Putin and Kim Jong-un, autocrats increasingly closer due to the war, meet in Pyongyang

Putin has received artillery shells and missiles from North Korea to help fuel his protracted war in Ukraine, and is expected to seek more on this trip. For his part, Kim covets Russian help to alleviate his country’s oil shortages, improve its weapons systems and undermine Washington’s attempts to strangle its economy with international sanctions.

The Putin-Kim alliance has alarmed Washington and its allies, particularly South Korea, because it threatens to undermine their efforts to curb North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs. It also presents a threat to the global push for nuclear weapons nonproliferation. Moscow once joined the United States in imposing United Nations sanctions on countries like North Korea and Iran over their nuclear programs, but those days appear to be over.

“I don’t think he will sign that agreement again,” said Michael A. McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia and director of Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, referring to Putin. “I think he has decided that we are the enemy, that the liberal international order that the United States anchors is over, and he wants to see its destruction.”

Weeks before Putin’s trip, Moscow used its veto power in the U.N. Security Council to disband a U.N. panel of experts that helped enforce sanctions intended to make it harder for North Korea to develop its nuclear arsenal.