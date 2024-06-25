Russia committed human rights violations in Crimea, European Court rules

The European Court of Human Rights ruled Tuesday that Russia and its security forces in Crimea have committed multiple human rights violations during their decade-long occupation of the former Ukrainian territory.

In a case brought by the Ukrainian government, the court found evidence of unlawful persecution and detention of critics of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, as well as systemic repression of ethnic and religious minorities in Crimea. The evidence presented in court painted a picture of a region under the tight authoritarian control of Moscow, where any criticism is harshly punished and accountability is non-existent for those with political connections.

Between 2014 and 2018, 43 cases of forced disappearances have been registered and eight people are still missing. The missing were mostly pro-Ukrainian activists and journalists, or members of the Crimean Tatar ethnic minority, the court concluded. Investigations into the disappearances went nowhere, the court added in its ruling.

Men and women were kidnapped by the Crimean self-defense forces, by Russian security forces or by agents of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). Those who were detained endured torture, including electrocution and mock executions, and were held in inhumane conditions, particularly in the only pretrial detention center, in Simferopol.