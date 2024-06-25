Obama’s half-sister among those hit by tear gas during Kenyan protests

Auma Obama, older half-sister of former President Barack Obama, was tear-gassed Tuesday while being interviewed live on CNN during protests in Kenya’s capital Nairobi. The protests were against the approval of a finance bill that increases taxes on many basic goods.

Mrs. Obama was with a group of protesters carrying signs when a CNN reporter approached her.

“I’m here because…look what’s happening,” he told the interviewer. “Young Kenyans are demonstrating for their rights. “They are demonstrating with flags and banners.”

Mrs. Obama then began to suffocate in a growing cloud of tear gas fired by police.

“I can’t even see anymore,” he said. “They are throwing tear gas at us.”

Mrs. Obama grew up in Kenya and returned there as a community activist after studying and living in Germany and the United Kingdom. Her foundation in Kenya, Sauti Kuu, or Powerful Voices, serves children and youth, particularly from urban slums and rural communities.