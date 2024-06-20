Putin once tried to curb North Korea’s nuclear program. That’s over now.

As Vladimir V. Putin’s Russia and Xi Jinping’s China deepened their confrontation with the West over the past decade, they were always united with the United States on at least one geopolitical project: dismantling or at least containing South Korea’s nuclear arsenal. North.
That is, until war broke out in Ukraine two years ago.
In one of the starkest moments of the return to the Cold War so far, Putin’s visit to Pyongyang on Wednesday – and announcement of a pact to provide “mutual assistance in case of aggression” – underscored that the efforts of the three largest countries in the world Nuclear powers to stop nuclear proliferation by North Korea had been dying for some time. Putin and Kim Jong-un, the leader of the North, have just presided over the memorial service.
Putin did much more than abandon any appearance of desire to ensure nuclear restraint. He promised unspecified technological help that, if it includes the few critical technologies Kim has sought to perfect, could help North Korea design a warhead that could survive atmospheric re-entry and threaten its many adversaries, starting with the United States. .
Nowhere in the statements made Wednesday was there even a hint that North Korea should give up any of its approximately 50 or 60 nuclear weapons. By contrast, Putin declared: “Pyongyang has the right to take reasonable measures to strengthen its own defense capabilities, ensure national security and protect sovereignty,” although he did not address whether those measures included further development of the North’s nuclear weapons. .
While the change has been clear, what it could portend is surprising. “This is certainly a renewal of Cold War-era security guarantees,” said Victor Cha, who worked on North Korea issues during the George W. Bush administration. Those guarantees date back to a now-defunct 1961 mutual defense treaty between Pyongyang and Moscow.
This time, however, the deal “is based on mutual transactional needs: artillery for Russia and cutting-edge military technology” for North Korea, said Cha, now at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “They are not united by ideology, as in the Cold War, but by a common opposition to the United States and the Western liberal order,” he added.
As the threat from North Korea grows, Cha said, the new pact will almost certainly solidify an increasingly formal security alliance between Japan, South Korea and the United States.
The Russians signaled what was coming 18 months ago.
Desperate for more artillery to boost the war effort in Ukraine, Putin turned to Kim for modest ammunition help in late 2022. That trickle has now reportedly become a flood: five million rounds of ammunition According to estimates by Western intelligence services, a growing variety of North Korean-made munitions were stuck in what the State Department said were 11,000 containers full of weapons. The ballistic missiles followed.
It is a reflection of the fact that North Korea now has, perhaps for the first time in its history, a valuable bargaining chip that one of its allies in its confrontation with the West needs: it is a prodigious weapons producer.
At first, Mr. Kim was happy to receive oil and food in return. But in intelligence assessments circulating in Washington and Europe, officials say, there is growing concern that the North Korean leader is now determined to overcome the last major technological hurdle to turning his country into a full-fledged nuclear weapons state. : the ability to achieve any goal. American city with its nuclear weapons.
Russia has the keys; The question is whether you are willing to hand them over.
“Russia’s need for support in the Ukraine context has forced it to grant some long-sought concessions to China, North Korea and Iran,” Avril Haines, director of national intelligence, told Congress in March, “with the potential of undermine, among other things, long-established non-proliferation norms.”
In closed and classified sessions, she was much more specific and took key members of Congress through a variety of technologies that Kim has not yet proven he can master. Most of them involve keeping a nuclear warhead in the air at 6,000 miles and ensuring that it can survive and accurately hit its target upon re-entering the atmosphere.
That’s the measure a series of American presidents have said they cannot live with. Before concluding this week’s meeting in Pyongyang, Cha wrote that the prospect of Russian aid to the North “presents the greatest threat to US national security since the Korean War.”
“This relationship, deeply rooted in history and revitalized by the war in Ukraine, undermines the security of Europe, Asia, and the United States homeland. In the midst of foreground issues such as the wars in Ukraine and Gaza,” he said, the “administration relegates this problem to the background at its own peril.”
Of course, Washington has faced so many warnings about the dangers of North Korea’s arsenal (dating back to its first nuclear test 18 years ago) that it has become almost the background music of geopolitical turmoil.
Kim has also shown his willingness to attack the United States in a non-nuclear way. The North was responsible for a devastating attack on Sony Pictures a decade ago, which wiped out most of the studio’s computing capacity. The attack was sparked by Sony’s decision to release “The Interview,” a comedy by Seth Rogen and James Franco about two journalists sent to assassinate Kim.
In many ways, it set the stage for modern cyberwarfare, and the North has financed the expansion of its nuclear program by hacking central banks and other lucrative Western targets.
A seemingly endless series of United Nations financial sanctions has failed to cripple either North Korea’s nuclear expansion or closely related missile program. American sabotage efforts have worked, but not for long.
So that leaves the United States dependent on the cold calculus of deterrence: reminding the North, with long-range bomber exercises, that an attack on the United States or its allies would almost certainly result in the country’s destruction. But a credible security pact with Moscow would complicate that reasoning, with its suggestion that Russia could potentially strike back on North Korea’s behalf. However, the terms of Wednesday’s agreement were not clearly spelled out.
Putin’s announcements Wednesday were also a reminder that North Korea’s continued success in its pursuit of nuclear weapons marks one of Washington’s biggest bipartisan failures. It began in the Clinton administration; Faced with an emerging crisis with the North in 1994, the administration considered eliminating its emerging nuclear program before producing a single weapon.
President Bill Clinton backed down, convinced that diplomacy was the best path — the beginning of three decades of on-again, off-again negotiations. China and Russia helped, joining “Six-Party Talks” with North Korea that sought to buy out its program.
When that collapsed, there were sanctions and a United Nations monitoring group that was supposed to publicly present evidence of sanctions evasion. When it was recently proposed to revamp the monitoring operation at the United Nations, Russia successfully led the charge to get rid of it, at least for now.
There are now two immediate challenges ahead for the United States, Japan, South Korea and other allies. The first is to try to stop the transfer of the technology that Kim has on his shopping list. It includes, Cha and other experts say, the means to build silent nuclear-armed submarines and the technology to evade missile defenses.
Putin has provided missile designs to the North in the past, U.S. intelligence officials have reported, but there is little evidence that he has helped with actual nuclear weapons. Now the North has leverage: Keeping the artillery depot open for Putin may depend on Kim getting what he wants.
And no one is watching this more closely than the Iranians. They are also supplying drones to the Russians. US officials believe the two are arguing over missiles. And just last week, the Iranians increased pressure on Israel and the United States, saying they were placing their most advanced centrifuges – capable of quickly converting Iran’s fuel reserves into the material needed to make three nuclear weapons – deep in an underground facility that may be beyond Israel’s ability to reach with bunker-buster bombs.
If North Korea’s tactic works, the Iranians could also see a benefit in moving even closer to Russia. And Putin may conclude that he has little to lose.