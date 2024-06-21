Official death toll during Hajj pilgrimage reaches hundreds

During Saudi Arabia’s annual haj pilgrimage, one of the most important events in the Muslim calendar, at least 450 people died under a scorching sun while praying at holy sites around the holy city of Mecca.

Amid maximum temperatures ranging from 108 Fahrenheit to 120, according to preliminary data, and crowds of people, many of whom fainted and needed medical attention. The pilgrims, some of whom have saved their entire lives for the hajj, spend days walking and sleeping in tents during their journey to Mecca, the holistic city of Muslims. The hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and all Muslims who are physically or financially capable are required to embark on the pilgrimage.

Indonesia has so far reported the most deaths, 199, and India reported 98. The countries said at this time they could not be sure that heat was the cause of all the deaths, although relatives of the missing and dead and tour operators have reported. He said heat was at least a contributing factor.

The death toll is expected to rise as neither Saudi Arabia nor Egypt, where many pilgrims come from, have published the death toll of their citizens.