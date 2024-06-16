On Eid al-Adha, Gazans find little to celebrate

After eight devastating months of war, Muslims in Gaza will celebrate a somber Eid al-Adha on Sunday, a major religious holiday usually celebrated by sharing meat among friends, family and the needy.
Adha means sacrifice, and the ritual killing of a sheep, goat or cow on that day is a symbol of the prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son. But this year, almost everyone in Gaza is in need. Famine has gripped the Palestinian territory as Israel unleashed an eight-month military offensive on the enclave and severely restricted what is allowed in, including humanitarian aid.
Many do not feel like celebrating.
“There will be no Eid and no Eid atmosphere,” said Zaina Kamuni, who lived with her family in a tent on a stretch of sandy land in southern Gaza called Al-Mawasi. “I haven’t eaten meat in five months.”
“It will be a day like any other, like Eid al-Fitr,” he added, referring to the other important Muslim holiday, which Gazans observed more than two months ago under the same conditions.
Since the war began on October 7, after the Hamas-led attack on Israel, which Israel says killed 1,200 people, Gazans have endured regular heavy bombing and deprivation. According to Gaza health authorities, more than 37,000 people have died and hunger is rampant.
“With continued restrictions on humanitarian access, people in #Gaza continue to face desperate levels of hunger,” said UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees. posted on social media on Saturday, adding that more than 50,000 children need treatment for acute malnutrition.
On Sunday, the Israeli military announced a daily pause in military operations near a border crossing in southern Gaza to allow more aid to enter the territory, although it was not immediately clear whether much more supplies would arrive. The UN World Food Program warned this week that southern Gaza could soon see the catastrophic levels of hunger previously experienced by Gazans in the territory’s north.
Many Gazans have clung to hope amid reports of negotiations and proposed ceasefire agreements between Israel and Hamas. But the passing of each holiday – including Christmas and Easter for Gaza’s small Christian population – is a reminder of how entrenched this war has become.
In recent years, Adnan Abdul Aziz, 53, who lives in Deir al Balah in central Gaza, was able to buy a lamb and sacrifice it on Eid. On the morning of Eid, he and his family ate lamb liver for breakfast and for lunch they prepared a traditional Palestinian dish with the meat. They would give the rest to family and friends and those in need.
Now, due to a lack of electricity and higher costs in markets, Abdul Aziz must buy food daily, depending on what is available and what he can afford. But the banquet isn’t the only thing he will miss this year, he said.
“There are family visits and gatherings, giving money to children, buying new clothes for everyone, making sweets and praying Eid,” she said. “None of this is feasible this year. “Everyone is sad and has lost something or someone.”
Aya Ali Adwan, 26, was engaged to be married before the war began. Her wedding, scheduled for February, was postponed, another celebration interrupted by the conflict.
Originally from northern Gaza, she and her family were forced to flee eight times during the war. They are now taking shelter in a small tent in Deir al Balah, where the heat is approaching 95 degrees Fahrenheit, making the tent unbearably hot.
“My spirit is broken,” he said. “We should be busy with Eid preparations, like baking cookies and usual tasks like cleaning the house and buying clothes, like any Palestinian family before Eid. But this year there is nothing.”
Many relatives who would have visited their home during Eid died in the war, he said.
“Right now the only thing we need is to feel safe, even if we lack everything,” he said. “All we need is for the war to end and for us to return to our homes.”
Ameera Harouda and Bilal Shabair contributed reports.