North Korea says it tested multiple warhead missile technology

North Korea said for the first time Thursday that it had tested technology to deliver multiple nuclear warheads with a single missile, days after President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia visited the North and raised the prospect of greater military and technical cooperation.

Wednesday’s test was aimed at “ensuring the capability of the MIRV,” the North Korean state-run Korean Central News Agency reported. MIRV stands for “multiple independent target reentry vehicle,” a missile payload that contains multiple warheads, each of which can be delivered to a different target. The report said the test had involved part of a MIRV system, not a complete multiple warhead missile.

Since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un hosted Putin for talks last week, officials and analysts have expressed concern that deepening their ties would encourage Kim to embark on an ambitious upgrade of his nuclear arsenal. .

The MIRV capability would mark a dramatic increase in the threat the North poses to the United States and its allies, because a high-speed ballistic missile that splits into multiple nuclear warheads, as well as decoys, is more difficult for U.S. military systems to intercept. missile defense.