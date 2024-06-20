Putin once tried to curb North Korea’s nuclear program. That’s over now.

As Vladimir V. Putin’s Russia and Xi Jinping’s China deepened their confrontation with the West over the past decade, they were always united with the United States on at least one geopolitical project: dismantling or at least containing South Korea’s nuclear arsenal. North.

That is, until war broke out in Ukraine two years ago.

In one of the starkest moments of the return to the Cold War so far, Putin’s visit to Pyongyang on Wednesday – and announcement of a pact to provide “mutual assistance in case of aggression” – underscored that the efforts of the three largest countries in the world Nuclear powers to stop nuclear proliferation by North Korea had been dying for some time. Putin and Kim Jong-un, the leader of the North, have just presided over the memorial service.

Putin did much more than abandon any appearance of desire to ensure nuclear restraint. He promised unspecified technological help that, if it includes the few critical technologies Kim has sought to perfect, could help North Korea design a warhead that could survive atmospheric re-entry and threaten its many adversaries, starting with the United States. .

Nowhere in the statements made Wednesday was there even a hint that North Korea should give up any of its approximately 50 or 60 nuclear weapons. By contrast, Putin declared: “Pyongyang has the right to take reasonable measures to strengthen its own defense capabilities, ensure national security and protect sovereignty,” although he did not address whether those measures included further development of the North’s nuclear weapons. .