Russian casualties increase in Ukraine, in a brutal fighting style

May was a particularly deadly month for the Russian military in Ukraine, with an average of more than 1,000 of its soldiers wounded or killed each day, according to the United States. British and other Western intelligence agencies.

But despite its losses, Russia is recruiting between 25,000 and 30,000 new troops a month, about the same number as those leaving the battlefield, according to U.S. officials. That has allowed his army to continue sending waves of troops into Ukrainian defenses, hoping to overwhelm them and break through trench lines.

It is a style of warfare that Russian soldiers have likened to being put into a meat grinder, in which commanding officers seem oblivious to the fact that they are sending foot soldiers to die.

This approach has proven effective at times, giving the Russian military victories at Avdiivka and Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. But Ukrainian and Western officials say the tactics were less successful this spring, when Russia tried to seize land near the city of Kharkiv.