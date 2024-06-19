Putin and Kim Jong-un, autocrats increasingly closer due to the war, meet in Pyongyang

President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday in his first visit to the country in nearly a quarter-century, as the two autocrats vowed to build a joint front against the United States. . United States and deepen bilateral ties that Washington fears will include more arms trade.
Putin is the first major head of state to visit North Korea since the pandemic, underscoring his importance to Russia: He is one of the few like-minded countries capable and willing to supply Moscow with much-needed conventional weapons for its war. in Ukraine.
Kim gave Putin a red carpet welcome early Wednesday in Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital. His power-starved government flooded downtown Pyongyang with bright lights as the two leaders traveled in the same car (the Russian-made Aurus limousine that Putin gave to Kim last year) to the state guest house.
Putin’s war in Ukraine has brought the two leaders closer than ever, and they were expected to hold talks on Wednesday before Putin heads to Vietnam.
Putin has received artillery shells and missiles from North Korea to help fuel his protracted war in Ukraine, and is expected to seek more on this trip. For his part, Kim covets Russian help to alleviate his country’s oil shortages, improve its weapons systems and undermine Washington’s attempts to strangle its economy with international sanctions.
The Putin-Kim alliance has alarmed Washington and its allies, particularly South Korea, because it threatens to undermine their efforts to curb North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs. It also presents a threat to the global push for nuclear weapons nonproliferation. Moscow once joined the United States in imposing United Nations sanctions on countries like North Korea and Iran over their nuclear programs, but those days appear to be over.
“I don’t think he will sign that agreement again,” said Michael A. McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia and director of Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, referring to Putin. “I think he has decided that we are the enemy, that the liberal international order that the United States anchors is over, and he wants to see its destruction.”
Weeks before Putin’s trip, Moscow used its veto power in the U.N. Security Council to disband a U.N. panel of experts that helped enforce sanctions intended to make it harder for North Korea to develop its nuclear arsenal.
In a column published in Rodong Sinmun, the North’s main state newspaper, on the eve of his arrival, Putin denounced the United States’ “global neocolonialist dictatorship” and praised Kim for resisting “the economic pressure and provocation of the United States.” , blackmail and military threats.”
North Korea’s economy has been devastated by sanctions and Kim intends to capitalize on the partnership with Putin. North Korea’s official Central News Agency on Wednesday called the deepening ties between the two leaders “an engine for accelerating the construction of a new multipolar world.” Rodong said the two nations were “in the same trench” in the fight against Washington and its allies.
Putin’s visit to North Korea “demonstrates that our security is not regional. It is global,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in Washington on Tuesday. at a joint press conference with Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.
“What happens in Europe is important for Asia and what happens in Asia is important for us,” Stoltenberg said. “This is clearly demonstrated in Ukraine, where Iran, North Korea and China are propping up, fueling Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.”
Analysts were closely watching how much (and what types) of military and economic support Kim might receive from Putin.
“He’s not going to give away all the things that Putin wants for nothing, and I’m concerned that this is the beginning of military assistance that will lead to, you know, a modernization of” North Korea’s weapons systems, such as launch vehicles. for nuclear weapons, Mr. McFaul said. “I’m afraid all bets could be off now, and this is an area where Russia has real capabilities that could strengthen North Korea’s military-industrial complex.”
North Korea’s military has long been ridiculed for its backward technologies and vast arsenal of obsolete Soviet-era weaponry such as artillery shells. But the fact that Putin was visiting Pyongyang for the first time since 2000 showed that such outdated munitions are among those Russia most desperately needs in its war of attrition in Ukraine.