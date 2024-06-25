Russia committed human rights violations in Crimea, European Court rules

The European Court of Human Rights ruled Tuesday that Russia and its security forces in Crimea have committed multiple human rights violations during their decade-long occupation of the former Ukrainian territory.
In a case brought by the Ukrainian government, the court found evidence of unlawful persecution and detention of critics of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, as well as systemic repression of ethnic and religious minorities in Crimea. The evidence presented in court painted a picture of a region under the tight authoritarian control of Moscow, where any criticism is harshly punished and accountability is non-existent for those with political connections.
Between 2014 and 2018, 43 cases of forced disappearances have been registered and eight people are still missing. The missing were mostly pro-Ukrainian activists and journalists, or members of the Crimean Tatar ethnic minority, the court concluded. Investigations into the disappearances went nowhere, the court added in its ruling.
Men and women were kidnapped by the Crimean self-defense forces, by Russian security forces or by agents of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). Those who were detained endured torture, including electrocution and mock executions, and were held in inhumane conditions, particularly in the only pretrial detention center, in Simferopol.
Russian authorities also transferred some 12,500 prisoners from Crimea to penal colonies in Russia. In particular, Ukrainian political prisoners were transferred to distant prisons, making it almost impossible for their families to locate them. The court ordered Russia to return these prisoners.
Russia retired from court in 2022, ending the court’s jurisdiction and cutting off avenues of justice for Moscow’s critics. Russia did not cooperate with the court in the Crimea case or allow investigators to enter the territory. Instead, Ukraine’s lawyers and the court’s judges relied on reports from international non-governmental organizations as well as witness testimony.
The evidence cited in the ruling showed how Russia, and its proxy government in the region, have created an atmosphere of oppression, using sweeping laws targeting extremism and terrorism to silence dissent. Pro-Ukrainian media have been abolished and the Ukrainian language has been suppressed in schools. Ukrainian banks have been nationalized, along with the property and assets of their clients, the court concluded.
Crimean Tatars, an ethnic minority, have also been targeted, and between 15,000 and 30,000 Tatars have fled the region since 2014. Tatar television channels have been taken off the air, their cultural and religious buildings vandalized and some Tatar houses have been painted with crosses. . Any gathering of Tatar leaders or groups considered pro-Ukrainian has been violently broken up and attendees detained.
Crimea’s occupying government has also cracked down on religious diversity, raiding madrassas and mosques, expelling Ukrainian Orthodox priests and repurposing their churches. Journalists critical of the regime are also routinely harassed and threatened.
“The chilling message is that resistance to the occupation is not only futile, but extremely dangerous,” Ben Emmerson, a lawyer for the Ukrainian government, argued before the panel of judges in December. Russia did not attend the proceedings.
Russian forces marched on the Crimean peninsula in February 2014 before the Kremlin’s illegal annexation of the peninsula, and the country’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.
Today, thousands of Russian troops occupy a region that is not only ideologically important to President Vladimir V. Putin, but also strategically important to the Russian war in Ukraine.
. Earlier this year, the Biden administration agreed to supply the kyiv government with long-range military tactical missile systems, known as ATACMS, that could be used to attack Russian forces in occupied territory.