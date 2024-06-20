Russia-North Korea defense pact is an I-told-you-so moment in Asia

With ballistic missiles regularly flying nearby, Japan and South Korea need not be reminded of the threat that North Korea and its nuclear arsenal pose to their neighbors. But the surprising revival of a Cold War-era mutual defense agreement during a visit this week by President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia to Pyongyang, the capital, increased pressure on some of the hermit kingdom’s closest neighbors.

Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed that if one country found itself in a state of war, the other would provide “military and other assistance with all means at its disposal without delay,” according to the report. . text of the agreement published on Thursday by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency.

Analysts were still reviewing the text of the deal to understand how far it would extend, whether in terms of Putin’s war in Ukraine or any future conflict on the Korean Peninsula. But the promise, along with signs that Russia could help boost North Korea’s continuing quest to develop its nuclear capabilities, rattled officials in Tokyo and Seoul.

Kim has become increasingly hostile toward South Korea and this year abandoned his long-standing goal of reunifying with the South, however unlikely it would have been. He now describes the South only as an enemy to be subdued, if necessary, by nuclear war. And he has often tested his ballistic missiles by launching them toward Japan, demonstrating North Korea’s provocative stance toward its former colonizer.