Overcoming one final hurdle, Dutch leader set to become NATO chief

Mark Rutte, the outgoing prime minister of the Netherlands who has guided more than $3 billion in Dutch military support to Ukraine from 2022, obtained on Thursday the last guarantee he needed to become the next secretary general of NATO.
On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis of Romania abandoned his bid to lead NATOmaking it almost certain that Rutte, 57, would be formally elected for a four-year term at the head of the Atlantic alliance.
That could take place as early as next week, ahead of a high-level NATO summit in Washington in July. The Netherlands is a founding member and Rutte would be the fourth Dutch official to become the organization’s top diplomat.
Even if that happens, it would not immediately take responsibility for the 32-nation alliance. Rutte, who has been leader of the Netherlands since 2010, remains prime minister in the country’s transitional government and a diplomat who requested anonymity in line with protocol said the current secretary general of the NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, to remain until his term ends in October.
Rutte has increasingly echoed NATO’s core message that supporting Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia is vital to preserving democracy and national sovereignty across the alliance.
“This war is not simply about defending the freedom of the Ukrainian people; it is also about protecting the freedom and security of the Netherlands,” Mr. Rutte is quoted as saying at the conference. top of your government website. “That is why we will not abandon those most in need.”
Still, Rutte is not seen as unwilling to deal with Russia or Moscow’s few allies in NATO, as had been the case with some candidates from Eastern Europe or the Baltic States who had also expressed interest in the job. higher.
“It’s a consensus organization, so there are 32 allies that need to be brought in,” said Camille Grand, a former NATO undersecretary general who now sits on the European Council on Foreign Relations. “If you are perceived as leaning towards a particular geography of the alliance, or being too moderate or too aggressive, then things get complicated.”
“There was concern that it was important to have someone who was perceived to be in the middle of the alliance, rather than on the margins of the debate,” Grand said. “So it was ticking all the boxes.”
Grand met Rutte and worked with him when they met at NATO headquarters in Brussels. “He was always pretty common in the room,” Grand said. “He was never a difficult guy in anything, but he was always very supportive of NATO, sometimes even to the point of criticizing his peers when they were not loyal enough.”
Rutte’s criticism of Hungary in 2021 was seen as almost costing him the top NATO job.
Hungary is a member of both NATO and the European Union, and its leader, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has exasperated officials in both organizations by imposing some authoritarian policies and maintaining relations with President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia. In 2021, Orban’s government restricted LGBT content in the media and schools, prompting “deep concern” from EU leaders and which led Mr. Rutte to declare that Hungary “no longer has to be in the European Union.”
That sparked three years of acrimony between the two men and led to Orban suggesting he would not support Rutte’s candidacy as NATO chief, whose election requires unanimous consent within the alliance. But Orban backed down last week as part of an agreement under which Hungary would not provide or otherwise support NATO’s efforts to continue sending military aid to Ukraine for the duration of the war.
In a letter to Orban on Tuesday, Rutte said he would respect that agreement “in a possible future as NATO secretary general.”
But Rutte stopped short of apologizing for his comments about Hungary.
“I also noted that some comments I made in 2021 as Prime Minister of the Netherlands have caused dissatisfaction in Hungary,” Rutte wrote in the letter dated June 18. “My priority in a possible future as Secretary General of NATO will be to maintain unity and treat allies with the same level of understanding and respect.”
NATO allies who backed Rutte’s proposal have tried to drum up support ahead of the July meeting in Washington. Iohannis, the Romanian president, dropped out of the race after Orban’s concession made clear that Rutte’s candidacy had broad support. On Thursday, Iohannis backed Rutte and announced that Romania would send one of its desperately needed Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.
Mister. Route announced last July that he would not seek re-election in the Netherlands after his government was divided over the issue of Dutch asylum for immigrants and refugees.
In October, he he told Dutch radio that he found the job of civilian head of NATO “very interesting” and, in February, he had secured the support of the United States and the European powers.
Mr. Rutte is not marriedHe lives in the same house in The Hague. what he bought when he was a student with friends and often rides his bike to work.
He is a fan of classical music and U2, and his favorite movie is “Hair” from 1979, according to a profile 2015 in the Dutch newspaper in English.