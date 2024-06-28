Roof of Delhi airport terminal collapses amid storms and heavy rains

Part of the roof of a terminal at India’s busiest airport collapsed early Friday amid heavy storms and rain, causing injuries and trapping passengers. The airport suspended all departures from the terminal.

Minister of Civil Aviation of India he said in a post on social media Rescue operations were underway at Terminal 1 of New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and emergency personnel were on site. Airport officials said the collapse occurred at around 5 a.m. local time in the departure area of ​​the terminal and all departures from the terminal had been suspended. Terminal 1 handles domestic flights.

Part of the roof collapsed onto the pick-up and drop-off area outside the terminal, crushing several vehicles, the Press Trust of India news agency reported. reportedciting local firefighters. At least six people were injured, the report said.

More than 600 flights from the airport were delayed and 17 canceled as of around 8 a.m., according to FlightAware, a flight information tracking site.