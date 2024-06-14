Parisians on TikTok plead: ‘Don’t come’ to Paris for the Olympics

“This is a video for anyone coming to the Paris 2024 Olympics,” says a woman in a clip posted on TikTok. She pauses briefly and then continues: “Don’t come. Cancel everything.”

The video, which was uploaded in November, now has more than 700,000 views.

The creator, Miranda Starcevic, is a 31-year-old French-American living in Paris. She usually records herself speaking French, but she thought a message about the Olympics would reach more people if it were in English.

And Ms. Starcevic wanted her viewers to know that from her perspective, of French citizens who “are kind of middle class,” as she put it: “Nobody wants the Olympics. “It’s just a disaster.”