Philippines drops charges against prominent Duterte critic Leila de Lima

Leila de Lima, a former Philippine senator who was detained for six years after criticizing President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, was acquitted Monday of the last of the charges on which authorities had held her.
Ms. de Lima was a sitting senator when she was arrested in 2017 on charges of accepting bribes from drug traffickers. She was the public face of opposition to a bloody campaign that left thousands dead.
His arrest sent a stark warning to those who dared to question Duterte’s war on drugs, which began shortly after he took office in 2016.
Ms. de Lima consistently maintained that the charges were false and part of an effort to keep her quiet. In November 2023, she was released on bail after five witnesses recanted their testimony in the case. By then she had already been acquitted of two of the three charges against her.
On Monday, a Muntinlupa city court acquitted her of the latest charge. In response to a motion filed by Ms. De Lima, who argued that the prosecution did not have sufficient evidence to convict her, the court ruled that the prosecution could not prove her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Supporters greeted her as she left the courthouse after the ruling. Many of them were wearing yellow, the color of the Liberal Party she had represented in Parliament since 2015.
“Today I achieved vindication,” de Lima said in an interview. “But full vindication and real justice will come only after those responsible for my persecution are held accountable for the damage they inflicted on me and my honor.”
