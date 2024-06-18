Should hundreds of millions in seized assets go to ISIS victims?

Biden administration officials are divided over what to do with $687 million in assets that a French company lost after pleading guilty to aiding terrorist groups such as the Islamic State, according to people familiar with internal deliberations.
The dispute, which has pitted the State Department against the Justice Department, raises a tangle of legal, moral and political issues over the financial implications of executive branch officials handling an unusually large amount of money that has not gone through the process. usual assignment. for a specific purpose by Congress.
Among the points of contention: whether the administration can or should funnel some of the money to help ISIS’s international victims, most of whom are still in Syria or are refugees elsewhere in the Middle East.
Compounding complications, a group of ISIS victims now living in the United States also want a share of the assets. They are represented by Amal Clooney, a prominent human rights lawyer who is married to George Clooney, the actor who is helping raise money for Biden’s re-election campaign, and by Lee Wolosky, a former Biden administration official.
The enormous sum at stake comes from the first prosecution of a corporation for conspiring to provide material support to a terrorist organization. In 2022, French building materials giant Lafarge pleaded guilty to bribing ISIS and another terrorist group in Syria, the Nusra Front, in 2013 and 2014, to ensure it could continue operating a plant in the region.
When the civil war broke out in Syria, Lafarge had just built an expensive cement factory in the north of that country. Company officials reached an unusual agreement with militant groups, court documents saidpartly to benefit from the need to rebuild Syria when the war ends.
As part of its plea agreement, Lafarge’s successor company (since merged with a Swiss company, Holcim, paid a $91 million criminal fine and lost $687 million in assets.
Administration officials have not made any decisions, according to a half-dozen people familiar with the matter, most of whom spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive internal deliberations. But the White House and the National Security Council recently began asking pointed questions about the dispute, heightening the internal conflict, the people said.
The Justice Department and State Department declined to comment.
After the company returned the assets, the government put them in a Justice Department account that covers its expenses in trying to seize criminals’ ill-gotten gains. Congress sometimes withdraws excess funds from that account, so much of the money could ultimately end up in the U.S. Treasury.
But some advocates have argued that at least some of the money should go to international victims and survivors of atrocities committed by the Islamic State. Last month, a coalition of civil society groups and think tanks, including members of the Atlantic Council, urged Attorney General Merrick B. Garland to consider that path. raising the possibility in an open letter.
Within the Biden administration, the State Department has also argued that some of the money should go toward establishing an international fund for victims of the Islamic State. The effort is said to have been spearheaded by Beth Van Schaack, the US special ambassador for global criminal justice, with the approval of Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.
But Justice Department officials have expressed doubts about the executive branch’s legal authority to unilaterally determine how to spend an immense amount of money, even on a good cause. Constitutionally, Congress exercises purse power in deciding how to allocate funds, and has also set limits on how funds collected through asset forfeitures can be used.
Under federal law, the attorney general has some discretion to send some seized assets to foreign governments that cooperated in the investigation of such a case. The Justice Department is planning to send about $200 million to France, several of the people said, but has delayed doing so because France has its own pending investigation against the company.
Federal laws and regulations allow the Department of Justice to use forfeited assets to compensate victims who have a link to the underlying crimes and who suffered a “pecuniary loss,” such as seizing assets from embezzlers and then returning the money to their victims. .
The forfeiture statute also says, vaguely, that the attorney general has authority “to take any other action to protect the rights of innocent persons that is in the interests of justice and is not inconsistent” with the other parts of the statute.
But the Justice Department’s authority to decide what to do with forfeited assets generally does not extend to providing restitution for other types of wrongs, such as having been physically assaulted if there is no associated financial loss.
It’s unclear whether the law allowing the attorney general to send some money to a foreign state that helped with an investigation presents an alternative solution to those limits. This year, for example, the Justice Department announced that it would allocate about $500,000 in confiscated assets from a case involving a violation of sanctions against the shipment of military equipment to Russia to help victims of the Russian invasion. from Ukraine.
The Department acknowledged in a press release that it could not directly transfer the funds to Ukraine, but cited Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco praising what she called a “creative” legal solution to that limit: Because Estonia had helped with the investigation, the department could legally send the seized assets to your government. Estonia agreed that it would in turn use the money to help the Ukrainian people rebuild.
The letter from the coalition of civil society groups suggested deploying the same maneuver, in this case, on a much larger scale. However, it is far from certain that this is a realistic possibility. The Ukraine issue involved only half a million dollars, not half a billion. And it is also unclear whether French law would allow the executive branch to unilaterally spend so much money on a foreign cause.
A French official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive issue, said that because the French government has not yet received any of the assets seized from the United States, no decision has been made on how to allocate them.
Another open question is who is considered a victim. A narrow interpretation, evidently adopted by the Department of Justice, is that the people ISIS killed or abused would not be considered victims of the Lafarge crime because their injuries were too mitigated by payments the company made to keep its plant operating. .
A broader interpretation is that Lafarge’s payments helped ISIS finance its misdeeds when it took over parts of Syria and Iraq, so all of its victims should be considered to have a connection to the case. Among those making that argument are Clooney and Wolosky, who have also asked the Justice Department for some of the money on behalf of their clients.
Clooney and Wolosky together represent about 400 Yazidis, members of the Kurdish-speaking ethnic and religious minority in Syria who were persecuted by the Islamic State in a genocidal campaign a decade ago. They were resettled in the United States, mainly in Nebraska.
Wolosky also separately represents a group of about 23 plaintiffs that includes U.S. soldiers who were injured in ISIS attacks while deployed to the Middle East and family members of troops who died. The two groups also directly suing the company.
Wolosky said some of the money already confiscated from the U.S. government should go toward compensating ISIS victims in the United States.
“The government received nearly a billion dollars without even notifying victims – including the families of fallen American service members – as it should have, and has never paid them a dime,” Wolosky said in a statement. “That is not right.”
The two attorneys reportedly met last month with Molly Moeser, the department’s acting head. money laundering and asset recovery sectionand having written directly to Mr. Garland.
Wolosky said his clients intended to take legal action to enforce their rights if the government did not give them a share of the money.