a partnership with the Democratic Alliance along with the Inkatha Freedom Party, a black-led party that is popular among speakers of Zulu, the language most used in South African homes.