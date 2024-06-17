Shelters against explosions and drone jamming: a Russian city adapts to war

As Alina waited for the bus that would take her to her family’s weekend home outside Belgorod, she made sure to wait deep in the concrete shelter built earlier this year around the stop.

It had been almost six months since she and her 8-year-old brother Artem were nearly injured in an attack in Belgorod’s central square on New Year’s Eve, when 14-year-old Alina had taken him ice skating. .

“We were lying down, covering our heads with our hands, opening our mouths slightly and lying on the ground for a long time,” he said, describing how they hid on the kitchen floor of a restaurant right next to the square.

“It was very scary, but I’m used to it now,” she added. “And I know what to do in such situations.” In the months that followed, she suffered panic attacks and anxiety, said her mother, Nataliya, who, like many others interviewed for this article, asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation from authorities.