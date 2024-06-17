Shelters against explosions and drone jamming: a Russian city adapts to war

As Alina waited for the bus that would take her to her family’s weekend home outside Belgorod, she made sure to wait deep in the concrete shelter built earlier this year around the stop.
It had been almost six months since she and her 8-year-old brother Artem were nearly injured in an attack in Belgorod’s central square on New Year’s Eve, when 14-year-old Alina had taken him ice skating. .
“We were lying down, covering our heads with our hands, opening our mouths slightly and lying on the ground for a long time,” he said, describing how they hid on the kitchen floor of a restaurant right next to the square.
“It was very scary, but I’m used to it now,” she added. “And I know what to do in such situations.” In the months that followed, she suffered panic attacks and anxiety, said her mother, Nataliya, who, like many others interviewed for this article, asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation from authorities.
In Moscow, another summer has arrived and life there is much the same as it was before the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. But Belgorod, 40 kilometers from the border and once deeply linked to the Ukrainians on the other side, is different. . That’s evident upon entering the city’s train station, where huge concrete shelters like those at the bus station appear on the platforms.
Belgorod’s large central square is now virtually empty, except for security forces guarding concrete shelters at every corner. The city’s Soviet-era neoclassical theater is flanked by screens playing videos that teach first aid techniques and instruct passersby how to call for help if they become trapped in the rubble.
The 340,000 residents, some of whom live within range of Ukrainian artillery, say they feel under attack. Ukraine can fire its own weapons across the border, but maintains they aim only at military targets. Until last month, Washington prohibited Ukrainian forces from using American weapons to attack inside Russia, and then only military installations.
After the Dec. 30 bombing in the square, which killed at least 25 people and injured about 100 more, the city erected shelters near all bus stops. In March, during the presidential elections, the bombing intensified once again.
According to the regional governor’s office, at least 190 people have been killed in the Belgorod region since the war began. That number is small compared to the more than 10,000 Ukrainian civilians who, according to the United Nations, died during the war. Still, Belgorod and the surrounding region hear air raid sirens and explosions several times a day, and although some residents are fatalistic, most locals take the risks seriously.
When the sirens sound, people abandon their cars and head to the shelters, which hold between 15 and 20 people. Many complain about a lack of empathy from Moscow, where restaurants are packed and clubs host revelers late into the night.
“I guess they live on another planet,” said another Belgorod resident, also named Nataliya, 71, referring to Muscovites as she weaved military camouflage nets with her friend Olga, 64.
All residents have been affected by the war, either in their own lives or through those of friends and family across the border, where Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv, lies just 45 miles from distance.
“Most people know someone who was killed or injured,” said a 20-year-old lawyer who requested anonymity because of his pacifist stance. He said regular attacks on the city, the suppression of independent information and the use of intensive propaganda had reinforced support for the war.
“Half of Belgorod’s residents are Ukrainians,” he said. “The more things escalated and people were subjected to propaganda, they developed hatred. And now, of course, the majority is in favor of war.”
People like him, he said, now go through their days with a sense of “silent horror.”
Tensions in the city have increased in the last month, with the new Russian offensive towards Kharkiv. Russian President Vladimir V. Putin has said the main goal of the assault is to push back Ukrainian forces enough to put Belgorod and its broader region out of reach.
“We warned them not to make incursions into our territory, bombing Belgorod and neighboring areas, or else we will be forced to create a security zone,” Putin said in late May during a press conference.
In the days after the Biden administration lifted its ban on using American-made weapons to attack across the border, a deepfake video circulated showing a State Department spokesman, Matthew Miller, appearing to suggest that the city of Belgorod was a legitimate target. The video was a fabrication, but it amplified fears that the attacks on the city could intensify.
A member of the territorial defense in Belgorod, a part of the army activated under martial law, showed a collection of Western ammunition casings he said he had collected around the border areas of Belgorod: the remains of a Czech-made Vampire rocket; a Polish mine; and the spent casing of an 84 mm rifle projectile, among other things.
The member, who gave only his call sign, Fil, said he favored the creation of the “sanitary zone” between Russia and Ukraine that Putin had called for. Fil seemed to think that, over time, the Ukrainians left under Russian occupation would recover.
“Before it was like the entire city of Belgorod was in Kharkiv every weekend,” Fil said about the regular contact between people from the two cities. “There was no difference between us and them.”
He said that while “ordinary people would take some time to get used to it, we will all go back to living as before.” Those who don’t want to, he added, “will have to leave.”
Outside the city, farmers have adapted to the state of war. On a recent afternoon, as Andrei, 29, prepared to water a field planted with sunflowers, his tractor was festooned with netting meant to protect against drones. Radar jamming devices were placed on top.
“A drone attacked a tractor in a nearby town,” he said with a shrug. “It’s just basic cruelty.” He wasn’t sure if the network could do anything, but it seemed worth a try. He said that once the Kharkiv offensive began, more and more Ukrainian drones were reaching the territory near the border.
Across the region, people are having to come to terms with the life-altering consequences of war.
Dmitri Velichko recalled that he had been talking to his sister, Viktoriya Potryasayeva, about buying a house somewhere by the sea. December 30th The day before the most important family holiday for most Russians, Viktoriya, 35, went out with her daughters, Nastya and Liza, to buy gifts for her family, Velichko said. She bought a fancy blender for her mother and was waiting for the bus to return home to her daughters when the bombing began.
The shrapnel hit her and she lost so much blood that she died. Liza, who was in a stroller at 8 months, had to have her left leg amputated. Dmitri’s mother adopted 9-year-old Nastya, Velichko said, while he and his wife Olga adopted Liza. After months in the hospital receiving intravenous feeding, Liza had forgotten how to swallow.
“He had to learn everything again,” Velichko, 38, said.
Liza has learned to crawl and will soon be fitted with a small prosthetic leg so she can walk.
Back in the concrete shelter at the bus stop, Nataliya, who works at a daycare center, was worried about the long-term effects of the war on the children.
“The children in daycare are just learning to speak and their first words are ‘Mom, threat of missile attack,’” she said. “We urgently need peace talks. “This will lead to nothing good for either party, neither here nor there.”
He added: “We don’t need Kharkiv, why should we take it?”