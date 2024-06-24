Scotland Yard had doubts about Will Lewis’ cooperation

It seemed more convenient to get the company’s voluntary cooperation.

‘Green light’

As Mr. Cheesbrough described a long-planned email update at that Feb. 9 meeting, police minutes indicate and detectives say, he omitted a fact that investigators only recently discovered, as evidence emerged in the hacking lawsuit:

Most of the emails had been deleted just days earlier, in the key early days of the investigation. And Mr. Lewis was involved in that decision.

In January, the company deleted about 11 million emails, according to the lawsuits.

Then, on Feb. 3, Lewis sent an email giving the “green light” to delete another 15.2 million emails, the plaintiffs claim, citing News Corporation records.

It was not until March, after these eliminations, that the company and the police reached an agreement. In the future, detectives could ask the company to conduct name and keyword searches, which would be handled by a third party and then filtered through the company to consider raising objections.

In April, the company had turned over only 54 emails, according to documents filed by the plaintiffs.

It was around this time that Mr Lewis became the police’s main point of contact, helping to solidify his reputation as a crucial co-operator. The Guardian newspaper, which revealed the phone hacking scandal, called him “News Corp’s clean-up campaigner.” Even Sue Akers, head of the task force, would later say that the relationship with the company improved when Mr. Lewis arrived.

But the detectives closest to the case quickly began to doubt this new spirit of cooperation. As potential evidence began to be delivered under the new protocol, Detective Sgt. Wayne Harknett, a computer science specialist, noticed something strange. Even given the deletions, “the emails we expected to find did not appear to be present,” he said in a previously unreported document.