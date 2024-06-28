Racist and homophobic comments disrupt the UK election campaign

Last year, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a speech that he was proud to be the first British prime minister of Asian descent, but “even prouder that it’s no big deal.”
On Friday, Sunak said he was “hurt” and “angry” after a man was filmed campaigning on behalf of Reform UK, an anti-immigration party. on video The same man used a racist slur to describe him. He also called for immigrants to be targeted in practices.
The comments appeared in a Channel 4 News exposé in which an undercover investigator secretly filmed reform activists in Clacton, a seaside resort northeast of London. The party’s leader, veteran political disruptor Nigel Farage, is hoping to win his first parliamentary seat there.
The investigation, broadcast on Thursday night, raised awkward questions about Reform, which has rocked the country’s general election campaign since Farage reversed an earlier decision not to stand for parliament.
In the weeks since, the insurgent party has risen in the polls, at one point threatening to overtake Sunak’s Conservatives as the second most popular party, but has recently fallen back. But it has also come under harsh criticism after several of its candidates were found to have made inflammatory statements.
Farage initially said he was “appalled” by the comments aired in the Channel 4 News investigation, adding that “some of the language used was reprehensible”.
But on Friday, after it emerged that the man at the center of the furor, Andrew Parker, was a part-time actor, Farage claimed his party had been the victim of “a total setup”, an accusation strongly reported by Channel 4. rejected.
The investigation also recorded homophobic comments made by George Jones, an activist closely linked to Reform UK.
Mr Jones, an aide who also worked for two other parties previously led by Mr Farage, was heard describing a Pride emblem on a police car as a “degenerate flag”, adding that, should Reform UK form a future government, “our police officers will be paramilitaries”, and suggesting the party should “give back the noose”.
The comments aired in the television exposé drew the ire of lawmakers across the political spectrum. The strongest condemnation, however, came from Parker, who described Islam as “the most disgusting sect”, suggested that army recruits should carry out “target practice” shooting at migrants arriving on the British coast and used a racial slur to describe the prime minister.
On Friday, Sunak told the media that it “hurts and angers me” that his two daughters “have to see and hear reformers who campaigned for Nigel Farage” using such offensive language directed at their father.
The prime minister himself repeated the insult in criticising him, saying: “I do not repeat those words lightly. I do so deliberately because this is too important not to say clearly why.”
Mr Farage has questions to answer, Mr Sunak added, saying such corrosive and divisive behavior “says something about the culture within the Reform Party”.
In a statement to Channel 4 News, Mr Parker said that “neither Nigel Farage personally nor the Reform Party are aware of my personal views on immigration”, adding that he would like to “apologize profusely to Nigel Farage and the Reform Party if my personal opinions have negatively affected them and discredited them, since that was not my intention.”
Channel 4 News said in a statement that it “did not pay the Reform UK campaigner or anyone else involved in this reporting. “Mr Parker was not known to Channel 4 News and was covertly filmed through the sting operation.”
The presenter added: “We firmly defend our rigorous and properly impartial journalism that speaks for itself.”
The televised revelation is the second significant setback for Farage, who stunned the Conservative Party when he unexpectedly announced this month that he would take over the leadership of Reform and stand in the general election.
While the Reform Party is unlikely to win many seats in a British electoral system that favors the two largest parties, it could take enough votes from the Conservatives to ruin their chances in a significant number of seats, compounding their problems in a election that polls predict they will lose.
Until recently, the Conservatives had been reluctant to directly criticize Farage and his party, partly because they hoped to court some voters sympathetic to reform.
But even before the latest protests, Reform’s gains in the polls appeared to have receded somewhat after Farage said in a television interview that the West had provoked Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. That is not a popular stance in Britain, where support for the Ukrainian government remains strong and there is little affection for Putin.
Some reformist election candidates had already come under scrutiny for previous comments, with one of them saying Britain should have remained neutral in the fight against the Nazisand another using antisemitic tropes and claiming that Jewish groups were “agitating for the wholesale importation of Muslims into England.”
The party has blamed some of its problems on growing pains and has He threatened legal action against a private company. It was worth investigating the candidates.