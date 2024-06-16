Russian forces quell prison riot led by terror suspects, state media report

Russian special forces put down a short-lived riot at a provincial detention center on Sunday, killing detainees, some accused of terrorism, who had escaped from their cells earlier in the day, according to Russian state media.

Six detainees awaiting court appearances at a pre-trial detention center in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don had managed to take control of the facility, state media reported. Armed with knives, the suspects reportedly took two guards hostage.

A video posted on local news channels in Rostov and re-edited by some Russian officials appeared to show a man identified as one of the detainees brandishing a knife and demanding a car to leave the detention center to an unspecified destination. In the video, a detainee is seen holding a black flag associated with the Islamic State. The video could not immediately be verified.

Security officers had surrounded the detention center on Sunday morning. Shortly afterward, Russian state media published a brief statement from the country’s prison service saying that security officers had stormed the facility, “liquidated” the mutinous detainees and released the hostages unharmed.