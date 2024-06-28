Princess Anne returns home from hospital

Princess Anne, the younger sister of King Charles III, was released from hospital on Friday, five days after suffering a concussion and other injuries in an accident at her country residence northeast of Bristol, England.

Anne, 73, was hospitalized Sunday after the incident, according to Buckingham Palace, which announced her release. Officials have been vague about what happened but have said they believe it involved some sort of collision with the horses at the estate, Gatcombe Park. It was not clear whether Anne remembers the incident or whether she witnessed it.

On Monday, the palace said Anne would “make a full and rapid recovery” and was being treated at Southmead Hospital as a “precautionary measure for further observation”. But her husband, Timothy Laurence, who visited her a day later, acknowledged that her recovery, while steady, had been “slow.”

In a statement on Friday, Mr Laurence said: “I would like to express my sincere thanks to the entire team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay.”