Putin offers ceasefire with broad demands on Ukrainian territory

President Vladimir V. Putin said Friday that Russia would be willing to order a ceasefire in Ukraine and enter into negotiations with its government if kyiv withdrew troops from the four regions Moscow has claimed as its own and abandoned its aspirations to join NATO. .
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry quickly denounced Putin’s statement, saying its aim was to “deceive the international community, undermine diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a just peace and divide the world’s unity around the goals and principles of the Charter of the United Nations”.
Putin’s new announcement stipulates that Ukraine will effectively hand over large swaths of its territory to Moscow, including the capitals of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. They represent Putin’s most concrete set of territorial conditions to stop the war to date.
Until now, Putin has said that any negotiations should take into account “today’s realities,” a stance that some analysts interpreted as an offer of a ceasefire along the current battle lines.
kyiv has said Russia must withdraw its troops from all of Ukraine’s internationally recognized territory.
Putin made the remarks a day before a peace conference in Zurich that Ukraine has organized to persuade countries to sign on to its plans for war and eventual peace. Russia was not invited to the summit and Putin’s announcement seemed intended to preempt the meeting.
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said Putin’s timing suggested he was trying to undermine Ukraine’s diplomatic effort in Switzerland that begins Saturday, and showed he is “afraid of real peace.”
“Ukraine has never wanted this war, but more than anyone in the world it wants it to end,” the ministry said.
With his announcement, Putin appeared to be sending a message to Ukraine, the West and also the non-aligned states of Asia, Africa and Latin America that have come to be called the Global South. Russia and the West have been vying for sympathies amid growing calls that neither side can achieve a complete victory in Ukraine.
At a meeting with his top diplomats in Moscow, Putin described Russia’s demands as “very simple.” He said Ukraine must withdraw its troops from all of its regions of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia, which it officially claimed as part of Russia in September 2022, although Russia does not control all of the territory.
He also said Ukraine should abandon its plans to join NATO and that the West should lift all sanctions imposed on Russia.
Under those conditions, he said, Russia would “immediately issue a ceasefire order and begin negotiations.”
Putin said that with its offer Russia was not talking about “freezing the conflict, but about its final resolution.”
“Today we present another proposal for real and concrete peace,” said the Russian leader. “Our principled position is that Ukraine’s status should be neutral, non-aligned and free of nuclear weapons,” he said.
Speaking about the upcoming peace conference in Switzerland, Putin said that without Russia “it would be impossible to achieve a peaceful solution for Ukraine and, in general, for global European security.”
Anton Troianovski and Maria Varenikova contributed reports.