Russian forces quell prison riot led by terror suspects, state media report

Russian special forces put down a short-lived riot at a provincial detention center on Sunday, killing detainees, some accused of terrorism, who had escaped from their cells earlier in the day, according to Russian state media.
Six detainees awaiting court appearances at a pre-trial detention center in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don had managed to take control of the facility, state media reported. Armed with knives, the suspects reportedly took two guards hostage.
A video posted on local news channels in Rostov and re-edited by some Russian officials appeared to show a man identified as one of the detainees brandishing a knife and demanding a car to leave the detention center to an unspecified destination. In the video, a detainee is seen holding a black flag associated with the Islamic State. The video could not immediately be verified.
Security officers had surrounded the detention center on Sunday morning. Shortly afterward, Russian state media published a brief statement from the country’s prison service saying that security officers had stormed the facility, “liquidated” the mutinous detainees and released the hostages unharmed.
Rostov’s governor and senior federal officials have not yet commented on the episode.
The Rostov riot comes less than three months after attackers carried out the deadliest terrorist attack in Russia in more than a decade at a concert hall near Moscow. The attack, which killed nearly 150 people, came despite US intelligence services providing detailed warnings to their Russian counterparts about the impending plot.
The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on the concert hall. President Vladimir V. Putin, however, has blamed Ukraine and Western intelligence services, without providing evidence.
Putin’s critics said those accusations were an attempt to deflect his government’s failure to address the threat of Islamist terrorism while its attention was focused on the war in Ukraine.
Sunday’s attack could renew public debate about that threat, which is fueled by the Kremlin’s crackdown on Muslim separatists inside Russia and Putin’s support for the Islamic State’s enemies in Syria.
At least one Russian official publicly questioned how the Rostov detainees managed to escape their cells and overpower the guards.
“They were clearly planning this for a while,” said Andrei Medvedev, a Russian propagandist and regional lawmaker in Moscow. wrote in the telegram messaging app on Sunday. “Where is the protocol for dealing with especially dangerous detainees?”
Hwaida Saad contributed reports.