Putin vows to build new nuclear missiles and consider placing them near NATO nations

President Vladimir V. Putin declared Friday that Russia would produce new intermediate-range nuclear-capable missiles and then decide whether to deploy them within range of NATO nations in Europe and U.S. allies in Asia.

Putin’s threat was vaguely worded: He said nothing about timelines for deploying the weapons, and by blaming the United States for bringing similar missiles to training exercises in Europe and Asia, he seemed to be signaling that he was open to negotiations.

But his timing was crucial, because he made the announcement just as key elections were about to begin in Britain and France, and days before NATO’s 75th anniversary summit in Washington that starts on July 9. And it appeared to be Putin’s latest attempt to raise the stakes in his conflict with the West, less than two weeks after his visit to North Korea unnerved the United States and American allies in Asia.

The United States withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019, during the Trump administration, after years of U.S. accusations that Russia was cheating on the deal. The treaty had banned U.S. and Russian forces from having land-based ballistic or cruise missiles with a range of between 300 and 3,400 miles.