South Africa is getting closer to electing a leader, but unity is elusive

Entering a new era of unpredictable politics, South Africa’s newly elected Parliament met for the first time on Friday as lawmakers prepared to elect the country’s next president after last month’s national election.

The long-ruling African National Congress, which failed to win an outright majority for the first time since coming to power after the end of apartheid, was expected to form a delicate alliance with rival parties, clearing the way for the election of Cyril Ramaphosa. president for a second term.

The two weeks after the election were marked by turbulent negotiations between the ANC, which Ramaphosa leads, and rival political parties. The process has exposed deep fissures within the ANC and wider society.

The president’s party had governed with comfortable majorities since the end of apartheid in 1994, but its popularity has plummeted and it won only 40 percent of the vote in the most recent election, reflecting the widespread discontent of a continental power that fight against economic stagnation, high unemployment and entrenched poverty.