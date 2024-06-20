Russia-North Korea defense pact is an I-told-you-so moment in Asia

With ballistic missiles regularly flying nearby, Japan and South Korea need not be reminded of the threat that North Korea and its nuclear arsenal pose to their neighbors. But the surprising revival of a Cold War-era mutual defense agreement during a visit this week by President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia to Pyongyang, the capital, increased pressure on some of the hermit kingdom’s closest neighbors.
Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed that if one country found itself in a state of war, the other would provide “military and other assistance with all means at its disposal without delay,” according to the report. . text of the agreement published on Thursday by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency.
Analysts were still reviewing the text of the deal to understand how far it would extend, whether in terms of Putin’s war in Ukraine or any future conflict on the Korean Peninsula. But the promise, along with signs that Russia could help boost North Korea’s continuing quest to develop its nuclear capabilities, rattled officials in Tokyo and Seoul.
Kim has become increasingly hostile toward South Korea and this year abandoned his long-standing goal of reunifying with the South, however unlikely it would have been. He now describes the South only as an enemy to be subdued, if necessary, by nuclear war. And he has often tested his ballistic missiles by launching them toward Japan, demonstrating North Korea’s provocative stance toward its former colonizer.
Kim’s alliance with Putin, analysts said, would escalate tensions in Northeast Asia by sharpening a divide between the democratic partnership between the United States, South Korea and Japan, on the one hand, and Russia’s autocratic camp, South Korea. North and China, on the other.
“This is bad news for international efforts to prevent North Korea from advancing its nuclear and missile technologies,” said Koh Yu-hwan, former director of the Seoul-based Korean Institute for Unification Studies.
Putin’s protracted war in Ukraine has led him to deepen relations with Kim. U.S. and South Korean officials say he has sought and received Soviet-grade munitions from Pyongyang, accusations both Moscow and Pyongyang deny.
The war in Ukraine has taken on great importance in the region. “Today’s Ukraine can be tomorrow’s East Asia,” said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan. often saying.
Officials in Seoul and Tokyo were quick to point out that if Russia sends any military technology to North Korea, it would violate United Nations Security Council resolutions it has previously signed.
“We are seriously concerned by the fact that President Putin did not rule out military-technical cooperation with North Korea,” Yoshimasa Hayashi, Kishida’s chief cabinet secretary, said at a news conference in Tokyo.
In some respects, the meeting between the two authoritarian leaders, both desperate for outside support, provided a kind of “I told you so” moment for the United States and its Asian allies, who have been preparing in recent years for growing security. . challenges from both North Korea and China, and have at times faced domestic political obstacles to doing so.
Japan has promised to increase its defense budget and placed limits on what it could do under its pacifist Constitution, including buying more fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles. After years of frosty relations, Kishida and President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea agreed to strengthen bilateral ties between their two countries and have moved closer in a tripartite partnership with the United States to forge mutual security agreements. Over the past year, the three countries have participated in more than 60 trilateral diplomatic meetings, military exercises and intelligence sharing, according to the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo.
“I think it shows how prescient President Biden, President Kishida and President Yoon were in spending political capital,” Rahm Emanuel, the U.S. ambassador to Japan, said in an interview. “It was prophetic not only from a political point of view, but also from a strategic point of view because now Russia and North Korea” may be developing weapons together.
The revival of a Cold War-era mutual defense commitment between North Korea and Russia in this tense global moment spooked other countries in the region.
“What I think is most dangerous is that it shows that the relationship will be longer-term than perhaps we initially thought and that it may be more strategic than transactional,” said Bruce Klingner, senior fellow in Asian studies at the Heritage Foundation. in Washington. “We don’t know the parameters of how far each country will go to support each other.”
At the very least, it shows that Russia is willing to blatantly disregard UN sanctions.
“It wasn’t long ago that Russia was supporting U.N. sanctions against North Korea,” said James DJ Brown, a political science professor at Temple University’s Tokyo campus who specializes in Russian-East Asian relations. “Therefore, it confirms that Russia is not only not implementing sanctions itself, but is actively undermining them and will help North Korea evade them.”
In Seoul, the meeting between Putin and Kim likely revived discussion about whether South Korea should consider arming itself with nuclear weapons, as well as begin to anticipate what might happen if Donald Trump is re-elected US president.
“It is time for South Korea to conduct a fundamental review of its current security policy, which relies almost entirely on the U.S. nuclear umbrella to counter the North Korean nuclear threat,” said Cheong Seong-chang, director of the Center for the Korean Peninsula. Strategy at the Sejong Institute.
In one sense, the growing link between Russia and North Korea could help cement the recently revived ties between Tokyo and Seoul, as well as its tripartite cooperation with the United States. Many analysts worry that a change of administration in the United States or South Korea could jeopardize these relations. (Japan is considered relatively stable.)
“It sort of lays out the rationale for continuing trilateralism after potentially a Trump administration comes or if progressives come to Korea,” said Jeffrey Hornung, a senior political analyst specializing in Japan at the RAND Corporation in Washington. “While it doesn’t change what Seoul or Tokyo should be doing, it definitely adds a new factor to what they should consider.”
But an editorial in Hankyoreh, a left-wing daily newspaper in Seoul, questioned the wisdom of close cooperation between the United States, Japan and South Korea, saying it had put South Korea “consistently in conflict with China and Russia, two countries with enormous influence on the political situation on the Korean Peninsula. It is time to reflect on whether this biased approach to diplomacy has not had the effect of contributing to the development of relations between North Korea and Russia.”
Despite the drama in Pyongyang this week, some analysts said the biggest concern for the region remains China’s growing military ambitions.
“Maritime buildup in the East China Sea or the South China Sea or in space and cyber and a multi-domain warfare capability – all justify our new policy,” said Kunihiko Miyake, a former Japanese diplomat and special advisor to the Canon Institute. . of Global Studies in Tokyo. Putin’s visit to North Korea, he said, “is just another example, and not the biggest example” of threats in Asia.
