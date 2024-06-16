On Eid al-Adha, Gazans find little to celebrate

After eight devastating months of war, Muslims in Gaza will celebrate a somber Eid al-Adha on Sunday, a major religious holiday usually celebrated by sharing meat among friends, family and the needy.

Adha means sacrifice, and the ritual killing of a sheep, goat or cow on that day is a symbol of the prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son. But this year, almost everyone in Gaza is in need. Famine has gripped the Palestinian territory as Israel unleashed an eight-month military offensive on the enclave and severely restricted what is allowed in, including humanitarian aid.

Many do not feel like celebrating.

“There will be no Eid and no Eid atmosphere,” said Zaina Kamuni, who lived with her family in a tent on a stretch of sandy land in southern Gaza called Al-Mawasi. “I haven’t eaten meat in five months.”

“It will be a day like any other, like Eid al-Fitr,” he added, referring to the other important Muslim holiday, which Gazans observed more than two months ago under the same conditions.