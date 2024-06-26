Russia to begin trial of Wall Street Journal’s Evan Gershkovich

In his 15 months in Moscow’s infamous Lefortovo prison, Evan Gershkovich read classics of Russian literature such as “War and Peace” and played slow chess by mail with his father in the United States. He tries to stay in shape during the one-hour exercise period he is allowed each day.

Friends who communicate with him describe Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal journalist, as positive, strong and rarely discouraged, despite facing the official wrath of President Vladimir Putin’s Russia. A trial is scheduled for Wednesday in which he will face up to 20 years in prison on an espionage charge that he, his employer and the US State Department vehemently deny.

“He may have ups and downs like everyone else, but he continues to trust in himself, in his righteousness,” said Maria Borzunova, a Russian journalist. She is one of a small group of Gershkovich’s friends who have organized the herculean task of taking thousands of letters from sympathizers and translating them into Russian, to soften his approval by prison censors.

At the center of Gershkovich’s ordeal is a gap: the absence of any evidence made public by Russian authorities to support his claim that he was a spy. Nor is anyone likely to emerge from his trial in Yekaterinburg, which has been declared secret, with any observers prohibited from attending and his lawyers prohibited from publicly revealing anything they know.