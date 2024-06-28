Racist and homophobic comments disrupt the UK election campaign

Last year, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a speech that he was proud to be the first British prime minister of Asian descent, but “even prouder that it’s no big deal.”

On Friday, Sunak said he was “hurt” and “angry” after a man was filmed campaigning on behalf of Reform UK, an anti-immigration party. on video The same man used a racist slur to describe him. He also called for immigrants to be targeted in practices.

The comments appeared in a Channel 4 News exposé in which an undercover investigator secretly filmed reform activists in Clacton, a seaside resort northeast of London. The party’s leader, veteran political disruptor Nigel Farage, is hoping to win his first parliamentary seat there.

The investigation, broadcast on Thursday night, raised awkward questions about Reform, which has rocked the country’s general election campaign since Farage reversed an earlier decision not to stand for parliament.