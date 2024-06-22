Putin came to Asia to alter the situation and he succeeded

Four days in Asia. That’s all President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia needed to infuriate Washington, undermine Beijing and shake up an array of Indo-Pacific nations already struggling to cope with a confusing world order.
After stops in Pyongyang and Hanoi this week that were covered in communist red, Putin left behind a redrawn map of risk in Asia. North Korea was at the center: a rogue nuclear state that regularly threatens its neighbors, suddenly strengthened by Russian promises of sophisticated military aid and a mutual defense pact.
Putin also signed at least a dozen agreements with Vietnam – a country of growing importance to both China and the United States in their competition for influence – where he insisted that a “reliable security architecture” could not be built with “a system closed political-military”. blocks.”
The journey was both challenging and disturbing. He showed that the power struggle sometimes framed as a new Cold War between the United States and China is less binary than it might seem, and many countries in the region seemed to emerge from the week with a deeper sense of unease.
Putin’s presence and his threats, bold one moment and vague the next, have added even more complexity to his already difficult calculations around security and great power competition.
.
In recent years, the Indo-Pacific has been rocked by a geopolitical tussle between the United States and China, primarily over China’s claims to Taiwan and, increasingly, increased Chinese militarization in the South China Sea.
In May, China launched two days of intense naval and air force exercises across Taiwan in what it called a form of “strong punishment.” The exercises came after Taiwan’s new president pledged to defend the sovereignty of the self-governing island that Beijing considers a lost territory.
Just this week, another flashpoint, the South China Sea, moved closer to conflict. After months of bitter clashes amid a turquoise bottleneck for global trade, a Philippine Navy sailor was injured Monday after ships from China and the Philippines collided near a disputed archipelago. To expand on the possible ramifications, the Philippines is an ally that the United States is obligated to help in the event of war.
Many countries in the region were already strengthening their militaries to deal with pressure from China and uncertainty about how far the US-China rivalry could go.
Added to these concerns is a wave of nervousness in the region over the United States presidential elections, not to mention a new report This month shows that China is in the midst of a “significant” expansion of its nuclear capabilities, and headaches have become common in the region’s foreign policy circles.
Now Putin has induced a few more. With his embrace of North Korea, including his open threat to better arm Kim Jong-un’s military, he has effectively added another potential crisis to Asia’s list of concerns, reigniting old hostilities on the Korean Peninsula.
Officials in South Korea and Japan (North Korea’s sworn enemies) were especially alarmed. Both countries had already been talking about bolstering their defenses and moving closer to the United States and each other, particularly since Kim’s rhetoric has become markedly more hostile toward them in recent months.
Rahm Emanuel, the US ambassador to Japan, described Putin’s burst of activity in Asia as “his worst fears coming true.”
“What Russia has just done is tell us that they are going to be the main organizers of rogue states that develop nuclear weapons, violate nonproliferation treaties and allow countries under UN sanctions to get out of those sanctions,” he said.
Peter Tesch, Australia’s ambassador to Moscow from 2016 to 2019, emphasized that Putin is in favor of keeping the world chaotic because he believes Russia benefits from keeping other countries out of line. Disinformation and associations with other provocateurs have become Putin’s doctrine.
“He’s very happy that Russia is the smelliest, fartingest guy at the barbecue,” Tesch said. “The signal is: ‘Yes, I am a disruptor. I can act in ways that increase the complexity of what you are trying to manage.’”
China, North Korea’s largest trading partner and arguably its greatest influence, must also face the consequences. That could include pressure to clarify what its “boundless” friendship with Russia means for China’s stated goal of stability on the Korean Peninsula.
Some analysts suggest that Putin had all this in mind. He may have bonded with Kim, who greeted him with hugs at the airport, to scare the United States and signal frustration to China’s leader, Xi Jinping, for not doing more to help Russia win in Ukraine.
“If Putin can’t get everything he wants from Beijing, he’ll look to get it elsewhere, and there aren’t many supermarkets that cover his wish list: weapons, manpower and the willingness to pick a fight with Washington,” Samuel said. Greene, professor of Russian politics at King’s College London. “Iran is one. North Korea is another.”
“The point is that while Putin recognizes his dependence on China, he cannot afford to allow Beijing to dictate the course of the war effort, because as the war goes, so goes Putin.”
To some extent, Putin’s trip to Asia was also a potent reminder of Russia’s historic military ties: North Korea, India and Vietnam are just some of the countries that have relied heavily on Russian hardware for decades, creating ties in training. and maintenance that keep Moscow deeply rooted in the region.
But even before Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, those ties were fraying: Russia’s arms sales to Southeast Asia fell to $89 million in 2021, down from $1.2 billion in 2014, according to independent studies. A clear break or even a significant diversification is what Putin has tried to delay.
And if Putin’s gestures toward North Korea end up fueling an arms race in Asia, Moscow will also gain: Russia’s weapons not only intensify the risk of chaos when shared with a country like North Korea. They also generate much-needed income for a Russian economy that has been hit by sanctions, war, inflation and 16 percent interest rates.
Putin’s visit to Hanoi focused on agreements. Most were kept secret, but analysts predicted that some would likely emerge later as defense-related, with financing designed to circumvent international sanctions, possibly with payments in the form of oil and gas rights in the South China Sea.
“Vietnam hasn’t made a major upgrade to its ground forces in years, but that’s supposedly coming,” said Derek Grossman, senior defense analyst at Rand. “We may see Vietnam buy new Russian tanks.”
Nguyen The Phuong, who studies Vietnam’s military affairs at the University of New South Wales in Australia, said Vietnam also needs new fighter jets and larger warships, in line with those Beijing uses to mark territory it Hanoi also claims in the South China Sea.
He added that high-risk security dynamics in Asia have put countries like Vietnam in a bind. “Western weapons are expensive and politically sensitive,” she said.
But would Vietnam use new Russian ships to confront China over oil deposits explored with Moscow’s help and claimed by both Beijing and Hanoi?
For many countries, Putin’s tour has raised another round of such aggravating questions. Beijing has clearly sided with Moscow in the war in Ukraine. In May, Putin visited Beijing, and while his trip to North Korea may upset Xi, analysts do not expect a major breakdown in the relationship.
Angering one leader may risk punishment from another, or both.
“I think there is some concern about strengthening ties between Russia and China,” Grossman said, “and the possibility of both countries ganging up against smaller and medium-sized countries.”
At a defense conference in Singapore this month, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said that was already happening. He accused China and Russia of conspiring to undermine a peace summit in Switzerland led by Ukraine last week. Only a handful of Asian countries attended.
Motoko rich contributed reporting from Tokyo.