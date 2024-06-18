Putin to head to North Korea as Ukraine war redefines ties with Kim

President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia will travel to North Korea for the first time in 24 years on Tuesday after vowing to take ties with Pyongyang to new heights and jointly combat what he called the United States’ “global neocolonial dictatorship.”
The war against Ukraine has brought Putin closer to the North’s leader, Kim Jong-un, who has gained new status in the Kremlin by opening his vast ammunition warehouses to Moscow.
Nine months ago, after Kim arrived by armored train in the Russian Far East, the two men met at a Russian cosmodrome and toasted their “sacred struggle” against the West. The North Korean leader, between visits to sensitive Russian rocket and fighter aircraft facilities, invited Putin for a reciprocal visit.
Now, the Russian president has accepted the offer. And the deepening relationship between the two authoritarian leaders poses a particular challenge for Washington. The United States once relied on Moscow’s cooperation in its attempts to curb North Korea’s nuclear and missile program. Now he faces the Kremlin’s intention to sabotage American geopolitical interests around the world.
Russian state media published images showing large Russian flags and portraits of a smiling Putin on the streets of Pyongyang as North Korea prepared to welcome the Russian leader.
What does Russia want?
Before the trip, Putin issued an order authorizing the conclusion of a new “comprehensive strategic partnership” agreement with North Korea.
He also published an article in Rodong, North Korea’s main newspaper, praising Kim for resisting “U.S. economic pressure, provocations, blackmail and military threats” and thanking Pyongyang for its steadfast support for the operations. Russia in Ukraine.
Victory over Ukraine has been the guiding principle of Russian foreign policy for more than two years, and Putin’s top priority on the trip will be to secure North Korea’s continued cooperation to help it achieve its battlefield objectives.
North Korea is one of the most impoverished and isolated countries in the world, but it has one of the largest armies.
The exact extent of the North’s military aid for Moscow’s war is unclear. Many analysts say the contribution has been significant, because the Russian military increasingly needs ammunition in its war of attrition against kyiv. Recently, Russian forces have made territorial gains against Ukraine in part because they can expend more ammunition.
in a interview with Bloomberg Last week, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said Seoul had traced at least 10,000 shipping containers that could contain up to 4.8 million artillery shells transported from North Korea to Russia. The minister predicted that Putin would ask for more during his trip.
Before Kim’s visit to Russia last year, US intelligence reported that Moscow had purchased millions of artillery shells from North Korea. The United States has since accused Russia at the United Nations of firing multiple North Korean ballistic missiles into Ukraine.
But questions have been raised about the quality of supplies from the North. Officials in Kyiv has said that Russia fired approximately 50 North Korean ballistic missiles into Ukrainian territory last winter and that the weapons’ failure rate was high.
The burgeoning relationship with Moscow has already paid dividends for Pyongyang. In March, Russia vetoed the annual renewal of the U.N. panel of experts that had been examining North Korea’s sanctions violations for 15 years. The move highlighted the dramatic shift in Moscow’s stance toward Pyongyang after years of playing a role in U.N. disarmament efforts there.
Before their mandate expired, U.N. observers verified that remnants of a January attack on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv came from a North Korean missile and said the arms transfer had violated the U.N. arms embargo on Pyongyang. . according to Reuters. The embargo prohibits the export and import of weapons.
Putin is unlikely to acknowledge any deliveries of ammunition or weapons during the trip. Russia has denied any military transfers that violate the UN embargo.
Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri V. Ushakov told reporters at a briefing on Monday that the two leaders would discuss energy, transportation, agriculture, economics and security issues during the trip.
Putin will also visit Vietnam later this week, underscoring the Kremlin’s propensity to question American interests even in nations where Washington has been improving ties. The Russian leader’s trip comes after President Biden’s visit in September.
What does North Korea want?
Kim, whose grandfather came to power with Moscow’s backing in 1948 and founded North Korea, has been steadily expanding his arsenal of high-end weapons and increasingly seeking help from the Kremlin.
Improved relations between Moscow and Pyongyang have led to a breakdown in international efforts aimed at containing North Korea’s nuclear and missile ambitions and raised questions about the future application of sanctions.
Since the two leaders met last year, questions have persisted about what Kim received in exchange for supplying Moscow with much-needed ballistic missiles and artillery shells.
Among other things, the conflict has given Pyongyang a rare opportunity to evaluate the performance of its missiles in real combat and potentially refine their design.
North Korea would also welcome greater access to Russia’s sophisticated military technology, including its extensive knowledge of satellites. Two months after Kim’s visit to Russia last year, North Korea launched its first military reconnaissance satellite into orbit, a launch that South Korean officials said had received technological assistance from Moscow.
Russia, which has the world’s largest arsenal of nuclear weapons and one of its most sophisticated submarine programs, possesses a variety of other technologies of interest to North Korea. Despite years of disarmament efforts by Washington and the United Nations, Pyongyang has conducted six nuclear tests and developed intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States.
Isolated from the rest of the world due to international sanctions, North Korea has a number of needs outside the military sector that Moscow could also help meet. South Korean officials have said that Russia, the world’s largest wheat exporter, is supplying food and raw materials, as well as parts for weapons manufacturing.
In the article published in Rodong before the trip, Putin said Moscow would support North Korea’s fight against “the cunning, dangerous and aggressive enemy” by deepening economic relations and establishing a new trade settlement system free of American interference.
Ushakov said Russia’s trade with North Korea reached $34.4 million in 2023, nine times the amount from the previous year. He said the summit would include a discussion on restoring humanitarian ties that were suspended during the pandemic due to North Korea’s strict rules.