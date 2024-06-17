Sailors recount Houthi attack and US Navy rescue

The crew of the Tutor, a Greek-owned bulk carrier sailing through the Red Sea toward India, was on deck on a sunny morning last week when they saw in the distance what looked like a fishing boat with two people on board. Crew members thought it was nothing unusual, but moments later, the ship’s captain said, they noticed a boat hurtling toward their ship.

The boat appeared to be controlled remotely (the fishermen they thought they had glimpsed were dolls) and the crew members shouted, “Get in! Inside!” as they ran for cover, according to a video one of them posted on Facebook. The boat collided with their boat and exploded, shattering the glass windows of their boat’s bridge and submerging the engine room in flood water. sea ​​and oil, said the captain.

“We were all scared,” Capt. Christian Domrique said Monday in Manila, where he and crew members, all from the Philippines, were taken after the U.S. Navy airlifted them from the stricken ship. “It was the first time we all experienced that.”

It was one of the most dramatic episodes in recent months in the Red Sea, where the Houthi militia in Yemen has stepped up missile and drone attacks on ships in what it says is a campaign to pressure Israel to end the war. in Gaza.