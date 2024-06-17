Putin to visit North Korea, a crucial new ally as war in Ukraine drags on

President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia will make a state visit to North Korea starting Tuesday to meet with its leader, Kim Jong-un, the Kremlin and North Korean state media he said Monday. It will be their second meeting in nine months, as the two countries deepen military ties to support Putin’s war in Ukraine with North Korean weapons.

Putin last visited North Korea in 2000, when he became the first Russian or Soviet leader to visit the nation. The trip highlights North Korea’s growing strategic importance to Putin, especially his ability to supply much-needed conventional weapons for the war in Ukraine.

For Kim, it was a rare moment when his country, a pariah in the West, was sought out as an ally.

“At the invitation of DPRK Chairman of State Affairs Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin will pay a friendly state visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on June 18 and 19,” the Kremlin reported.