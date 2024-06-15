Princess Catherine appears in public for the first time since she was diagnosed with cancer

Catherine, Princess of Wales, appeared in public on Saturday for the first time since her cancer diagnosis, smiling as she rode in a carriage with her three children as she took part in a ceremonial parade to celebrate her father-in-law’s birthday. , King Charles III.
Crowds gathered in central London to watch the princess and her family take part in an event full of military tradition, music and pageantry, marred only slightly by light rain. Her appearance is welcomed as a sign of improvement in her medical condition and a significant moment for the British royal family, which suffered another blow this year when King Charles announced that he too had cancer.
However, when she announced late on Friday that she was well enough to attend Saturday’s events, the princess made it clear that her recovery still had some way to go.
“I’m making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” Catherine, 42, said in a statement released to the media. “On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give up so your body can rest,” she added. “But on good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling good.”
Catherine traveled with her three children (Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis) in a state carriage to watch the military parade. The princess waved occasionally during the short carriage ride before moving to observe the ceremony from an inside vantage point. She is also scheduled to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the rest of the royal family to watch a Royal Air Force flyover.
Her husband, William, Prince of Wales, will be on horseback during the proceedings.
Catherine was hospitalized for abdominal surgery in January and until Saturday had not been seen at an official event this year. In March, she said publicly that she was receiving preventive chemotherapy treatment.
In another sign of Catherine’s progress, her office said she had begun working occasionally from home and met with her official teams when she felt able. The princess also said in her statement that she hoped to join some public engagements over the summer, although she added that she “is not out of the woods yet.”
Evidence of his recovery will be especially welcome to the royal family as his health problems coincided with those of King Charles, who was treated for cancer in January. He has begun his return to public life and last week he attended ceremonies in France to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings that heralded the end of World War II.
On Saturday, Charles, who celebrated his 75th birthday in November, traveled in a carriage rather than on horseback, as is customary during the procession, known as Trooping the Colour.
The event, which has been an official celebration of the monarch’s birthday for more than 260 years, is based on a parade that begins at Buckingham Palace and then travels along the shopping centre, decorated with flags, to Horse Guards Parade, a ceremonial parade alongside St. . James’s Park, then return to the palace.
Once the king arrives at the Horse Guard Parade, he inspects the troops, who will wear the ceremonial uniform of red tunics and bearskin hats. The celebration also includes a 41-gun salute at Green Park.
About 1,400 soldiers, 400 musicians and 200 horses are expected to take part in the parade, including three from the Royal Cavalry Mounted Regiment who fled and were wounded in April during a rehearsal.