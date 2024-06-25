Russia tightens control over Wagner units in Africa, one year after failed mutiny

For years, Russia covertly supported authoritarian leaders, exploited natural resources and fought extremists in several African countries.

Russia worked through the Wagner group, a shadowy network of political advisors, businessmen and mercenaries. But he never revealed how closely he monitored Wagner’s activities around the world, keeping his distance while numerous accusations of human rights abuses were leveled against the group’s agents on the ground.

Wagner was led by Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, a ruthless tycoon who was once a close ally of President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia. But after Prigozhin led a brief mutiny against Putin in June last year, Prigozhin died in a plane crash.

Since then, Russia has been carving up Wagner’s assets and redistributing them among branches of the Kremlin, according to interviews with a dozen diplomats and military and intelligence officials from Western countries, Russia and Ukraine. The Russian Ministry of Defense took control of Wagner’s mercenary arm in Africa and placed it under a larger group, Africa Corps. Russia’s defense and foreign ministries did not respond to a request for comment.