Record number of NATO allies hit military spending targets

President Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced Monday that a record number of allies were meeting their military spending commitments as the two leaders sought to present a strong, unwavering response to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Biden and Stoltenberg met ahead of next month’s annual NATO summit in Washington, where member countries are expected to discuss additional measures to help ensure Ukraine’s long-term security, funding and eventual membership. Stoltenberg announced on Monday that NATO was ready to take on a larger role in Ukraine’s security in the meantime.

“I hope that when we meet next month, we will agree to have a NATO role in providing security assistance and training,” Stoltenberg said. “This will reduce the burden on the United States and strengthen our support for Ukraine.”

This is possible in part because the number of allies meeting their informal commitments to spend at least 2 percent of their gross domestic product on their militaries has skyrocketed. When NATO allies made that promise in 2014, only three members (including the United States) kept that promise, Stoltenberg said. About five years ago, about 10 did, he said, and this year more than 20 of the alliance’s 32 members will do so.