Putin threatens to arm North Korea over kyiv attacks on Russian soil

President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia directly warned the United States and its allies that he is willing to arm North Korea if they continue to supply kyiv with sophisticated weapons that have attacked Russian territory. increasing the risks for Western powers backing Ukraine.
Putin made the threat in comments to journalists traveling with him Thursday night to Vietnam before flying to Russia after a trip there and to North Korea. He had made a similar, though significantly less overt, threat a day earlier in Pyongyang, where he revived a Cold War-era mutual defense pact with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The pact requires each nation to provide military assistance to the other “with all means at its disposal” in the event of an attack.
Putin expressed his threat to arm Pyongyang, in violation of United Nations sanctions, in response to decisions by the United States and its allies in recent months to allow Ukraine to attack internationally recognized Russian territory with its weapons. The White House made that decision public last month.
“Those who supply these weapons believe that they are not at war with us,” Putin said. “Well, as I said, even in Pyongyang, we reserve the right to supply weapons to other regions of the world.”
“And where will they go now?” Putin asked about the weapons, suggesting that North Korea could then sell Russian weapons to other rogue actors hostile to the United States and its allies around the world.
Although Putin did not say what weapons he would give North Korea, Kim is trying to advance his nuclear warheads, missiles, submarines and satellites, all areas where Russia possesses some of the most sophisticated and dangerous technologies in the world. .
The Russian leader’s visit to Pyongyang underscored how the war in Ukraine has become the guiding principle of his foreign policy, trumping other priorities the Kremlin had pursued for years. Washington and Seoul say North Korea has sent dozens of ballistic missiles and more than 11,000 containers of ammunition to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine, helping Putin overcome ammunition shortages. Both Russia and North Korea have denied any arms exchange that would violate UN sanctions.
For years, Russia participated in United Nations efforts to limit Kim’s nuclear weapons and missile program, passing resolution after resolution in the Security Council aimed at limiting his regime’s access to weapons, technology and resources. The restrictions were imposed as North Korea conducted six nuclear tests and developed an intercontinental ballistic missile program.
But now Putin has dramatically changed course, advocating an end to the very sanctions he approved, driven by his desire to increase the cost to the United States of supporting Ukraine and Russia’s need for North Korea to have huge stockpiles of munitions and conventional weapons to use. On the battlefield.
“Here the Westerners supply weapons to Ukraine and say that ‘we control nothing here at all and it doesn’t matter how they are used,'” Putin said. “We can also say that we give something to someone and then we have no control over anything. Let them think about that.”
His revival of the Cold War-era mutual defense commitment to North Korea and his suggestion that it could arm the Kim regime stoked fears in South Korea and Japan, which host tens of thousands of U.S. troops in bases. Americans.
South Korean officials said they would consider providing lethal assistance to Ukraine in response. Putin warned them against such a decision in his remarks on Thursday before leaving the region.
“This would be a very big mistake,” Putin said. “I hope this doesn’t happen. If this happens, we will also take appropriate measures, which will probably not please the current leadership of South Korea.”
He said the mutual defense pact should not worry South Korea, because it calls for Russian military intervention only in the event of aggression against North Korea, and as far as he knew, he said, Seoul had no intention of carrying out such an attack. . .
The Russian leader, who has made criticism of the “sanctions strangulation” a centerpiece of his international message, compared the restrictions on North Korea to the Nazi siege of Leningrad during World War II, which caused the death of his older brother, who was one year old at the time.
Putin reiterated in his comments Thursday that those sanctions should be reassessed, questioning in particular those related to labor migration, saying that North Korean families could not earn money or feed their children.
“Does this remind you of anything?” Putin said, referring to World War II. “And this is human?”
Putin’s trip to Pyongyang came days after he issued new demands to end the war in Ukraine. He said he would agree to a ceasefire and hold talks if kyiv withdrew troops from the four regions of eastern Ukraine that Moscow has claimed as its own and abandoned its aspirations to join NATO. Russia has not occupied all of the territory in those regions at any time during the war.
Ukraine and its Western allies immediately rejected the proposal as a demand for capitulation and additional Ukrainian lands, rather than an honest proposal for negotiations.
In the days that followed, the Russian leader and his top lieutenants urged the West to take the offer seriously and tried to ratchet up the pressure, warning of worse conditions to come and more catastrophic conditions on the battlefield.
The Russian leader also claimed that Moscow was considering changing its nuclear doctrine in response to new devices developed by the West that lower the threshold for nuclear use. Russia possesses the world’s largest arsenal of so-called tactical nuclear weapons, which have lower yields and can be used in more limited battlefield scenarios.
Putin ordered his troops to practice using such weapons earlier this year in response to Britain’s announcement that Ukraine could use its weapons to attack Russia and suggestions by President Emmanuel Macron of France that Western nations could send troops to Ukraine.
The Kremlin leader has periodically warned his Western enemies not to seek Moscow’s “strategic defeat” through a defeat in the war against Ukraine, a message he reiterated on Thursday.
“This means the end of the 1,000-year history of the Russian state,” he said. “I think this is clear to everyone. And then the question arises: Why should we be afraid? Isn’t it better to go to the end?