Parisians on TikTok plead: ‘Don’t come’ to Paris for the Olympics

“This is a video for anyone coming to the Paris 2024 Olympics,” says a woman in a clip posted on TikTok. She pauses briefly and then continues: “Don’t come. Cancel everything.”
The video, which was uploaded in November, now has more than 700,000 views.
The creator, Miranda Starcevic, is a 31-year-old French-American living in Paris. She usually records herself speaking French, but she thought a message about the Olympics would reach more people if it were in English.
And Ms. Starcevic wanted her viewers to know that from her perspective, of French citizens who “are kind of middle class,” as she put it: “Nobody wants the Olympics. “It’s just a disaster.”
As an international visual platform with many young users, TikTok is full of content about the Olympic Games. But in addition to the feel-good windows into the lives of athletes and the promotional videos of organizers and sponsors, there are also unfiltered clips of Paris residents warning potential visitors that the city may not be at its best during the Games.
A 24-year-old Parisian student whose display name is Leo Nora has posted several short clips about the Paris Games, stating that they will be “dangerous” and “hell on earth.”
In one of his videos, he says to the camera: “If you plan to come to Paris for the Olympics, why? Do not come. Don’t come!” The clip has been viewed more than a million times.
“I have lived in Paris all my life,” Leo Nora said in an interview. “I’ve been to really important events in Paris. What prompted me to talk about it is that I know how it can go right and how it can go wrong.”
She and Starcevic had similar reasons for encouraging people to avoid the Games. Both said they were unhappy that the city requested students to give up their student accommodation so that the accommodation could be used by workers during the Games. And both expressed frustration and fears about transportation.
Organizers and government officials are concerned about transport worker strikes during the Games, as well as more serious issues such as terrorism. Some creators have posted about the omnipresence of Paris. tourist scams, pickpockets and recent hotel price increases. People on TikTok also warned that there could be serious overcrowding on trains.
“It’s not uncommon for people to faint” on the Metro,” Leo Nora said. When someone passes out, “the line stops, causing delays,” he said.
Tessa Bicard, a cosmetics company executive whose TikTok username is Madame Tartempion, posted a video titled “The Olympic Games are going to be a nightmare for Paris.It has obtained more than 750,000 views and hundreds of comments.
Ms. Bicard, originally from Northern California and who has lived in Paris for more than 12 years, said in an interview that she was actually a big fan of the Olympics.
“I’ve seen them every year since I was a little girl,” she said. “I really like swimming and, of course, women’s gymnastics.” But, she said, “This is the least exciting thing I’ve ever had in my life about the Olympics.”
Mainly, he said, that’s because he doesn’t have tickets. “They are either too expensive or impossible to get,” she said. He also stressed that all the different construction projects for the Games have already made daily life difficult. The expected influx of million Olympic visitors, he fears, will only make things worse. “My bus route has been complete chaos.”
As an American living in Paris, Ms. Bicard said she often used her TikTok account to answer questions about the city, as well as fun tips like “How to spot an American in Paris.”
Americans ask, “Where is the best place to say?” What is the best neighborhood? Do you have a favorite restaurant? All that kind of stuff,” she said. She responds to as many people as she can. “There’s a certain aspect of ‘I feel like I can trust you because you speak with an American accent,’” she said.
When it comes to the Games, Bicard’s view is a little softer than that of more vocal Olympic detractors like Leo Nora and Starcevic.
“If you’re going to be here for the Olympics, I hope this isn’t your only chance to visit Paris,” he said, adding that he expects it to be a logistical challenge. “I think it’s going to be really complicated and not enjoyable to try to do some of that ‘Paris’ stuff,” she said.
And like Starcevic and Leo Nora (and most Paris residents), Bicard said he expected the Metro to be “a total disaster” when the Games began. He said there are already posters and billboards throughout the city encouraging residents to anticipate the Games. Many see it as “coded language” that implies what many people are already thinking: “Get out of town if you can or if you can afford it.”
Leo Nora, who frequently posts about feminist and racial issues on TikTok, is not planning to be in Paris during the Games; Her boyfriend lives out of town and she will stay with him. “I get anxious when there are crowds,” she said. “I don’t want to be the person who faints and ruins it for everyone.”
Ms. Starcevic, owner of a sustainable online fashion brand, booked tickets months ago to spend a few days with a friend in Biarritz and a few days in the south of France, so he could be out of the city during the Games. “I’m lucky to be able to go,” she said, “but most people don’t have my privilege.”
Bicard, however, says he will stay. He plans to bike or walk to work instead of taking the subway. And he expects one of two things to happen, he said. “It will either be absolute chaos,” he said, or it will be surprisingly calm.
Either way, he shrugged: “Paris is my home. I love it.” And she doesn’t raise an eyebrow at the anger other people in town seem to have.
“I’m married to a Parisian,” she said, “so I can also say, with relative authority, that Parisians are not always the easiest people to get along with.”