Protests on Belgian campuses over the war in Gaza take a different tone

On the leafy campus of a Dutch-speaking university, students have been demanding for months that their institution sever ties with Israeli academia over the war in Gaza.

His campaign draws heavily from the playbook of protests on American campuses. The students have set up a camp. They have held daily demonstrations. And they have at times used slogans that many Jews see as a call for the elimination of Israel, such as: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

In the United States, protests have taken place amid a hyperpolarized political environment, contentious relationships between students and administrators, and acrimonious congressional hearings. But in Belgium’s capital, the protest at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel, or VUB, has been much more peaceful due to a unique combination of factors: a supportive political environment (Belgium is a vocal critic of Israel); a proactive rector; strict protest rules; and, fundamentally, a small university Jewish community that has chosen not to confront the protesters despite the unrest over some of the protests.