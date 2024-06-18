Putin to head to North Korea as Ukraine war redefines ties with Kim

President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia will travel to North Korea for the first time in 24 years on Tuesday after vowing to take ties with Pyongyang to new heights and jointly combat what he called the United States’ “global neocolonial dictatorship.”

The war against Ukraine has brought Putin closer to the North’s leader, Kim Jong-un, who has gained new status in the Kremlin by opening his vast ammunition warehouses to Moscow.

Nine months ago, after Kim arrived by armored train in the Russian Far East, the two men met at a Russian cosmodrome and toasted their “sacred struggle” against the West. The North Korean leader, between visits to sensitive Russian rocket and fighter aircraft facilities, invited Putin for a reciprocal visit.

Now, the Russian president has accepted the offer. And the deepening relationship between the two authoritarian leaders poses a particular challenge for Washington. The United States once relied on Moscow’s cooperation in its attempts to curb North Korea’s nuclear and missile program. Now he faces the Kremlin’s intention to sabotage American geopolitical interests around the world.