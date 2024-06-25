Russia tightens control over Wagner units in Africa, one year after failed mutiny

For years, Russia covertly supported authoritarian leaders, exploited natural resources and fought extremists in several African countries.
Russia worked through the Wagner group, a shadowy network of political advisors, businessmen and mercenaries. But he never revealed how closely he monitored Wagner’s activities around the world, keeping his distance while numerous accusations of human rights abuses were leveled against the group’s agents on the ground.
Wagner was led by Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, a ruthless tycoon who was once a close ally of President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia. But after Prigozhin led a brief mutiny against Putin in June last year, Prigozhin died in a plane crash.
Since then, Russia has been carving up Wagner’s assets and redistributing them among branches of the Kremlin, according to interviews with a dozen diplomats and military and intelligence officials from Western countries, Russia and Ukraine. The Russian Ministry of Defense took control of Wagner’s mercenary arm in Africa and placed it under a larger group, Africa Corps. Russia’s defense and foreign ministries did not respond to a request for comment.
Here’s what you should know about Africa Corps.
Where is the Africa Corps deployed?
A few hundred Africa Corps instructors first arrived in Burkina Faso, West Africa, late last year, according to Western officials and the group’s channel on the Telegram messaging app, which Russian diplomats, analysts and media have reported. considered a credible source on the situation. cluster.
Since April, some 100 instructors from the organization have been deployed in Niger to train its military, a task that until recently had been led by the United States and European countries. A week later, the United States announced that it would withdraw around a thousand soldiers from Niger.
Because Africa Corps is directly affiliated with the Russian government, “it appears more legitimate to African governments,” said Sergey Eledinov, a security analyst and former representative of a Russian private military company working in Africa.
Russia has also provided weapons to the two countries, where military junta are struggling to contain jihadist insurgents in the Sahel, a semi-arid region that straddles both nations.
Africa Corps mercenaries have also been deployed to Libya, which Russia has long used as a logistics hub for military deployments in sub-Saharan Africa. Wagner’s mercenary activities there have been included in the Africa Corps, according to a European military officer and a State Department official.
Is Africa Corps replacing Wagner?
About half of Africa Corps’ recruits are Wagner veterans, he said on his Telegram channel. And the jobs are similar: Africa Corps needs bodyguards, ground troops, drone operators and “electronic warfare specialists,” according to the group’s announcements.
But Africa Corps acts as an umbrella for Russia’s paramilitary activities on the continent, not only those of Wagner, but also those of other private military companies. The mercenaries deployed in Burkina Faso belong to a new structure called BearFor example.
“There is some kind of competition between these companies,” said Oleksandr V. Danylyuk, former special adviser to the head of Ukraine’s foreign intelligence service.
Russia’s military intelligence agency, known as GRU, oversees African Corps operations, according to the State Department.
“The goal is the same: to establish control in several African countries,” added Danylyuk, who co-wrote a recent report on Russia’s military activities beyond Ukraine.
The name Africa Corps recalls the Afrika Korps, the expeditionary force deployed by the Nazis in Africa during World War II. The Wagner group also had a Nazi reference: it was named after the German composer Richard Wagner, one of Hitler’s favorites.
Wagner has not completely disappeared: some of his agents remain in the Central African Republic and Mali. Their close ties to local military, political and economic circles have made them difficult to dislodge or too useful for Russia to get rid of, Western diplomats and officials said. analysts say.
A new propaganda outlet, the African Initiative, has also been created to promote growing ties between Russia and African countries. Is supported by Russian intelligence services, according to the United States Department of State.
What does Russia want in Africa?
In short, Russia wants geopolitical influence and access to natural resources. But African leaders have many suitors: not only Russia, China, the United States and European countries, but also Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, among others.
Wagner’s mercenaries and disinformation specialists have played a key role in weakening Western interests on the continent and replacing European and American troops, as well as United Nations peacekeepers, in several countries.
Those developments have alarmed US officials.
“The Russian Federation is really trying to take over Central Africa as well as the Sahel,” said Gen. Michael E. Langley, head of the U.S. military’s Africa Command. said Congress in March.
Russia has argued that it is defending a new multipolar world order that will help African countries reinforce their sovereignty. But Russia is also seeking to increase its number of allies: many African countries refrained from condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, or even supported it, during the votes at the United Nations.
Russia has signed military cooperation agreements with 43 African countries since 2015, according to the European Parliament. Russia was also the largest arms supplier to Africa between 2018 and 2022, representing 40 percent of the continent’s arms imports..
Wagner’s agents have exploited gold mines in the Central African Republic and Sudan. Russian mining companies export diamonds Angola and Zimbabwe, and bauxite Guineaamong others.
Russia has also been increasingly promoting a more classical relationship between states.
The arrival of African Corps instructors in Burkina Faso late last year, for example, followed a meeting between Putin and the country’s leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, last summer. Russia has also reopened an embassy there.
Russia has also promised to help Burkina Faso and Mali develop their nuclear sectors and welcome more African students at a time when Europe is trying to keep migrants away.
“Our friend Lavrov is back!” a newspaper in Burkina Faso wrote recently as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei V. Lavrov visited, one of at least a dozen African countries he has traveled to since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. fiance Burkina Faso plus military supplies and instructors.
“Western influence in several African countries has been reduced”, Africa Corps wrote on his official Telegram channel last year. “A ‘window of opportunity’ has opened for the realization of our geopolitical interests.”
What do West Africans say?
West African leaders who have sought closer partnerships with Russia want personal protection, soldiers and weapons to fight rebels and Islamist insurgents affiliated with Al Qaeda and the Islamic State.
Some civil society activists, civilians and local politicians in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso interviewed over the past year say Russia is delivering.
“This partnership with Russia will help us end this war on terrorism,” said Boureima Ouédraogo, a pro-Russian civil society activist from Burkina Faso. “Our soldiers are no longer afraid.”
But just as African militaries have failed to defeat insurgents despite American and European support, they have also had limited successes with their Russian partners, security experts say.
And abuses against civilians have skyrocketed in the years since these military called in Russian instructors, with Wagner mercenaries accused of mass murder and torture in Mali and rape and other crimes in the Central African Republic.
Soumaila Lah, a Mali-based security analyst, said those living in big cities favored Russia’s presence when it was necessary. “But in remote areas where mercenaries operate, local populations are seeing cases of torture, arbitrary detention and murder,” Lah added.
“They don’t want them in those places anymore.”
Eric Schmitt contributed reports.