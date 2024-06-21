Official death toll during Hajj pilgrimage reaches hundreds

During Saudi Arabia’s annual haj pilgrimage, one of the most important events in the Muslim calendar, at least 450 people died under a scorching sun while praying at holy sites around the holy city of Mecca.
Amid maximum temperatures ranging from 108 Fahrenheit to 120, according to preliminary data, and crowds of people, many of whom fainted and needed medical attention. The pilgrims, some of whom have saved their entire lives for the hajj, spend days walking and sleeping in tents during their journey to Mecca, the holistic city of Muslims. The hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and all Muslims who are physically or financially capable are required to embark on the pilgrimage.
Indonesia has so far reported the most deaths, 199, and India reported 98. The countries said at this time they could not be sure that heat was the cause of all the deaths, although relatives of the missing and dead and tour operators have reported. He said heat was at least a contributing factor.
The death toll is expected to rise as neither Saudi Arabia nor Egypt, where many pilgrims come from, have published the death toll of their citizens.
Egypt is alarmed enough to have set up crisis centers to receive distress calls and coordinate the government response as families brace for a high death toll as many people have been reported missing.
This year, more than 1.8 million Muslims traveled to Mecca, of which 1.6 million came from outside Saudi Arabia. according to the General Statistics Authority of Saudi Arabia.
Many complained that there were not enough cooling or water stations for all the pilgrims, and there were initial reports that part of the problem was that many people were not officially registering for the pilgrimage, possibly to avoid the high costs of the pilgrimage tour packages. Hajj.
Many of the pilgrims are older people who have been saving for years to travel to the holy city. In the days before and during the holy period of Eid al-Adha, pilgrims visit several holy sites, including circling the Kaaba and praying at Mount Arafat.
In a hajj Facebook group with more than 900,000 members, Egyptians posted appeals for their missing relatives. In one, a woman left a message for her mother: “Mom, it’s me, Rabab. I’ll wait for you outside King Khaled Bridge… Please see this post. I die for you. You are the light of my eyes”.
Other countries reporting death tolls include Jordan, Tunisia and Pakistan.
Jordan’s Foreign Ministry said 75 pilgrims had died “as a result of the intense heat wave.”
Tunisia’s Minister of Religious Affairs, Ibrahim Chaibi, said 49 Tunisians had died. He said that number was expected to increase as the number of pilgrims traveling on tourist visas became clearer, according to Tunisia’s state news agency.
An Egyptian tour operator said that due to the increase in rates for Hajj tour packages, as well as the devaluation of the Egyptian pound, many pilgrims opted for tourist visas, which had overloaded the facilities established in Mecca and the sites. surrounding sacred places.
The man, who spoke from Mecca, described the harsh conditions faced by unregistered pilgrims. Speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons, he said the unregistered pilgrims did not have tents and were exposed to extreme heat. He said there were very few buses, so many pilgrims walked distances of more than 12 miles.
Hind Hassan of Egypt said her aunt Safa Tawab died during the hajj and the tour company that organized her trip hid the news until the family found her name on a list of the dead posted online.
A friend who had accompanied Tawab, 55, told the family that the pilgrimage was like “walking on the road to death because of the heat and lack of water,” Hassan said.
Mahmoud Qassem, a member of Egypt’s parliament, blamed dubious tour operators for “the exposure of Egyptian pilgrims to deception and fraud by tourism companies,” and called for a police investigation.
Islamic Relief, a global aid agency based in London, has been warning about the impact of climate change on the hajj since 2019.
“If global emissions continue in a normal scenario, temperatures in Mecca will rise to levels that the human body cannot withstand,” Shahin Ashraf, the organization’s head of global advocacy, said in an emailed statement on Friday.
In Pakistan, which has lost at least 35 people, according to official figures, mourners gathered to honor their dead. Dozens of people in Chaman, a town in Balochistan province along Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan, offered their condolences outside Abdul Bari Kakar’s house. Kakar, 49, owned a gas cylinder shop and had saved for months to make what was his third trip, his relatives said.
He chose to go “to pray for his grandfather, who passed away years ago,” said his son, Sardar Wali.
“We are saddened by his death,” he said, “but he was lucky to have died in the Holy Land.”
