Putin shows he can antagonize the United States away from Ukraine

From the beginning, Putin has used the threat of nuclear war as a way to deter Western nations from supporting Ukraine. When he launched his full-scale invasion in early 2022, he warned any country that considered intervening that it would face consequences “the likes of which it has never seen before in its entire history.”

Initially, the threat worked. President Biden’s administration has made avoiding nuclear war the north star of his Ukraine policy. The United States and its allies withheld a full suite of sophisticated weapons from kyiv out of fear that Putin would carry out a nuclear attack or retaliate directly against a NATO member state.

Critics of this moderation have argument It robbed Ukraine of its best chance at victory during the first year of the invasion, when Russia was failing badly on the battlefield and Ukraine still had a large number of trained personnel.

But supporters say the approach allowed the West to provide Ukraine with weapons that would have provoked a stronger reaction from the Kremlin if they had been delivered all at once. Ukraine’s allies gradually increased the sophistication and range of their weapons deliveries, first with HIMARS missile launchers, then with tanks and F-16 fighter jets, in a strategy that some Western officials compared to the gradual boiling of a frog. .