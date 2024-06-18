Should hundreds of millions in seized assets go to ISIS victims?

Biden administration officials are divided over what to do with $687 million in assets that a French company lost after pleading guilty to aiding terrorist groups such as the Islamic State, according to people familiar with internal deliberations.

The dispute, which has pitted the State Department against the Justice Department, raises a tangle of legal, moral and political issues over the financial implications of executive branch officials handling an unusually large amount of money that has not gone through the process. usual assignment. for a specific purpose by Congress.

Among the points of contention: whether the administration can or should funnel some of the money to help ISIS’s international victims, most of whom are still in Syria or are refugees elsewhere in the Middle East.

Compounding complications, a group of ISIS victims now living in the United States also want a share of the assets. They are represented by Amal Clooney, a prominent human rights lawyer who is married to George Clooney, the actor who is helping raise money for Biden’s re-election campaign, and by Lee Wolosky, a former Biden administration official.