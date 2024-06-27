Seriously ill children were allowed to leave Gaza for the first time since May.

Israel and Egypt agreed to allow at least 19 sick children, most of them cancer patients, to leave Gaza for medical treatment on Thursday, Israeli and Palestinian officials said, in the first major evacuation of seriously ill Gazans since the Rafah border crossing was closed in early May.

The Israeli military said the operation was carried out in coordination with the United States, Egypt and the international community. In total, 68 people were allowed to leave, including sick and wounded patients and their companions, the military said.

More than 10,000 sick and injured people in Gaza need urgent care that is only available outside the enclave, according to the World Health Organization saying this week. These include those injured in airstrikes, as well as cancer patients, children with life-threatening illnesses, and elderly people needing open-heart surgery.

Even before the war, many Gazans were forced to travel abroad for life-saving treatments, such as chemotherapy, which were almost non-existent in the Gaza Strip. The enclave’s health sector has struggled for more than 15 years under a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade aimed at containing Hamas.

But the main exit route for Gazans — the Rafah crossing with Egypt — was closed after Israeli forces seized the border in May during a military offensive. Egypt closed its side of the gate in protest, and the Gaza portion was subsequently destroyed in a fire, according to the Israeli military, apparently dashing hopes that it would reopen in the near future.

At least two Gazans who were sick and due to leave in early May have died, their relatives said.

With the Rafah crossing closed, the group of children evacuated on Thursday were taken into Israeli territory via another border point, Kerem Shalom, before being flown to Egypt. The move did not immediately appear to herald a new permanent route for the critically ill to safely exit Gaza.