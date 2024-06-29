Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian makes it to second round of Iran’s presidential election

A reformist candidate critical of an Iranian law requiring women to wear headscarves will next week compete against a hardline conservative in a runoff for the country’s presidency, state media said on Saturday, following a special vote after the previous leader was killed last month in a helicopter crash.
A runoff election is due on July 5, pitting reformist Masoud Pezeshkian against ultra-conservative Saeed Jalili, a former nuclear negotiator. The runoff was partly due to low voter turnout as there were four candidates, three of whom were competing for the conservative vote. Iranian law requires the winner to receive more than 50 percent of all votes cast.
Participation in another round of voting will test the energies of an already apathetic electorate, dissatisfied with its leaders at a time of national and international turmoil. Iran’s economy is collapsing under harsh Western sanctions, its citizens’ freedoms are increasingly restricted and its foreign policy is largely determined by hardline leaders.
The campaign, which initially included six candidates (five conservatives and one reformist), was notable for the candor with which those issues were discussed and the public willingness to attack the status quo. In speeches, televised debates, and roundtable discussions, candidates criticized government policies and derided rosy official assessments of Iran’s economic prospects as damaging hoaxes.
Public dissatisfaction with the new president’s ability to bring about change was reflected in low turnout in the election: according to Iran’s state news agency, only 40 percent of eligible voters cast ballots.
In it official results announced On Saturday, Dr. Pezeshkian topped the list with 10.4 million votes (42.4 percent), followed by Mr. Jalili with 9.4 million (38.6 percent). A third conservative candidate, General Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, the current speaker of parliament and former mayor of Tehran, came in a distant third with 3.3 million (13.8 percent).
The low totals will be a blow to the country’s ruling clerics, who have made voter turnout an indicator of the perceived legitimacy of the vote and had hoped to achieve a 50 percent turnout.
In addition to domestic pressures, Iran’s leaders also face an especially volatile moment in the region: Israel’s war in Gaza against Hamas, an Iranian-backed militant group, and an escalation in skirmishes between Israel and Hezbollah pit two of Iran’s proxy forces against Israel, its sworn enemy.
Despite the campaign’s critical rhetoric, the candidates were all members of Iran’s political establishment, approved by a committee of Islamic clerics and jurists. All but one, Dr. Pezeshkian, were considered conservatives close to the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Jalili, a former nuclear negotiator, is probably the closest candidate to Khamenei. He leads the far-right Paydari party and represents the country’s most radical ideological positions on domestic and foreign policy. Jalili has said that he believes Iran does not need to negotiate with the United States to achieve economic success.
Dr. Pezeshkian is a cardiac surgeon and veteran of the Iran-Iraq War, having served in Parliament and as Iran’s Minister of Health. After his wife and her son died in a car accident, he raised his other children as a single father and never remarried. This and his identity as an Azeri, one of Iran’s ethnic minorities, have endeared him to many voters.
Dr. Pezeshkian was backed by former President Mohammad Khatami and has expressed openness to nuclear negotiations with the West, framing the debate as an economic issue. But with the conservative vote no longer split between multiple candidates, his path to the presidency could become more complicated in the second round.
In stacking the cards to increase the chances of a conservative victory, Khamenei signaled his desire for a second-in-command whose perspective mirrored his own and who would continue the agenda of Ebrahim Raisi, the hardline president assassinated last month in a helicopter. accident near the border with Azerbaijan.
The low voter turnout reflected widespread apathy among Iranians, who also voted in historically low numbers in this year’s parliamentary elections. That frustration has been intensified by the government’s violent crackdown on protesters demanding change and its inadequate response to the effects that decades of sanctions have had on the country’s economy, reducing Iranians’ purchasing power.
The most recent anti-government protests (and subsequent crackdown) were largely sparked by the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being detained for improperly wearing her mandatory veil, or hijab.
In a gesture of rejection of the unpopularity of the hijab law, all candidates sought to distance themselves from the methods used by the country’s moral policy to apply it, which include violence, arrests and fines.
Although the headscarf mandate became a campaign issue, the law is unlikely to be repealed and it is doubtful that a new president could relax its enforcement. The protests, organized largely by women, sparked a bloody crackdown ordered by Khamenei, and any new president would be expected to enforce his policy, analysts say.
This is largely because Iran is a theocracy with parallel systems of government in which elected bodies are overseen by appointed councils composed of Islamic clerics and jurists. Key state policies on nuclear, military and foreign affairs are decided by the country’s supreme leader, Mr Khamenei.
The president’s role focuses on domestic politics and economic affairs, but remains an influential position. Previous presidents have played an active role in conducting foreign policy, including a 2015 deal with the United States in which Iran agreed to shelve its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.
That deal was scuttled in 2018 by the Trump administration, and Iran has returned to enriching uranium. Beyond tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program, the United States and Iran have come increasingly closer to a direct confrontation in their competition for influence in the Middle East over the past year.
In Gaza, the war between Israel, a U.S. ally, and Hamas has drawn the United States, Iran and their foreign proxies into closer conflict. Iran sees using such groups as a way to extend its power, but many citizens, particularly in cities, see little value in their leaders’ strategy and believe the economy will recover only through sustained diplomacy.
Leily Nikounazar Contributed reporting.