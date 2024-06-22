Sheinbaum’s American experience offers clues about his approach to relations with the United States

In the early 1990s, a young scientist named Claudia Sheinbaum moved with her family from Mexico City to northern California, where she studied at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.
She lived in housing provided by Stanford University with her two young children and her husband, who was pursuing a doctorate. there. For four years, Ms. Sheinbaum immersed herself in a new life as an immigrant academic in the United States.
He attended a class taught by a future Mexican foreign minister. He landed on the front page of the student newspaper The Stanford Daily for protesting the North American Free Trade Agreement. From her, she found friends who missed Mexico as much as she did. And to people who knew her, she seemed completely comfortable in California, navigating the American world of academia.
“They could have been teachers, they could have made a life here,” said Alma González, a close friend of Sheinbaum in California. “But they decided to return.”
Now, three decades later, she has been elected Mexico’s next president and is about to become the first woman to lead the country. She takes office in October. Next month, Americans will vote to keep a president who has stabilized relations with Mexico or return to power a leader who has threatened and belittled the country.
At such a decisive moment, Sheinbaum’s time in the United States and his dealings with American officials throughout his career offer crucial clues about how he will handle the most important issues in the relationship with Washington.
Here are five things you should know.
Sheinbaum lived comfortably in California.
From 1991 to 1994, Ms. Sheinbaum lived in the Bay Area conducting research on energy use in Mexico. She, her husband, and her two children lived in a modest house, where her neighbors were students from several countries, according to Sheinbaum’s biographer and two people who knew her at the time.
“She told me it was a beautiful moment in her life,” said Arturo Cano, a journalist who wrote a biography of Sheinbaum. “Her back doors opened onto a common area and her children played with children from all over the world.”
At the time, Mexican leftists like Sheinbaum had reason to distrust the United States. The George HW Bush administration had just invaded Panama, part of a US history. interventions in latin america. Bush also endorsed Mexican President Carlos Salinas de Gortari, who was widely accused of fraud in his 1988 election victory over a leftist rival.
But the lab was just up the hill from the Berkeley campus, an institution known for its social activism, giving Sheinbaum a window into a different side of American life.
“To be in Berkeley is to be in the place where the free speech movement began,” said Harley Shaiken, who was president of the Center for Latin American Studies in Berkeley from 1998 to 2021. “She appreciates aspects of American culture that have shown on the side of popular participation and social movements.”
She protested against NAFTA.
While in the lab, Sheinbaum audited a class at the University of California, Berkeley, on U.S.-Mexico relations, according to Jorge Castañeda, who taught the course. Castañeda later became foreign minister in President Vicente Fox’s center-right government, but said that at the time he was close to Sheinbaum and her husband.
“They enjoyed the Bay Area,” Castañeda said in an interview. “At the same time, they were typical Mexican leftists who were unhappy with the United States.”
In class, Sheinbaum and his classmates examined the “tensions, differences and conflicts” as well as the “tightening economic ties” between the two countries, according to a copy of the syllabus provided by Castañeda.
The most pressing controversy of the moment was the NAFTA negotiation, which was criticized by Mexican leftists because they believed it would “put an end to Mexican industry and agriculture,” Castañeda said.
When Mr. Salinas de Gortari gave a speech at Stanford, The university newspaper published a photograph of Mrs. Sheinbaum. protesting with a sign that read: “Fair trade and democracy now!!”
The trade agreement, which came into force in 1994, was reviewed under the current president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and is scheduled to be reviewed during Sheinbaum’s term. The president-elect this year expressed skepticism about the long-term benefits of the original agreement, telling a group representing private U.S. interests in Mexico that “development was based on low wages and cheap labor.” local media reportedsaying that the pact “did not generate the well-being we wanted.”
But it doesn’t look like Sheinbaum plans to ruin the deal he protested two decades ago. In April, he said in public that it was “feasible to carry out this review without major problems.”
She understands the immigrant experience.
One of Sheinbaum’s best friends in California, he told his biographer, was Alma González, an educator who had emigrated to the United States in search of a better-paying job.
Now Ms. González is a clinical researcher at Stanford University, but then she made a living cleaning houses. Ms. Sheinbaum and her husband “did not act disparaging or belittling in any way,” she told The New York Times.
The two women shared a nostalgia for home. They sang boleros together and spent afternoons searching for authentic Mexican food in immigrant communities throughout the Bay Area, González said.
“She understood well the issue of being here and longing to be in Mexico,” said Ms. González, who at the time had undocumented family members. “I think she was upset that people had to come here to work and she couldn’t see her families again.”
The two lamented “the policies that do not exist to allow people to enter and leave legally,” González said, “that we could have if it were a priority for both countries.”
The experience may be part of the reason Sheinbaum “sees the fate of Mexican immigrants in the United States as the most important immigration issue to address,” said Andrew Selee, president of the Migration Policy Institute, a Washington-based institution. non-partisan research organization based on
“Cautious optimism” about its security strategy.
In recent years, criminal groups in Mexico have expanded their dominance across the country, experts say, smuggling large quantities of synthetic opioids across the U.S. border while killing Mexicans at will.
U.S. officials say privately that they believe security coordination could improve under Ms. Sheinbaum. As mayor of Mexico City, she took a different approach than López Obrador: she poured money into the civilian police, while he relied heavily on the military.
He raised police salaries and his administration collaborated well with U.S. law enforcement agencies to confront criminal groups, according to U.S. officials and experts. Homicides and other violent crimes decreased precipitously.
“They’ve actually cooperated very well with U.S. agencies in terms of security in Mexico City,” said Lila Abed, acting director of the Wilson Center’s Mexico Institute, who said there was “cautious optimism” about Sheinbaum’s strategy. to combat violence.
Juan Ramón de la Fuente, who was just named foreign minister in the future Sheinbaum administration, said in an interview that he saw potential for greater security collaboration with the United States under the Sheinbaum government.
“We all recognize that we need to collaborate and work together more effectively,” de la Fuente said.
She speaks English.
When Sheinbaum made his first call with President Biden this month, the translator unexpectedly cut out, according to two officials with knowledge of the call who were not authorized to speak publicly.
Sheinbaum then decided to address Biden in English, and from then on, the two leaders spoke directly, without relying on translation.
It was a notable departure from his mentor, López Obrador. López Obrador, a nationalist leader, developed a smooth working relationship with President Donald J. Trump and Biden largely thanks to his help in securing the border.
But López Obrador has also used interpreters to communicate with US officials, traveled abroad infrequently and criticized Washington’s “interventionist” foreign policy.
“The relationship between the United States and Mexico is so deep and so multifaceted that it can really matter to be able to communicate directly, not through interpreters,” said Shannon O’Neil, a Mexico specialist at the Council on Foreign Relations. “Having a close personal relationship really matters and it starts with language. “
Emiliano Rodríguez Mega contributed reports. Kirsten Noyes contributed to the research.