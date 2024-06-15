Shattered by Montreal mind control experiments, but unfazed in a suit

Every weekend was an adventure for Julie Tanny as a child.
Their father, Charles, took care of it, surprising his three children with trips and visits to the amusement park. His warmth also radiated physically, as he rubbed his children’s frozen feet back to life after skating on their backyard rink in Montreal.
Everything changed in the winter of 1957. A dental filling gone wrong led to an atrocious neurological condition that stumped five of his doctors. He was referred to the Allan Memorial Institute, a psychiatric hospital at McGill University in Montreal, where he was admitted for treatment for three months.
When Ms. Tanny’s father was released, the man who returned home was distant, angry, confused and physically abusive. He didn’t remember him owning a snowplow business. He could barely recognize his family.
It was as if his brain had been reprogrammed.
As Mrs. Tanny later learned, it very much was. His father had unknowingly become a patient of Dr. Donald Ewen Cameron, a psychiatrist who ran a secret mind control experiment that was supposedly funded by the Central Intelligence Agency as part of a Cold War-era program. known as MK-ULTRA.
“It was like a shell of its former self,” said Tanny, a retired wholesale jeweler. “She was just a completely different person.”
Ms. Tanny, 70, is the lead plaintiff in a class action lawsuit presented in 2019 against the institutions linked to the experiment and the governments of Canada and the United States. About 400 people, mostly relatives of former patients who were treated at the clinic between 1948 and 1964, have joined the effort, he said.
But his legal battle recently suffered a setback. A Quebec judge has approved a U.S. request to dismiss the case against him, arguing that foreign states are immune from the jurisdiction of Canadian courts. The ruling was confirmed in the province’s appeals court.
Two weeks ago, the Supreme Court of Canada rejected an appeal request, meaning the case against the United States is dismissed but will continue against the Canadian government, McGill University Health Center and its partner Royal Victoria Hospital.
Dr. Cameron’s experiments included intensive electroshock therapy, drug-induced comas, sensory deprivation and a regimen of powerful medications to alter nerve function, according to the claim. These methods led to the elimination of thoughts and changed behavioral patterns, making the patients look like children. Some had to relearn how to use the toilet after losing the ability to control their bladder.
Some patients, it is claimed, were forced to listen up to 500,000 times to a looped audio tape with phrases intended to rewire their brains: “You’re selfish” or “My mother hates me” or “You’re adorable.”
The patients’ families argue that these treatments were a form of psychological torture to which the patients did not consent.
The consequences of Dr. Cameron’s experiments shattered the lives of traumatized patients and families, said Jeff Orenstein, the class-action attorney.
“They just emerged as robots, robot-like,” he said.
The U.S. and Canadian governments compensated some victims when the extent of the “Montreal Experiments” came to light, but their families did not, according to the lawsuit. Ms. Tanny’s father was awarded $100,000 Canadian dollars, an amount she said barely reflected the true cost of her mental and then physical mistake.
He had two massive heart attacks, which Ms Tanny believes were direct consequences of the electroshock therapy, and a stroke which left him weakened. He needed 24-hour care and Ms Tanny’s brother gave up his young career as a lawyer to take over his father’s business.
“I paid the price for those experiments my whole life,” he told me from his home in Montreal.
Neither the government nor the hospitals nor McGill University have formally apologized for their involvement, the claim says.
The case has been widely covered in Canada, but most victims’ families are still reluctant to speak publicly about it, Tanny said. Others tell harrowing stories of abuse, moving between foster homes after losing their parents in the experiment and having to fight for answers.
Ms. Tanny decided to file the lawsuit after reading, in 2017, about the case of another daughter of a brainwashing patient, who quietly reached an agreement with the government.
Tanny’s father died in 1993. After suffering a stroke at the age of 60, she was unable to write, speak or walk for the remaining 18 years of her life, she said.
For her, one of the most heartbreaking parts of the legacy of the Montreal Experiments is thinking about all that was lost: happy family lives, careers and relationships.
“We didn’t really realize our full potential, whether it was caring for a parent who was sick or suffering the repercussions of traumatic changes at home,” she said. “Imagine a father who doesn’t know who you are.”
Vjosa Isai is a reporter and researcher for the New York Times in Toronto.
