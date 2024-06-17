Russia sets the date for the start of the trial of Evan Gershkovich

A Russian court said on Monday that the espionage trial of jailed American journalist Evan Gershkovich would begin next week and that the proceedings would be held behind closed doors.
The first hearing, scheduled for June 26, will come nearly 15 months after Gershkovich, 32, was detained by security officials in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, about 900 miles east of Moscow. After spending more than a year in a high-security prison in Moscow, Gershkovich, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, is likely to be transferred back to Yekaterinburg to stand trial.
Gershkovich, who had worked in Russia as a journalist for several publications for more than five years before his arrest, his employer and the US government have denied the charges against him. The State Department has appointed Mr. Gershkovich as “unjustly detained” effectively forcing him to work for his safe release.
The announcement of the trial date represents a significant step in Gershkovich’s court case, which continues in parallel with talks between Russian and American security services for a possible exchange.
Russian authorities have suggested they might be open to a prisoner swap for Gershkovich, but only after a verdict is handed down in his case. An espionage trial typically lasts about four months in Russia, but can last up to a year, according to lawyers who have worked on these types of cases.
Last week, Russian prosecutors said they had finalized the espionage charge against Gershkovich. They said that “under instructions from the CIA” and “using thorough conspiratorial methods,” Mr. Gershkovich “was collecting secret information” about a factory producing tanks and other weapons in the Sverdlovsk region.
The prosecutors’ statement was the first time that representatives of the Russian state revealed details of the accusations against Gershkovich. But he lacked evidence to support the accusations.
Held behind closed doors, the trial is unlikely to shed further light on his case.
The trial will be presented by Andrei N. Mineev, a judge at the Sverdlovsk regional court in Yekaterinburg, according to a statement from the court. In a 2021 interview with a Russian news website, Mineev said that he had He only delivered about four acquittals in his decades-long career. If he is convicted, Gershkovich faces up to 20 years in prison.
The Wall Street Journal issued a statement last week predicting a “sham trial.”
Gershkovich is one of several American citizens who have been detained in Russia in recent years, and his case has raised fears that the Kremlin is trying to use American citizens as bargaining chips to exchange for Russians detained in the West.
Other Americans detained in Russia include Paul Whelan, a US Navy veteran; Alsou Kurmasheva, editor of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty; and Marc Fogel, an American professor at the Anglo-American School in Moscow, who in 2022 was sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug trafficking. Last week, a Russian court sentenced Yuri Malev, a Russian-American national, to three and a half years in prison for criticizing Russia, its leadership and its war in Ukraine on social media.