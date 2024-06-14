Snow or no snow, Australia’s winter resorts are open

The letter from Australia is a weekly newsletter from our Australian office. Register to receive it by email. This week’s issue is written by Julia Bergin, a Melbourne-based reporter.
A single chairlift operator stood, hands clasped, looking up the mountain at four children running in circles on a makeshift 50-meter-long sled slope.
There was no snow under my feet. To their right were a couple of trash cans and a sign that said “Elevator open from 10 am to 3 pm.” To their left, empty chairlifts hummed up and down the mountain. Behind him, cones, ropes, and metal barricades outlined the lift line, but there was barely a human in sight.
This was the scene in Victoria at Falls Creek, one of Australia’s largest ski resorts, last Friday, which kicked off the official opening weekend of the national snow season. Similar conditions were reported at ski resorts in Victoria and New South Wales, which are home to most of the country’s winter sports.
The overall picture – mounds of earth with thin stripes of artificial snow – was bleak. But this week, the sun, wind, dense fog and torrential rain of the long weekend turned to snow as temperatures dropped in alpine regions.
Dramatic fluctuations in weather conditions are not unusual in Australian winters, but things have become more volatile with a warming planet.
For Carol Binder, a local business owner who has reported on snow conditions at ski resorts for two decades, this year has been “remarkably dry and warm”: River levels are low, roads noticeably muddy are Dusty and snow forecasts have gone from unpredictable to extremely unpredictable.
“It’s Australia, and that means potluck – you can expect snow, patchy snow or a landfill, but you don’t know,” Binder said, as rain poured down outside the shelter she runs in Mount Beauty, a small town located about 40 minutes northwest of Falls Creek.
Caught by the ever-present fear that a rise in temperature coupled with rain would wipe out weeks of snow in an instant, people often take ski trips to Australia at the last minute and at the whim of the weather.
From a business perspective, Ms Binder said it’s hard to keep up with Australia’s sporadic snow conditions and spontaneous customers. Whether in the accommodation market, mountain services or hospitality venues, she said there is a large, informal workforce and a constant battle to ensure workplaces are adequately staffed.
For example, last week Victoria Police were prepared for crowds that never came, with breathalyzer testing stations set up mid-mountain.
Snow or not, Australian resorts go into winter mode (meaning staff are on standby and tourist rates come into effect) the moment the official season begins. Falls Creek charges 64 Australian dollars, approximately $42, to enter the resort for a single day. Drivers must wear snow chains. Lift tickets are additional, as is, at some resorts, parking.
Australia’s snow season lasts 17 weeks and Binder said she was prepared for whoever and whatever comes. Whether it’s her snow-hungry opportunistic clients chasing “potential powder,” families, beginners planning their trips months in advance and working with the snow they have, or bus parties and retirees arriving to appreciate the flowers, she’s optimistic about the 2024 snow season.
Good news arrived on Tuesday. Up to 30 centimeters (about a foot) of snow fell in the mountains of Victoria and New South Wales. Messages were exchanged in group chats and plans were made for ski trips. And just like that, the season began.
