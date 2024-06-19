Russia sentences US soldier to 4 years in prison

A Russian court on Wednesday sentenced a US Army sergeant to nearly four years in prison for stealing the equivalent of about $100 from a woman with whom he was romantically involved and threatening to kill her.

Sargeant. Gordon Black, 34, was arrested in the Pacific port of Vladivostok last month following a criminal complaint filed by the woman, who has not been publicly identified by authorities. He had traveled to Russia to visit her after completing a posting in South Korea.

A statement published by a Vladivostok court said Sergeant Black had stolen the money and threatened his life during a domestic argument. The statement said the robbery had caused “considerable harm” to the woman.

Several Russian criminal lawyers said the sentence was much stricter than what a Russian citizen could expect to receive on such charges.