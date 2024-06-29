Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian makes it to second round of Iran’s presidential election

A reformist candidate critical of an Iranian law requiring women to wear headscarves will next week compete against a hardline conservative in a runoff for the country’s presidency, state media said on Saturday, following a special vote after the previous leader was killed last month in a helicopter crash.

A runoff election is due on July 5, pitting reformist Masoud Pezeshkian against ultra-conservative Saeed Jalili, a former nuclear negotiator. The runoff was partly due to low voter turnout as there were four candidates, three of whom were competing for the conservative vote. Iranian law requires the winner to receive more than 50 percent of all votes cast.

Participation in another round of voting will test the energies of an already apathetic electorate, dissatisfied with its leaders at a time of national and international turmoil. Iran’s economy is collapsing under harsh Western sanctions, its citizens’ freedoms are increasingly restricted and its foreign policy is largely determined by hardline leaders.

The campaign, which initially included six candidates (five conservatives and one reformist), was notable for the candor with which those issues were discussed and the public willingness to attack the status quo. In speeches, televised debates, and roundtable discussions, candidates criticized government policies and derided rosy official assessments of Iran’s economic prospects as damaging hoaxes.