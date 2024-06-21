Oil projects must consider full climate impact, UK high court rules

Britain’s highest court has ruled that local councils and planning groups must consider the full environmental impact of new fossil fuel projects when deciding whether to approve them, a decision that could have far-reaching consequences and which campaigners climate change hailed as a major victory against climate change. .

In particular, the ruling will make it more difficult for Britain to press ahead with its plans to develop large offshore oil fields in the North Sea, including Rosebank, one of the country’s largest undeveloped oil fields. Located off the coast of Scotland, Rosebank contains approximately 300 million barrels of recoverable oil.

“This is hugely significant, not just in the U.K. but globally,” Annalisa Savaresi, a professor of climate change law at the University of Stirling in Scotland, said of the ruling Thursday by Britain’s Supreme Court. “It’s not the end of oil, but it’s definitely an important procedural step that’s been needed for a long time.”

Previously, councils and planning groups in Britain were required to consider only planet-warming emissions from their own operations. Now, they will also be required to estimate and disclose emissions produced by their suppliers or consumers, such as those from oil that is refined or burned as fuel. Those emissions, produced along what is known as a company’s “value chain,” make up the majority of greenhouse gas emissions related to oil production.