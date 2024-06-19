Russia sentences US soldier to 4 years in prison

A Russian court on Wednesday sentenced a US Army sergeant to nearly four years in prison for stealing the equivalent of about $100 from a woman with whom he was romantically involved and threatening to kill her.
Sargeant. Gordon Black, 34, was arrested in the Pacific port of Vladivostok last month following a criminal complaint filed by the woman, who has not been publicly identified by authorities. He had traveled to Russia to visit her after completing a posting in South Korea.
A statement published by a Vladivostok court said Sergeant Black had stolen the money and threatened his life during a domestic argument. The statement said the robbery had caused “considerable harm” to the woman.
Several Russian criminal lawyers said the sentence was much stricter than what a Russian citizen could expect to receive on such charges.
Russian news accounts reported that Sergeant Black had met the woman in South Korea and that the two had frequently posted photos on social media of their time together.
Sergeant Black was scheduled to return to his home in Texas at the time of his arrest, US officials said at the time. According to them, he did not inform his superiors about his trip to Russia.
In previous court appearances, Sergeant Black denied making threats to kill, but pleaded guilty to some robbery charges. His lawyer told reporters they would appeal the sentence.
If the sentence is upheld, Sergeant Black would serve time in a low-security penal colony, according to the court.
Sergeant Black is the latest American to be detained in Russia in recent years on what U.S. officials say are often trumped-up charges. The high-profile arrests have strained the already frayed relationship between Russia and the United States, especially in light of Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine more than two years ago.
Sergeant Black’s sentencing comes as Russia prepares to try another American, Evan Gershkovich, on an espionage charge. Next Wednesday, a Russian court will hold the first hearing in the trial of Mr. Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, behind closed doors.
Gershkovich, 32, was detained by security officials in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, about 900 miles east of Moscow, more than a year ago. He had worked in Russia as a journalist for various publications for more than five years before his arrest.
The Wall Street Journal and the US government have denied the charges against him. The State Department has appointed Mr. Gershkovich as “unjustly detained” effectively forcing him to work for his safe release.
