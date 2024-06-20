Seafaring nomads settle without fully embracing life on land

Leaving his cabin, which floated on stilts above crystal-clear water, Zausiyah climbed into his boat at dawn and rowed out to sea, searching for fish in the clear water.
When he found a chosen spot, he put away his paddle, baited four hooks, and cast his line into the deep waters of Indonesia’s Moluccan Sea.
Sometimes the hooks came back empty; other times she caught four fish with one cast.
“Fishing is the only thing we bass know,” sighed Zausiyah, who, like many Indonesians, has only one name. “I started fishing when my husband went blind. “I’m tired, but this is our only way to make a living.”
Before noon, he returned home; Her cabin was one of a dozen dotting these waters, off the east-central coast of the island of Sulawesi. Wooden boats swayed beneath each house, where seafood hung from ropes and sea cucumbers were scattered on the decks, drying under the scorching sun.
Before returning to her house, which rose about 10 feet above the water, Zausiyah exchanged her fish for some cookies with neighbors who had just returned from the mainland.
For centuries, the Low People have traditionally lived on the open sea, spending much of their nomadic life on their boats or in these offshore huts, which are supported by wooden poles anchored to the sea floor.
The shoal communities are scattered throughout the waters off the coasts of Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia. In Indonesia, it is estimated that around 180,000 people are spread across 14 provinces.
Traditionally, the Bajo landed only to trade supplies or to shelter from storms.
But starting in the late 1980s, Indonesia began to develop land settlements for the Bajo and improve the services available to them, leading many of them to adopt a hybrid approach, dividing their time between sedentary lives on land. firm and lives at sea. Some have completely abandoned their life at sea.
Zausiyah, who says she is in her 60s, and her husband, Mawardi, who is in her 72s, have remained at sea, although Mawardi lost most of her sight after an accident involving explosives she was using for fishing.
Their children, who live (more or less) on the land of a nearby village, take turns visiting them periodically and bringing them supplies such as rice, cooking oil, fresh water and wood.
The children’s village is on Peleng, one of the largest islands in Banggai, an archipelago that is part of the province of Central Sulawesi.
While the village is attached to the land, much of it is not yet part of it. Clusters of wooden cabins are built on the shallow waters off the coast, and the houses are connected by footbridges.
As in the Bajo huts further from the water, such as that of Zausiyah, evidence of a life based on the resources of the sea is everywhere, with dried fish spread on wooden surfaces and fishermen carrying their fresh catch to a small market.
Only the edge of town is truly terrestrial, with motorcycles coming and going along the lonely gravel road that connects it to the rest of the world.
But even the town’s borderline state between sea and land is a far cry from the life lived in open water.
“Things have changed a lot here,” recalled Sunirco, leader of the Bajau Indonesian People’s Association, an advocacy group. “This town used to be all mangroves and you had to swim to school if you couldn’t take a boat ride. Unlike our ancestors, we are no longer ship dwellers.”
While the Bajo, or Bajau, may no longer live entirely by the sea, many still make their living almost exclusively from it.
Off the island, a fisherman, Wardi, and some of his relatives were tending a 50-foot-wide stationary fish trap, or sero. Traps are set to intercept migratory fish and the best spots are passed down from generation to generation.
The tranquility of the morning at sea was shattered when a school of skipjack tuna was seen heading towards the trap, which has an open fence at one end and a net at the other.
“Get ready, they’re coming,” Wardi shouted from his observation post.
Some of his fellow fishermen began rowing their boats to the edges of the trap. Wardi watched as the school of fish approached. “They’re inside. Close the door,” she shouted.
Five fishermen then took to the sea to wrap the net around the day’s catch. It took a team effort to get it out of the water, but the three boats were soon filled to the brim with about 300 fluttering skipjack. The applause increased when they saw it.
While placing traps in the perfect spot in the path of migrating fish depends on traditional knowledge, the Bajo have taken some more modern approaches to extracting the sea’s bounty.
Long known for their free-diving skills (going underwater without oxygen), some now use breathing equipment to help them go deeper and stay underwater longer while hunting for fish. Traditional wooden glasses have been replaced by store-bought plastic ones.
And with more options for a life on land, some younger bass are choosing not to fish at all, and there are concerns that traditional customs are being lost.
No matter how well-intentioned some of the government interventions may be, they are usually done from the perspective of people accustomed to life on the land and ignorant of the culture of the Bajo. In one case, a health center was built in an area considered prohibited by the Bajo, and no one wanted to go. And while the government tends to promote concrete homes and pedestrian bridges as sturdier alternatives to wood, they can appear unnatural and unwanted by the Bajo.
For those who study the Bajo, there is no doubt that the culture is becoming increasingly assimilated to life on land and is losing touch with its nomadic and seafaring past.
“The bass we see today are not the bass we used to know,” said Wengki Ariando, a researcher at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok who has studied the culture and said many bass “have lost their identity.”
Before Bajo culture declines further or even disappears entirely, advocates for its survival hope that the younger generation will want to maintain a connection to the sea even as they adopt more rooted lifestyles.
For Zausiyah and Mawardi, however, life on land has little appeal: the sea is their home.
They believe there are deep spiritual connections between the Lower and the ocean and that the community’s taboos must be respected to avoid the risk of a rebuke from the sea spirit. They worry that the younger generation will not follow the rules or even completely forget what offends.
Throwing rice or other food into the sea is taboo, as is entering a sacred place or speaking loudly and disrespectfully in nature. “Young generations should understand that nature will warn us if we cross taboos,” Zausiyah said.
After some reflection, her husband, Mawardi, admitted that the younger generation views the sea with less reverence than he does.
“Young people today are different,” he said. “They don’t even listen to us, their elders, much less listen to nature.”