Mark Rutte, the outgoing prime minister of the Netherlands who has guided more than $3 billion in Dutch military support to Ukraine from 2022, obtained on Thursday the last guarantee he needed to become the next secretary general of NATO.

On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis of Romania abandoned his bid to lead NATOmaking it almost certain that Rutte, 57, would be formally elected for a four-year term at the head of the Atlantic alliance.

That could take place as early as next week, ahead of a high-level NATO summit in Washington in July. The Netherlands is a founding member and Rutte would be the fourth Dutch official to become the organization’s top diplomat.

Even if that happens, it would not immediately take responsibility for the 32-nation alliance. Rutte, who has been leader of the Netherlands since 2010, remains prime minister in the country’s transitional government and a diplomat who requested anonymity in line with protocol said the current secretary general of the NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, to remain until his term ends in October.