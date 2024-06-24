Philippines drops charges against prominent Duterte critic Leila de Lima

Leila de Lima, a former Philippine senator who was detained for six years after criticizing President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, was acquitted Monday of the last of the charges on which authorities had held her.

Ms. de Lima was a sitting senator when she was arrested in 2017 on charges of accepting bribes from drug traffickers. She was the public face of opposition to a bloody campaign that left thousands dead.

His arrest sent a stark warning to those who dared to question Duterte’s war on drugs, which began shortly after he took office in 2016.

Ms. de Lima consistently maintained that the charges were false and part of an effort to keep her quiet. In November 2023, she was released on bail after five witnesses recanted their testimony in the case. By then she had already been acquitted of two of the three charges against her.