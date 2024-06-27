Small but determined protests in Kenya demand president’s resignation

Protesters returned to the streets of Kenya on Thursday, some of them demanding the resignation of President William Ruto, despite his announcement the previous day that he would abandon a tax bill that sparked large-scale demonstrations in which nearly two were killed. dozens of people.

In Nairobi, the capital, the crowd was much smaller than on Tuesday, when tens of thousands of protesters flooded the city center as lawmakers debated and approved controversial legislation. The demonstration turned violent when people broke into the building and set parts of it on fire. Human rights groups say at least 23 people were killed and more than 300 injured when police used tear gas and bullets against them.

On Thursday, a heavy police and military presence was visible throughout the capital, with officers in cars, trucks and on horseback guarding the roads leading to Parliament, the president’s official residence and several downtown streets. Much of the central business district remained closed as police officers chased and tear-gassed smaller crowds waving white roses.

Some activists and opposition political leaders had urged the protesters not to march towards the president’s official residence in Nairobi on Thursday fearing more bloodshed. But others said the killings, shootings and kidnappings of those opposed to tax increases in recent days – which activists said were some of the bloodiest days in Kenya’s recent history – would not deter them from pressuring Ruto to to resign.