Oil projects must consider full climate impact, UK high court rules

Britain’s highest court has ruled that local councils and planning groups must consider the full environmental impact of new fossil fuel projects when deciding whether to approve them, a decision that could have far-reaching consequences and which campaigners climate change hailed as a major victory against climate change. .
In particular, the ruling will make it more difficult for Britain to press ahead with its plans to develop large offshore oil fields in the North Sea, including Rosebank, one of the country’s largest undeveloped oil fields. Located off the coast of Scotland, Rosebank contains approximately 300 million barrels of recoverable oil.
“This is hugely significant, not just in the U.K. but globally,” Annalisa Savaresi, a professor of climate change law at the University of Stirling in Scotland, said of the ruling Thursday by Britain’s Supreme Court. “It’s not the end of oil, but it’s definitely an important procedural step that’s been needed for a long time.”
Previously, councils and planning groups in Britain were required to consider only planet-warming emissions from their own operations. Now, they will also be required to estimate and disclose emissions produced by their suppliers or consumers, such as those from oil that is refined or burned as fuel. Those emissions, produced along what is known as a company’s “value chain,” make up the majority of greenhouse gas emissions related to oil production.
The case is among a growing number of climate change-related cases that are being decided by international tribunals, national courts and in U.S. states. In January, a Norwegian court ruled that three permits issued by the government to develop new oil and gas fields were not valid because the environmental impact had not been sufficiently evaluated. And in April, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Switzerland had not met its carbon emissions reduction targets and must act to address that shortcoming.
The ruling in Great Britain, a Decision of 3 to 2 of the judges of the Supreme Court, involved a case brought against Surrey County Council, south-west London, by an environmental campaigner who argued that a proposal for new oil wells should take into account the impact of emissions from the use of extracted oil. Justice George Leggatt, who gave the majority opinion, wrote that it was “inevitable” that oil from the site would burn and therefore had to be considered.
Stephen Sanderson, chief executive of UK Oil and Gas, co-owner of the Surrey project, said on Thursday the decision was “baffling” but added the company would work with local planning authorities to address the change in requirements.
Jorge Viñuales, a professor of environmental law and policy at the University of Cambridge, said the ruling was especially significant, even outside the country, because Britain’s Supreme Court is not known for being an activist court.
That dynamic, agreed Nikki Reisch, climate and energy director at the Center for International Environmental Law in Washington, “gives much more weight to the conclusions drawn.”
In the United States, the Securities and Exchange Commission in March unveiled a watered-down proposal that did not require companies to disclose emissions produced by their suppliers or consumers. The corporations had argued that revealing the full climate impact of their projects would be too complicated and expensive. But Reisch said Thursday’s ruling added weight to arguments that U.S. agencies should also consider the full life cycle of greenhouse gas emissions.
Climate disasters, exacerbated by the use of fossil fuels, are taking an increasing toll around the world, with people facing extreme temperatures, floods and fires.
In the last two months alone, dozens of cities in Mexico have broken heat records, killing more than 100 people. Greece is bracing for wildfires and India has experienced temperatures as high as 126 degrees Fahrenheit. In the United States, nearly 100 million people face scorching temperatures that will continue into the weekend.
The International Energy Agency, the world’s leading energy agency, said in 2021 that oil and gas exploration projects needed to be stopped keep global warming under control by 2050, but oil companies and countries around the world have continued to pursue them.
In Britain, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has encouraged more oil and gas licenses in the North Sea and scaled back his Conservative Party’s climate promises in the run-up to a general election scheduled for July 4.
The opposition Labor Party, which is expected to win the most parliamentary seats, has also scaled back its ambitious climate policy and promised do not revoke existing licenses for oil and gas projects.
Last year, the British government gave the green light to the Rosebank development, which would give a boost to the British oil and gas industry and was expected to generate 8.1 billion pounds, or about $10.2 billion, in direct investment and will support around 1,600 construction jobs. phase. Climate campaigners have launched legal challenges to the government’s plans, saying the Rosebank development breaches Britain’s climate pledges.
Courts reviewing high-profile cases like Rosebank “will now have to take this into account, which is a big change for them,” said Thomas Hale, a professor specializing in environmental issues at the University’s Blavatnik School of Government. from Oxford.
Dr Hale added that as more courts and governments in Europe declare that comprehensive emissions must be considered, the stricter approach taken by oil companies, in which their calculations exclude emissions from the products they sell, appears less viable.
“For investors, that’s a big concern,” Dr. Hale said. “If you think about the regulatory pressure that a company could face, this is another kind of warning that the approach they are taking is not going to be legally sustainable.”