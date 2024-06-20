Putin threatens to arm North Korea over kyiv attacks on Russian soil

President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia directly warned the United States and its allies that he is willing to arm North Korea if they continue to supply kyiv with sophisticated weapons that have attacked Russian territory. increasing the risks for Western powers backing Ukraine.

Putin made the threat in comments to journalists traveling with him Thursday night to Vietnam before flying to Russia after a trip there and to North Korea. He had made a similar, though significantly less overt, threat a day earlier in Pyongyang, where he revived a Cold War-era mutual defense pact with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The pact requires each nation to provide military assistance to the other “with all means at its disposal” in the event of an attack.

Putin expressed his threat to arm Pyongyang, in violation of United Nations sanctions, in response to decisions by the United States and its allies in recent months to allow Ukraine to attack internationally recognized Russian territory with its weapons. The White House made that decision public last month.

“Those who supply these weapons believe that they are not at war with us,” Putin said. “Well, as I said, even in Pyongyang, we reserve the right to supply weapons to other regions of the world.”