Putin shows he can antagonize the United States away from Ukraine

His ominous warnings, at the end of a two-day trip to North Korea and Vietnam, set Russia and the West into a new round of escalation over Ukraine. They come amid distractions and political uncertainty among kyiv’s core supporters, with potentially transformative elections on the horizon in the United States and France.
Beyond using nuclear weapons or causing more destruction on the Ukrainian battlefield, the Russian leader seeks to demonstrate that he can pressure and antagonize the West in other ways and in other places.
“I fear that we are in a bad spiral, that policymakers have an illusion of control,” said Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. “The really dangerous part of what is happening is that Russia is willing to act as a spoiler and is determined to charge the West a cost for supporting Ukraine militarily, and is willing to carry out various irreversible acts, such as sharing sophisticated military technology with Russia . North Korea.”
With Western officials more accustomed to Putin’s threats than during the early days of the war, the Russian leader changed the content and turned up the volume, rhetorically asking at one point Thursday why Moscow should not “go all the way.” ”: an apparent reference to a nuclear war, if the West really seeks its “strategic defeat.”
From the beginning, Putin has used the threat of nuclear war as a way to deter Western nations from supporting Ukraine. When he launched his full-scale invasion in early 2022, he warned any country that considered intervening that it would face consequences “the likes of which it has never seen before in its entire history.”
Initially, the threat worked. President Biden’s administration has made avoiding nuclear war the north star of his Ukraine policy. The United States and its allies withheld a full suite of sophisticated weapons from kyiv out of fear that Putin would carry out a nuclear attack or retaliate directly against a NATO member state.
Critics of this moderation have argument It robbed Ukraine of its best chance at victory during the first year of the invasion, when Russia was failing badly on the battlefield and Ukraine still had a large number of trained personnel.
But supporters say the approach allowed the West to provide Ukraine with weapons that would have provoked a stronger reaction from the Kremlin if they had been delivered all at once. Ukraine’s allies gradually increased the sophistication and range of their weapons deliveries, first with HIMARS missile launchers, then with tanks and F-16 fighter jets, in a strategy that some Western officials compared to the gradual boiling of a frog. .
The latest change – permission for Ukraine to carry out limited strikes against Russia to defend against cross-border attacks – appears to have Putin feeling the pressure. Since that shift, he has frequently mentioned his nuclear arsenal and suggested other ways Russia could step up its response to the West.
Skeptics of Putin’s rhetoric say they see little reason for him to use a nuclear weapon. A senior NATO official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss private assessments, said the alliance considered it “unlikely” that Putin would use nuclear weapons in the conflict and had not seen any changes in Russia’s nuclear posture that would suggest otherwise. .
But Putin demonstrated in Pyongyang that he can take steps short of firing a nuclear weapon and very far from Ukraine, and still make the United States and its allies nervous.
The Russian leader’s willingness to brandish the possibility of arming Pyongyang, something that earlier in Putin’s term as president would have been unthinkable, shows the extent to which the war in Ukraine has become a singular and defining principle of his foreign policy and his government.
“Russian foreign policy is now structured around war,” Gabuev said. “In every relationship there are three objectives: first, to support the Russian military machine; second, support for the Russian economy under sanctions; and three, how can I instrumentalize this relationship to inflict pain on the United States and its allies for their support of Ukraine?
The discomfort could go beyond arming Kim. TO comment Putin’s remarks earlier this month in St. Petersburg led some analysts to suggest that he was considering delivering weapons to the Houthis, the Iranian-backed Shiite militants in Yemen, who have been attacking American ships and planes in the Red Sea and their surroundings. or other groups hostile to the United States and its allies.
Those who doubt Putin’s nuclear saber-rattling reason that Russia is at the forefront in Ukraine, making it unlikely that it will do anything dramatic that could further mobilize kyiv’s supporters or jeopardize its battlefield record. . Former President Donald J. Trump, who has made clear his displeasure with U.S. spending in Ukraine, could return to the White House in seven months.
“If Russia is fundamentally confident that the future is better than the past, then the use of nuclear weapons is highly unlikely,” said Nigel Gould-Davies, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies and former UK ambassador to Belarus.
Still, some analysts worry that Western desensitization to Putin’s warnings has created a precarious situation.
In Moscow, a foreign policy expert who has advised the Kremlin acknowledged that Russia has at times cried wolf, “but the wolf never appeared.”
There is a growing sense in Moscow, the person said, that Russia’s threats to the West had not been convincing enough and that the temperature needed to be raised a bit.
Beyond arming American adversaries, including North Korea and Iran, experts in Moscow were discussing the possibility of cyber or space attacks, the person said. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he feared retaliation for speaking to an American media outlet.
Andrea Kendall-Taylor, a senior researcher at the Center for a New American Security, said there is now an increased risk of unintended escalation, in which one party takes action based on a misperception of what the other is doing. . U.S. officials, for example, recently concerns expressed over the Kremlin’s misinterpretation of Ukrainian attacks on Russian sites that are part of Moscow’s nuclear early warning system.
“I think we continue to focus on nuclear escalation, and that distracts us from fully understanding all the ways it’s moving out of that realm,” Ms. Kendall-Taylor said.
Illegal arms transfers or increased sabotage attacks outside Ukraine would be a logical escalation for Putin, analysts say, given Russia’s unique Soviet heritage: global reach, weapons-making prowess and intelligence services trained in unconventional wars.
“People criticize Russia and say it is a declining power,” said Bobo Lo, a nonresident fellow at the Lowy Institute in Sydney, Australia, and a former Australian diplomat in Moscow. “But it remains a formidable disruptive power. That is its comparative advantage. Not only does it have the ability to disrupt, but it also has the will.”
Anton Troianovski and Lara Jakes contributed reports.