Putin vows to build new nuclear missiles and consider placing them near NATO nations

President Vladimir V. Putin declared Friday that Russia would produce new intermediate-range nuclear-capable missiles and then decide whether to deploy them within range of NATO nations in Europe and U.S. allies in Asia.
Putin’s threat was vaguely worded: He said nothing about timelines for deploying the weapons, and by blaming the United States for bringing similar missiles to training exercises in Europe and Asia, he seemed to be signaling that he was open to negotiations.
But his timing was crucial, because he made the announcement just as key elections were about to begin in Britain and France, and days before NATO’s 75th anniversary summit in Washington that starts on July 9. And it appeared to be Putin’s latest attempt to raise the stakes in his conflict with the West, less than two weeks after his visit to North Korea unnerved the United States and American allies in Asia.
The United States withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019, during the Trump administration, after years of U.S. accusations that Russia was cheating on the deal. The treaty had banned U.S. and Russian forces from having land-based ballistic or cruise missiles with a range of between 300 and 3,400 miles.
It was one of a series of treaty withdrawals that marked the end of more than half a century of traditional nuclear arms control, in which key agreements were negotiated in Washington and Moscow. Only one such treaty remains: New START, which limits the intercontinental weapons each nation can have. It expires in February 2026.
Putin could have announced plans to bolster his intermediate arms force at any time in the past five years, so his decision to do so now was notable. Meanwhile, the Pentagon has moved to deploy some modified weapons in Asia, ultimately aiming to counter a growing Chinese nuclear force. But the United States has not permanently redeployed any to Europe.
In brief televised remarks on a video conference with his national security officials on Friday, Putin referred to some recent military exercises in Denmark and suggested the United States may be preparing to leave weapons there.
“We have to react to this situation and decide what steps we will take next,” Putin said. “It seems that we have to start producing these attack systems and, based on the current situation, decide where to deploy them to ensure our security, if necessary.”
But his motivation may simply be a reaction to recent US actions in Ukraine. When President Biden lifted his ban on Ukraine’s ability to fire U.S.-supplied weapons into Russian territory (although he limited it to the area around Kharkiv, where Russia is firing weapons), Putin made clear there would be a response.
During the Cold War, such missiles were a key part of the Soviet force. But in the early 1990s, the United States withdrew all of its land-based nuclear and intermediate-range ballistic cruise missiles from Europe, and the Soviets eliminated their SS-20 missiles. These measures were considered important steps to reduce tensions.
But a decade ago, Putin reversed Russia’s decision and deployed Iskander missiles in Kaliningrad, the closest Russian region to Western European cities, which the Obama administration said violated the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. But President Barack Obama decided not to withdraw from the treaty, arguing that doing so would remove any obligations on Putin. President Donald J. Trump reversed that decision.
The Pentagon has used the withdrawal to plan the deployment of weapons in the Pacific that would previously have been banned under the treaty. But when military exercises are conducted, they almost always involve mock-ups, not real nuclear weapons.
The threat to produce more nuclear-capable missiles was also just the latest example of how Putin has sought to gain leverage in his war against Ukraine by invoking the power and reach of his nuclear arsenal. At the beginning of the invasion, he ordered that the weapons be in a greater state of readiness; apparently they never were.
In October 2022, the Biden administration intercepted messages suggesting that Russian generals were planning to detonate a nuclear weapon on the battlefield in Ukraine, possibly at a military base. That crisis was eased without any nuclear weapons being used.