Putin came to Asia to alter the situation and he succeeded

Four days in Asia. That’s all President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia needed to infuriate Washington, undermine Beijing and shake up an array of Indo-Pacific nations already struggling to cope with a confusing world order.

After stops in Pyongyang and Hanoi this week that were covered in communist red, Putin left behind a redrawn map of risk in Asia. North Korea was at the center: a rogue nuclear state that regularly threatens its neighbors, suddenly strengthened by Russian promises of sophisticated military aid and a mutual defense pact.

Putin also signed at least a dozen agreements with Vietnam – a country of growing importance to both China and the United States in their competition for influence – where he insisted that a “reliable security architecture” could not be built with “a system closed political-military”. blocks.”

The journey was both challenging and disturbing. He showed that the power struggle sometimes framed as a new Cold War between the United States and China is less binary than it might seem, and many countries in the region seemed to emerge from the week with a deeper sense of unease.