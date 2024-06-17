Record number of NATO allies hit military spending targets

President Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced Monday that a record number of allies were meeting their military spending commitments as the two leaders sought to present a strong, unwavering response to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Biden and Stoltenberg met ahead of next month’s annual NATO summit in Washington, where member countries are expected to discuss additional measures to help ensure Ukraine’s long-term security, funding and eventual membership. Stoltenberg announced on Monday that NATO was ready to take on a larger role in Ukraine’s security in the meantime.
“I hope that when we meet next month, we will agree to have a NATO role in providing security assistance and training,” Stoltenberg said. “This will reduce the burden on the United States and strengthen our support for Ukraine.”
This is possible in part because the number of allies meeting their informal commitments to spend at least 2 percent of their gross domestic product on their militaries has skyrocketed. When NATO allies made that promise in 2014, only three members (including the United States) kept that promise, Stoltenberg said. About five years ago, about 10 did, he said, and this year more than 20 of the alliance’s 32 members will do so.
Stoltenberg also said allies have increased military spending this year by 18 percent, the biggest jump in decades.
The assurances from the two leaders come as questions about the alliance and commitment to Ukraine have again arisen. Russia has recently made progress on the front after a temporary delay in military aid to Ukraine caused by congressional gridlock. And Biden’s main rival in the November election, former President Donald J. Trump, has expressed skepticism toward assistance to Ukraine and the value of NATO itself.
But Biden made clear in remarks before the meeting that he considers NATO essential. “Together we have deterred further Russian aggression in Europe,” he said.
Next month’s summit is expected to build on efforts made by Western allies at the Group of 7 summit in Italy last week, which included approval of a $50 billion loan to Ukraine backed by the unlocking of frozen Russian assets, and a new 10-year security agreement. pact signed by Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky that would train and equip Ukrainian forces.
The increased spending by NATO allies is likely to mitigate a line of attack from Trump, who has long criticized other alliance members for not paying their fair share. But his possible return to the White House has left other NATO members fearful for the future of the alliance.
Trump threatened to withdraw the United States from the alliance if European countries did not increase their spending, and in February he said he would encourage Russia to “do whatever it wanted” to NATO members if they had not paid up. This month, more than 40 House Republicans voted to defund the organization, claiming that too many members were not meeting the 2 percent commitment.
In a speech at a Washington think tank Before Monday’s meeting with Biden, Stoltenberg appeared to acknowledge the difficulties Trump’s allies in Congress had caused Ukraine by withholding $60 billion in aid, which was finally approved in April. He said “serious delays and gaps in the provision of support” had had “consequences on the frontline” this winter and spring.
“We cannot let this happen again,” Stoltenberg said. “That is why, at the summit, I hope that allied leaders will agree that NATO will lead the coordination and provision of security assistance and training for Ukraine. That is why I have also proposed a long-term financial commitment, with new funds each year.”
“The more credible our long-term support is, the sooner Moscow will realize that it cannot wait for us to finish and the sooner it will be able to end this war,” Stoltenberg said.