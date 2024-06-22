Sheinbaum’s American experience offers clues about his approach to relations with the United States

In the early 1990s, a young scientist named Claudia Sheinbaum moved with her family from Mexico City to northern California, where she studied at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

She lived in housing provided by Stanford University with her two young children and her husband, who was pursuing a doctorate. there. For four years, Ms. Sheinbaum immersed herself in a new life as an immigrant academic in the United States.

He attended a class taught by a future Mexican foreign minister. He landed on the front page of the student newspaper The Stanford Daily for protesting the North American Free Trade Agreement. From her, she found friends who missed Mexico as much as she did. And to people who knew her, she seemed completely comfortable in California, navigating the American world of academia.

“They could have been teachers, they could have made a life here,” said Alma González, a close friend of Sheinbaum in California. “But they decided to return.”