Small streams, recently stripped of their protections, are a big problem, study finds

Last year, the Supreme Court sharply restricted the federal government’s ability to limit pollution in small streams that remain dry for much of the year and fill only after rain or snowmelt.
Now, a new study finds that those bodies, called ephemeral streams, are significantly more important to the country’s waterways than is often believed.
He research, published Thursday in the journal Science, estimates that 55 percent of the water flowing from America’s river basins can be traced back to millions of ephemeral streams that flow only periodically. The findings suggest that the Supreme Court ruling, which overturned protections for those streams, could leave large bodies of water vulnerable to pollution.
“Right now, we regulate larger waterways like the Hudson River, but a significant portion of that water comes upstream from places that can no longer be regulated,” said Craig Brinkerhoff, a doctoral candidate at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and director of the study.
For years, politicians, industry groups and environmentalists have argued over which bodies of water in the United States should fall under the jurisdiction of the Clean Water Act, a sweeping law passed in 1972 that allows the Environmental Protection Agency to limit water pollution. While there is consensus that the law applies to major rivers and lakes, there is debate over whether federal protections should apply elsewhere, such as nearby wetlands or streams that dry up for part of the year.
Environmentalists favor broad protections, arguing that these other bodies of water are important; Homebuilders, some industry groups and conservatives oppose what they see as regulatory overreach.
In May 2023, the Supreme Court voted 5-4 to restrict the scope of the Clean Water Act, with the majority ruling that the law should apply only to “relatively permanent, stagnant, or continuous-flowing bodies of water,” as well as to the wetlands. that have “a continuous surface connection” with those waters.
That ruling effectively ended federal protections for up to 4.9 million miles of streams that flow only when it rains, according to officials at the EPA, which announced in August that it would follow the court’s guidance.
These temporary streams are often overlooked because they can look like ordinary dry ditches for much of the year, said Jud Harvey, senior research hydrologist at the U.S. Geological Survey, who wrote a separate comment “But when it rains,” he said, “these streams carry a substantial amount of water” that ends up in rivers and lakes.
Brinkerhoff and his colleagues identified millions of ephemeral streams across the country and used detailed models to estimate how much water flows through them.
In the West, ephemeral streams flow only four to 46 days a year on average, but they contribute up to 79 percent of downstream river flow, according to the study. Ephemeral streams contribute approximately 55 percent of the flow in river basins in the continental United States, on average.
Harvey said he was surprised by the amount of water originating in ephemeral streams. “But it’s a rigorous and detailed investigation using the best data available in the United States,” he said of the study.
Because so much water passes through these streams, the study notes, it is very important whether or not they are contaminated. Sediment or excess phosphorus from fertilizer runoff from farms could accumulate in dry canals until a strong storm picks up the pollutants and carries them into larger waterways.
Brinkerhoff said the study did not attempt to quantify how much pollution was actually passing through those streams. That is a topic for future research. But, he said, these streams have a big influence on water quality.
Even if the EPA can no longer regulate pollution in ephemeral streams, some states are still trying to do so, said Ciaran Harman, an associate professor of landscape hydrology at Johns Hopkins University who was not involved in the study. For example, farmers can let grasses and other vegetation build up around ephemeral streams to limit erosion and prevent pollutants from ending up in waterways after storms. However, state plans can vary widely, and it can often be difficult for states to coordinate water regulations.
In the past, the EPA often used new scientific research to update and sometimes expand the scope of water rules, said Jon Devine, who heads the federal water policy team at the Natural Resources Defense Council, a environmental group. “Regulators were looking at whether different bodies of water contribute to downstream water quality and, if so, whether they should be protected,” he said. “At its core, that is a scientific investigation.”
But after the Supreme Court decision, Devine said, the EPA’s ability to review those regulations has been significantly restricted. “It would really take Congress to step in,” she said.