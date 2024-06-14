Snow or no snow, Australia’s winter resorts are open

The letter from Australia is a weekly newsletter from our Australian office. Register to receive it by email. This week’s issue is written by Julia Bergin, a Melbourne-based reporter.

A single chairlift operator stood, hands clasped, looking up the mountain at four children running in circles on a makeshift 50-meter-long sled slope.

There was no snow under my feet. To their right were a couple of trash cans and a sign that said “Elevator open from 10 am to 3 pm.” To their left, empty chairlifts hummed up and down the mountain. Behind him, cones, ropes, and metal barricades outlined the lift line, but there was barely a human in sight.

This was the scene in Victoria at Falls Creek, one of Australia’s largest ski resorts, last Friday, which kicked off the official opening weekend of the national snow season. Similar conditions were reported at ski resorts in Victoria and New South Wales, which are home to most of the country’s winter sports.

The overall picture – mounds of earth with thin stripes of artificial snow – was bleak. But this week, the sun, wind, dense fog and torrential rain of the long weekend turned to snow as temperatures dropped in alpine regions.