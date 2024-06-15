Princess Catherine appears in public for the first time since she was diagnosed with cancer

Catherine, Princess of Wales, appeared in public on Saturday for the first time since her cancer diagnosis, smiling as she rode in a carriage with her three children as she took part in a ceremonial parade to celebrate her father-in-law’s birthday. , King Charles III.

Crowds gathered in central London to watch the princess and her family take part in an event full of military tradition, music and pageantry, marred only slightly by light rain. Her appearance is welcomed as a sign of improvement in her medical condition and a significant moment for the British royal family, which suffered another blow this year when King Charles announced that he too had cancer.

However, when she announced late on Friday that she was well enough to attend Saturday’s events, the princess made it clear that her recovery still had some way to go.

“I’m making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” Catherine, 42, said in a statement released to the media. “On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give up so your body can rest,” she added. “But on good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling good.”