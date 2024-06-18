On the anniversary of the Titan submersible, the world reconsiders deep-sea exploration

When five men died on June 18, 2023, in the implosion of the Titanic submersible during a dive at the Titanic’s resting place, Paul-Henri Nargeolet was also passed out. It was Nargeolet’s 38th dive to the sunken liner. Known as Mr. Titanic, he helped recover thousands of artifacts that have been exhibited in museums and events around the world.

A year later, the company for which he worked as director of underwater research is preparing a July expedition which will employ a couple of robots instead of people in submersibles who will search for more treasures to uncover in the future.

Jessica Sanders, president of the RMS Titanic, which is organizing the expedition, said: “Artifact recovery is an art and a human element that technology can never replace, and it should not.” He said Nargeolet had embodied that kind of experience.

On the other hand, he said that the results of the robotic expedition “will speak for themselves.”

The plans of Nargeolet’s former employers show one of the most immediate effects of the Titan disaster: a prioritization of robots to ply the frozen depths instead of humans piloting submersibles. Robots are considered safer.