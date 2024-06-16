Protests on Belgian campuses over the war in Gaza take a different tone

On the leafy campus of a Dutch-speaking university, students have been demanding for months that their institution sever ties with Israeli academia over the war in Gaza.
His campaign draws heavily from the playbook of protests on American campuses. The students have set up a camp. They have held daily demonstrations. And they have at times used slogans that many Jews see as a call for the elimination of Israel, such as: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”
In the United States, protests have taken place amid a hyperpolarized political environment, contentious relationships between students and administrators, and acrimonious congressional hearings. But in Belgium’s capital, the protest at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel, or VUB, has been much more peaceful due to a unique combination of factors: a supportive political environment (Belgium is a vocal critic of Israel); a proactive rector; strict protest rules; and, fundamentally, a small university Jewish community that has chosen not to confront the protesters despite the unrest over some of the protests.
As a result, and as like-minded protests incited by the war have sparked disorder and violence at universities in the United States and Europe, students on the Brussels campus have taken pride not only in the success of their protest, but also in their vibrates.
“It’s really crazy to look at the United States and see what’s happening there,” said Ruaa Khatib, a protester of Palestinian roots, waking up on a recent rainy morning after an overnight security shift at the camp.
The contrast between his campus setup and the protests students have seen online and on social media has been stark, he said. In the United States, pro-Palestinian campaigns on college campuses have been amplified by extensive media coverage and a presidential election. There, the clashes on campus opened a new line of attack for Republicans and forced President Biden to directly address an issue that has divided his party.
The difference in Brussels, Khatib said, was a reflection of the political context in Belgium. The Belgian government has been among the most outspoken critics of Israel’s conduct in its war in Gaza, and was one of the first in the European Union to call for a ceasefire.
This has not freed him from the sometimes fierce debate about the war. Belgium is home to a significant Jewish population, as well as a significant Muslim minority of primarily North African descent. Both anti-Semitism and Islamophobia are widespread, groups focused on both trends report, and they have has gotten worse since the October 7 attacks.
At VUB, students are tasked with safeguarding their camp by enforcing a set of rules posted on the walls. Drugs and alcohol are prohibited, as are outsiders, violence, anti-Semitism and hate speech.
Ms. Khatib credited university leaders for engaging with protesters from the beginning. Several pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli VUB students said that Jan Danckaert, the university’s president, had begun a listening tour of the campus shortly after Hamas led attacks on Israel on October 7. Around 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 injured. taken hostage in those attacks, according to Israeli authorities, triggering an aggressive Israeli military response that has killed more than 37,000 Gazans, according to health officials there.
Pro-Palestinian students express frustration that Danckaert is not doing enough to support their cause. Pro-Israel students respond that he should do more to keep the campus neutral and free of graffiti and slogans. But both sides admit he is attentive to his concerns.
Danckaert authorized the camp, but designated it a small space at the edge of campus and insisted on strict rules for protesters. He has also rejected demands and slogans from pro-Palestinian protesters, sometimes at the behest of Jewish students.
In an interview, Danckaert said he was strongly in favor of free speech but strictly against hate. “As long as the actions are peaceful and respectful of the rest of the university community,” she said, “we believe that protest falls within the freedom of expression and social commitment of our students.”
In the United States, university presidents who have tried to stay out of the fray, or who seemed to evade questions at congressional hearings, have sometimes paid with their jobs.
And then there is the important question of money. In the United States, students have been pressuring their universities to divest from donations or investments linked to Israel or defense companies. In Europe, Universities are largely funded by the state.
That has allowed VUB’s pro-Palestinian student activists to focus more closely on the idea of academic boycotts and examining their university’s association with Israeli institutions.
In response to the students’ demands, the university said its ethics committee was reviewing seven projects with Israeli partners and had already said it would withdraw from one of them.
Jouke Huijzer, a doctoral student who teaches at VUB, said suspending that partnership for ethical reasons was a “courageous step.” But Mr Huijzer, Mrs Khatib and other students who are part of the pro-Palestinian group movement, insisted that there needed to be a broader suspension of ties with Israeli academic institutions, a demand that Danckaert, the rector, has rejected.
“The VUB does not advocate a general academic boycott, as we believe it is best to engage in dialogue with critical voices within Israel,” the university said in a statement last month. “Universities are often places of resistance, or at least offer a critical perspective towards the authorities.”
In interviews with The New York Times, three Jewish students who asked not to be identified for security reasons said there were only a handful of Jewish students at VUB but that they had no organized representative group. Instead, some of the Jewish students have spoken directly to Mr. Daeckert.
The university is a staunchly secular institution, which is why, according to one of the students, many practicing Jews choose other schools. The small Jewish community on campus also reflects the fact that most Jews living in Brussels are French-speaking and prefer to attend French-speaking universities such as the Université Libre de Bruxelles, or ULB, which is close to the VUB in Brussels.
The three Jewish students disagreed on politics and expressed views ranging from mostly pro-Palestinian to largely siding with the Israeli government line. But they all said that slogans like “Give us back the 48” and calls for a “global intifada” were threatening.
Some said that while they felt safe (if sometimes uncomfortable) on campus, they felt the tenor of the student protests was having its greatest effect outside of VUB, contributing to a broader atmosphere that tolerates anti-Semitism.
At the nearby French-speaking ULB, where there is a larger Jewish student body, some pro-Israel students have directly confronted pro-Palestinian protesters, and in at least one case, there were altercations which led the authorities to intervene.
The three Jewish students interviewed by The Times for this article said they had experienced anti-Semitism on campus before and after Oct. 7, including on student forums and WhatsApp groups.
Organizers of the VUB protest said they were determined to ensure their pro-Palestinian message was not confused with anti-Semitism. They also rejected suggestions that the slogans they had used were anti-Jewish, pointing out that pro-Palestinian Jewish speakers had spoken at their protests.
“Anti-Semitism is a real thing and Jewish people have faced a lot of hate over the years and right now,” Khatib said.
The main goal of the VUB protesters, he said, is to end their university’s “complicity” in what they call genocide, a charge Israel strongly denies. It is not about, he added, “spreading hatred against anyone.”
Koba Ryckewaert contributed reporting from Brussels, and Johnatan Reiss from Tel-Aviv.