A Russian court said on Monday that the espionage trial of jailed American journalist Evan Gershkovich would begin next week and that the proceedings would be held behind closed doors.

The first hearing, scheduled for June 26, will come nearly 15 months after Gershkovich, 32, was detained by security officials in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, about 900 miles east of Moscow. After spending more than a year in a high-security prison in Moscow, Gershkovich, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, is likely to be transferred back to Yekaterinburg to stand trial.

Gershkovich, who had worked in Russia as a journalist for several publications for more than five years before his arrest, his employer and the US government have denied the charges against him. The State Department has appointed Mr. Gershkovich as “unjustly detained” effectively forcing him to work for his safe release.

The announcement of the trial date represents a significant step in Gershkovich’s court case, which continues in parallel with talks between Russian and American security services for a possible exchange.