Shattered by Montreal mind control experiments, but unfazed in a suit

Every weekend was an adventure for Julie Tanny as a child.

Their father, Charles, took care of it, surprising his three children with trips and visits to the amusement park. His warmth also radiated physically, as he rubbed his children’s frozen feet back to life after skating on their backyard rink in Montreal.

Everything changed in the winter of 1957. A dental filling gone wrong led to an atrocious neurological condition that stumped five of his doctors. He was referred to the Allan Memorial Institute, a psychiatric hospital at McGill University in Montreal, where he was admitted for treatment for three months.

When Ms. Tanny’s father was released, the man who returned home was distant, angry, confused and physically abusive. He didn’t remember him owning a snowplow business. He could barely recognize his family.

It was as if his brain had been reprogrammed.

As Mrs. Tanny later learned, it very much was. His father had unknowingly become a patient of Dr. Donald Ewen Cameron, a psychiatrist who ran a secret mind control experiment that was supposedly funded by the Central Intelligence Agency as part of a Cold War-era program. known as MK-ULTRA.