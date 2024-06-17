Sailors recount Houthi attack and US Navy rescue

The crew of the Tutor, a Greek-owned bulk carrier sailing through the Red Sea toward India, was on deck on a sunny morning last week when they saw in the distance what looked like a fishing boat with two people on board. Crew members thought it was nothing unusual, but moments later, the ship’s captain said, they noticed a boat hurtling toward their ship.
The boat appeared to be controlled remotely (the fishermen they thought they had glimpsed were dolls) and the crew members shouted, “Get in! Inside!” as they ran for cover, according to a video one of them posted on Facebook. The boat collided with their boat and exploded, shattering the glass windows of their boat’s bridge and submerging the engine room in flood water. sea and oil, said the captain.
“We were all scared,” Capt. Christian Domrique said Monday in Manila, where he and crew members, all from the Philippines, were taken after the U.S. Navy airlifted them from the stricken ship. “It was the first time we all experienced that.”
It was one of the most dramatic episodes in recent months in the Red Sea, where the Houthi militia in Yemen has stepped up missile and drone attacks on ships in what it says is a campaign to pressure Israel to end the war. in Gaza.
Twenty-one sailors, including the captain, were rescued from the Tutor; One crew member, who was in the engine room at the time of the collision, remains missing, according to Domrique and Philippine government officials.
Domrique, who spoke on behalf of the crew members at a news conference organized by the Philippine government, said they had all remained on the ship’s bridge after the attack while he contacted the shipowner, the Philippine government and the US. US Navy, which has been patrolling the waters to deter Houthi attacks. He also warned nearby ships to avoid its location.
“Requesting immediate assistance. A bomb hit us,” Domrique says on the radio, according to another video posted on Facebook.
About four hours after the collision, around 1 p.m., he said his stationary ship was rocked by another explosion, this time from a Houthi missile.
“We didn’t know what to do,” Domrique said. “We were being attacked by both water and air. “We just relied on prayers.”
The crew members went down to a hallway and camped there amid a pile of water bottles, bags, extension cords, and phone chargers. Some sailors slept on the stairs.
“Now we are hiding in the alley amidships because we don’t know where the bombs will fall,” John Flores, the ship’s chief engineer, said in a series of text messages to his wife, who later posted them. On Facebook.
The crew managed to find oil to power a small generator that provided light, power supply and internet access. But Mr. Flores began to fear they would be attacked again and sent a text message to his wife telling her that his boat had been adrift for 10 hours waiting for rescuers.
“Please remember that I love you and the children very much,” he wrote. “Always take care of yourselves there. “I miss all of you so much.”
Eventually, U.S. Navy helicopters arrived and airlifted the ship’s crew members, taking them to a Navy cruiser, the USS Philippine Sea. The U.S. service members, including many Filipino Americans, They greeted them warmly, Domrique said, singing karaoke songs and bringing them food. They were taken to Bahrain before flying to Manila.
Upon arrival at the airport, crew members were seen smiling, although none spoke to reporters. After the press conference, Domrique hugged his wife and the relief was evident on her face.
“We are all traumatized,” he said at the news conference, fighting back tears.