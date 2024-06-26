Russia to begin trial of Wall Street Journal’s Evan Gershkovich

In his 15 months in Moscow’s infamous Lefortovo prison, Evan Gershkovich read classics of Russian literature such as “War and Peace” and played slow chess by mail with his father in the United States. He tries to stay in shape during the one-hour exercise period he is allowed each day.
Friends who communicate with him describe Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal journalist, as positive, strong and rarely discouraged, despite facing the official wrath of President Vladimir Putin’s Russia. A trial is scheduled for Wednesday in which he will face up to 20 years in prison on an espionage charge that he, his employer and the US State Department vehemently deny.
“He may have ups and downs like everyone else, but he continues to trust in himself, in his righteousness,” said Maria Borzunova, a Russian journalist. She is one of a small group of Gershkovich’s friends who have organized the herculean task of taking thousands of letters from sympathizers and translating them into Russian, to soften his approval by prison censors.
At the center of Gershkovich’s ordeal is a gap: the absence of any evidence made public by Russian authorities to support his claim that he was a spy. Nor is anyone likely to emerge from his trial in Yekaterinburg, which has been declared secret, with any observers prohibited from attending and his lawyers prohibited from publicly revealing anything they know.
“We believe it is a sham trial based on false charges, so the process will be a farce,” Almar Latour, editor of The Wall Street Journal, said in an interview. It is impossible to predict how a trial will affect efforts to obtain Mr. Gershkovich’s release, he added.
In Russian trials, conviction is largely a foregone conclusion, especially when, as in this case, the Kremlin has intervened. The judge hearing the case boasted to a local media outlet that in a career spanning decades, he has acquitted only four defendants. .
For more than five years, Gershkovich, an American citizen who grew up in New Jersey, toured Russia as a reporter and came to love the country, friends say. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs repeatedly reissued his reporter’s credentials.
Now he may be Kremlin fodder for a prisoner swap, as other imprisoned Americans have recently been. In negotiating such an exchange, Russia insists that a trial must first be completed, apparently putting both sides on equal legal footing.
“It’s a Kremlin chip and they want to change it,” said Pjotr Sauer, a reporter for The Guardian newspaper and a close friend of Gershkovich.
In April 2022, Russia exchanged Trevor Reed, an American convicted of assaulting Russian police officers, for a Russian pilot jailed on cocaine trafficking charges in the United States. In the most high-profile recent case, in December 2022, the United States exchanged a notorious arms dealer, Victor Bout, for Brittney Griner, an American basketball star imprisoned for cannabis possession.
Asked in a television interview in February about Gershkovich’s fate, Putin said negotiations were underway but mentioned that further concessions would be sought. He suggested he might be willing to swap the reporter for Vadim Krasikov, a Russian sentenced to life in prison in Germany for the brazen 2019 murder of a former Chechen separatist fighter in a central Berlin park.
Putin told foreign news services this month that a dialogue between intelligence agencies was the best way to resolve such issues. A senior Russian diplomat said negotiations were being conducted through an exclusive secret channel.
Gershkovich, 32, was arrested in Yekaterinburg, just east of the Ural Mountains, in March 2023. Prosecutors, in their vague statements on the case, have said that “under instructions from the CIA” and “using painstaking conspiratorial methods,” he “was collecting secret information” about a factory that produces tanks and other weapons.
Gershkovich had been part of a circle of young Western and Russian journalists based in Moscow. They took their role in explaining Russia to outsiders seriously: They worked constantly to improve their command of the language, traveled widely, and shared a traditional weekend cottage in Peredelkino, a village outside Moscow known as a writers’ retreat.
Gershkovich, raised by Soviet émigré parents, adopted the name Vanya and enjoyed Russian rituals such as saunas and mushroom hunting, as well as sports such as soccer and skiing, his friends said. His family was not available to comment on the trial, Journal spokeswoman Ashley Huston said.
But the climate for journalists in Russia became threatening with the country’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin passed draconian laws limiting how the war could be described and shut down numerous independent Russian media outlets. Gershkovich was among many journalists who left the country, but returned periodically to assess how the conflict was changing Russia.
Given that no Western correspondent had been charged with espionage since the Soviet era, the prospect of imprisonment seemed ominous but remote. Gershkovich’s arrest crossed a line, Borzunova said, making clear that all journalists, not just Russian ones, were at risk.
“We thought official accreditation meant something,” he said, “but it doesn’t.”
Lefortovo has long been the main detention center for dissidents and other high-profile detainees in the capital. Prisoners are kept in their cells 23 hours a day, with an hour of “exercise” in an equally small space open to the sky.
Gershkovich met with his lawyers and the US ambassador, Lynne Tracey, was allowed occasional visits. The State Department has declared He was “unjustly detained.”
His friends sprang into action with a letter-writing campaign to keep him connected to the outside world. He has collected more than 5,000 letters from around the world written by people from grandmothers to elementary school students. Many people detailed the difficult experiences they had endured, said Polina Ivanova, a reporter for the Financial Times.
Peter Molthoff, from the Netherlands, described spending two years in a Nazi prison camp during World War II. Now 99, he wrote that he knew what Mr. Gershkovich was going through, encouraging him to stay strong and noting that he himself had built a beautiful life after his release.
Gershkovich’s friends have been inspired in part by his always high morals. At pretrial court hearings, standing in a cage for the defendants, he typically greeted his fellow journalists with a smile and sometimes held his hands in a heart shape.
He has maintained his sense of humor, suggesting in letters to friends that prison porridge was no worse than some of the foods of his childhood. Gershkovich, who once worked in an administrative position in the New York Times newsroom, had briefly been a cook before entering journalism. His friends prepare weekly care packages to supplement the lack of fruits and vegetables in Russian prisons, adding sweets for his birthday.
He returned the favor and made sure to send them birthday or holiday wishes. He asks his friends to tell him about their lives, even encouraging them to send him separate letters describing the same social events. “Like a real journalist, he wants different sources,” Sauer said.
Gershkovich, a voracious reader, scoured the prison library in search of some of the thick, seminal tomes of Russian literature, including Tolstoy’s “War and Peace” and Vasily Grossman’s “Life and Fate.” He also reads poetry and works on people behind bars. At first his friends tried to read the same texts and organize a correspondence book club, Ivanova said, but they couldn’t keep up.
Time in prison has honed his command of the language. “He had a Russian language when he arrived, there was no slang, now it’s lyrical, beautiful,” Sauer said.
From the moment Mr. Gershkovich was arrested, his friends said they anticipated a long ordeal, given the experience of others.
Paul Whelan, an American accused of espionage, has been imprisoned since 2018. Marc Fogel, an American citizen who taught at the Anglo-American School in Moscow, was convicted of drug trafficking and sentenced in 2022 to 14 years in prison. Alsou Kurmasheva, editor of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and dual Russian-American citizen, faces an extended sentence on several charges.
“We realized that this was going to be a marathon,” Borzunova said, “that this was not going to be resolved quickly, that we had to prepare to tell this story for a long time, that he was a hostage of the Russian regime, that he was detained for his work.”