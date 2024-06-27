Small streams, recently stripped of their protections, are a big problem, study finds

Last year, the Supreme Court sharply restricted the federal government’s ability to limit pollution in small streams that remain dry for much of the year and fill only after rain or snowmelt.

Now, a new study finds that those bodies, called ephemeral streams, are significantly more important to the country’s waterways than is often believed.

He research, published Thursday in the journal Science, estimates that 55 percent of the water flowing from America’s river basins can be traced back to millions of ephemeral streams that flow only periodically. The findings suggest that the Supreme Court ruling, which overturned protections for those streams, could leave large bodies of water vulnerable to pollution.

“Right now, we regulate larger waterways like the Hudson River, but a significant portion of that water comes upstream from places that can no longer be regulated,” said Craig Brinkerhoff, a doctoral candidate at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and director of the study.