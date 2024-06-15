Rough seas delay US-built Gaza pier again

The U.S. military said Friday it would temporarily move a dock built off the coast of Gaza by the United States to deliver aid to the war-torn enclave, where global health authorities say there is “catastrophic hunger” and malnutrition. to prevent it from being damaged in rough seas. Just a week ago, the military said the pier had been repaired and reconnected to the Gaza coast after breaking due to turbulence.

“The decision to temporarily relocate the pier is not made lightly, but is necessary to ensure that the temporary pier can continue to provide assistance in the future,” he said. US Central Command he said in a social media post, stating that the dock would be towed to Israel. The publication added that the pier would be “quickly re-anchored” off the coast of Gaza when the expected turbulence passed.

This relocation is the latest blow to the US effort to facilitate sea aid deliveries to Gaza.

President Biden announced construction of the pier in March, the US military worked on it in April, and it was anchored off the coast of Gaza in mid-May, when the flow of food and supplies across land borders had stopped in greatly after Israel’s intervention. raid on Rafah, the southernmost city of the enclave. Aid shipments by sea began immediately after the pier became operational, but fell far short of what aid groups said was needed to address the staggering levels of hunger and deprivation in Gaza.

The pier was damaged by rough seas at the end of May and had to be taken out of service. It was repaired earlier this month but only works intermittently. The latest announcement that it would suspend operations came days after a Pentagon spokeswoman, Sabrina Singh, said the pier was working again after a pause “due to high seas states.”

Since May, about 7.7 million pounds of aid has passed through the sea corridor for distribution in Gaza, US Central Command said in its release on Friday. But it is still unclear how much of these supplies reach Gazans.

Delivery from the dock to warehouses in Gaza also faces obstacles. Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Programme, said Sunday that the agency’s work near the pier had been postponed. pause because, he claimed, some of its facilities were hit during Israel’s June 8 rescue of four hostages, an operation that killed dozens of Palestinians, including women and children.

“I am concerned about the safety of our people” Mrs. McCain told CBS News. The World Food Programme, a UN agency, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.