Putin offers ceasefire with broad demands on Ukrainian territory

President Vladimir V. Putin said Friday that Russia would be willing to order a ceasefire in Ukraine and enter into negotiations with its government if kyiv withdrew troops from the four regions Moscow has claimed as its own and abandoned its aspirations to join NATO. .

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry quickly denounced Putin’s statement, saying its aim was to “deceive the international community, undermine diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a just peace and divide the world’s unity around the goals and principles of the Charter of the United Nations”.

Putin’s new announcement stipulates that Ukraine will effectively hand over large swaths of its territory to Moscow, including the capitals of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. They represent Putin’s most concrete set of territorial conditions to stop the war to date.

Until now, Putin has said that any negotiations should take into account “today’s realities,” a stance that some analysts interpreted as an offer of a ceasefire along the current battle lines.