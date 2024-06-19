Putin’s presidential planes: what we know

When President Vladimir V. Putin travels abroad — as he did this week to North Korea and Vietnam to bolster alliances and foster security ties amid Russia’s war in Ukraine — he typically flies in antiquated Ilyushin Il-series planes. -96, Soviet design.

Since his latest trip came shortly after plane crashes killed two other world leaders, President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran and Vice President Saulos Chilima of Malawi, a Kremlin spokesman He recently found it necessary to assure the Russian public that Putin’s planes were “very reliable.”

Although Russian airlines have abandoned the Ilyushin models in favor of newer Western models (neither of the country’s two major airlines, Aeroflot and Russiacurrently include any Ilyushin aircraft in their commercial passenger fleet; Putin seems firm in his commitment.

Accompanied by fighter jets, Putin took a whirlwind day trip in an Il-96 in 2023 to hold talks with leaders of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Earlier that same year, another plane in the government’s Il-96 fleet was tracked and stopped at airports in Washington and New York to recover russian diplomats who, according to the Kremlin, had been ordered to leave the United States.